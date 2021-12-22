TSRC : Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation, of Financial Officer's change
12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Time of announcement
16:02:54
Subject
Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong)
Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation,
of Financial Officer's change
Date of events
2021/12/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Financial Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Daniel Wu Senior financial manager of F&A Dep. in TSRC(Nantong)
Industries Ltd
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Leo Chan Financial manager of F&A Dep. in TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical
Industrial Company Limited
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:Position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
TSRC Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:10 UTC.