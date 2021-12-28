Log in
    2103   TW0002103009

TSRC CORPORATION

(2103)
  Report
TSRC : Announcement of the resolutions of the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC (Lux) Corporation S.a r.l., a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation

12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 14:28:01
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolutions of the
shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC (Lux)
Corporation S.a r.l., a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Resolved for appointing BDO Audit S.A.as independent auditor for 2021
financial report and authorize  Managers and General Manager to sign
the independent auditor��s engagement letter.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSRC Corporation published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 32 781 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net income 2021 3 939 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 1 020 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 7,13%
Capitalization 34 061 M 1 230 M 1 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart TSRC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TSRC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSRC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,25 TWD
Average target price 35,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Cheang Chai Chief Executive Officer
Wen Yuan Wang Head-Finance & Spokesman
Nita Ing Chairman
Qi Wei Lu Deputy GM-Research & Development
Yung Chen Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSRC CORPORATION77.04%1 230
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG54.86%7 361
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.21.40%1 347
SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING16.46%659
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD7.55%135
ASAHI RUBBER INC.-10.51%22