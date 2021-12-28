TSRC : Announcement of the resolutions of the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC (Lux) Corporation S.a r.l., a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation
12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
14:28:01
Subject
Announcement of the resolutions of the
shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC (Lux)
Corporation S.a r.l., a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Resolved for appointing BDO Audit S.A.as independent auditor for 2021
financial report and authorize Managers and General Manager to sign
the independent auditor��s engagement letter.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TSRC Corporation published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.