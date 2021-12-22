TSRC : Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd of the release the prohibition on GM and Financial Officer from Participation in other business

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: 1.Chao Yang Jiang General Manager of the Company 2.Leo Chan Financial Officer of the Company 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: To engage in business that is identical or similar to the Company's scope of operation and concurrently serve as a director or managerial officer 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period of serving as managerial officer of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved by sole shareholder 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below): 1. Chao Yang Jiang General Manager of the Company 2. Leo Chan Financial Officer of the Company 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: 1.Chao Yang Jiang:1.Chairman of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd 2.Chairman of Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited 2.Leo Chan:1.Financial Officer of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited 2.Financial Officer of Nantong Qix Storage Co., Ltd 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: 1.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd:No.1 Shen Hua Road, Nantong Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.China 2.Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.1 Shen Hua Road, Nantong Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.China 3.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.22 TongWang Road, Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone,Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.China 4.Nantong Qix Storage Co., Ltd:No.111 Hexing Road, Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone, Jiangsu, P.R.China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: 1.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd: Production and sale of NBR 2.Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited:Production and sale of of ESBR 3.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited::Production and sale of BR 4.Nantong Qix Storage Co., Ltd:Storage of chemical product 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None