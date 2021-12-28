TSRC : Announcement of the resolutions of the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC (Lux) Corporation S.a r.l., a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/28 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Resolved for appointing BDO Audit S.A.as independent auditor for 2021 financial report and authorize Managers and General Manager to sign the independent auditor��s engagement letter. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None