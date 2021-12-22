TSRC : Announcement of the resolutions of the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC CORPORATION
12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Time of announcement
16:16:58
Subject
Announcement of the resolutions of the
shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC(Nantong)
Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC CORPORATION
Date of events
2021/12/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
1.Resolved for 2022 budget
2.Resolved for the release of prohibition on General Manager and Financial
Officer from participation in competitive business
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
