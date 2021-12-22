Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  TSRC Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    2103   TW0002103009

TSRC CORPORATION

(2103)
  Report
TSRC : Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong) Industries Ltd of the release the prohibition on GM and Financial Officer from Participation in other business

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TSRC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 16:17:17
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of TSRC(Nantong)
Industries Ltd of the release the prohibition  on GM and
Financial Officer from Participation in other business
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
1.Chao Yang Jiang  General Manager of the Company
2.Leo Chan         Financial Officer of the Company
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that is identical or similar to the Company's scope of
operation and concurrently serve as a director or managerial officer
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as managerial officer of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved by sole shareholder
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
1. Chao Yang Jiang  General Manager of the Company
2. Leo Chan         Financial Officer of the Company
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
1.Chao Yang Jiang:1.Chairman of Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial
                    Co. Ltd
                  2.Chairman of Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited
2.Leo Chan:1.Financial Officer of TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial
             Company Limited
           2.Financial Officer of Nantong Qix Storage Co., Ltd
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd:No.1 Shen Hua Road,
Nantong Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu,
P.R.China
2.Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.1 Shen Hua Road, Nantong
Economic & Technological Development Zone, Nantong, Jiangsu, P.R.China
3.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited:No.22 TongWang Road,
Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone,Nantong, Jiangsu,
P.R.China
4.Nantong Qix Storage Co., Ltd:No.111 Hexing Road, Nantong Economic and
Technological Development Zone, Jiangsu, P.R.China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.Arlanxeo-TSRC(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd: Production and sale of
NBR
2.Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited:Production and sale of of ESBR
3.TSRC-UBE(Nantong) Chemical Industrial Company Limited::Production and sale
of BR
4.Nantong Qix Storage Co., Ltd:Storage of chemical product
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TSRC Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
