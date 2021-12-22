TSRC : Announcement of the resolutions of the shareholder's meeting on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC CORPORATION

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/12/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: 1.Resolved for 2022 budget 2.Resolved for the release of prohibition on General Manager and Financial Officer from participation in competitive business 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None