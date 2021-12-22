Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSRC : Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation, of Financial Officer's change

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 16:02:54
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong)
Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of TSRC Corporation,
of Financial Officer's change
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Financial Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Daniel Wu   Senior financial manager of F&A Dep. in TSRC(Nantong)
Industries Ltd
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Leo Chan Financial manager of F&A Dep. in TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical
Industrial Company Limited
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:Position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

TSRC Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
