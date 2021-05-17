TSS : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)

TSS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

ROUND ROCK, TX - May 17, 2021 - TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI),a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights:

● First quarter 2021 revenue of $5.2 million compared with $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Reseller revenues were $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

● Gross margin of 25% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 15% in the first quarter of 2020.

● Operating loss of $607,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to operating loss of $277,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

● Net loss of $699,000 or $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net loss of $368,000 or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

● Adjusted EBITDA loss of $334,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $49,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

'We continue to see fluctuations in our revenue and profitability quarter to quarter. These fluctuations are primarily due to the timing of delivery of new projects We anticipate these quarterly fluctuations to continue throughout the year.' said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. 'We are seeing a significant number of large opportunities within all of our business units. Our expectation is the delivery of these opportunities will result in significant positive results in the second half of the year and into next year.'

Quarterly Conference Call Details

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading 'Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation' following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements' -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as 'guidance,' 'prospects,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'should,' or 'will.' Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,903 $ 19,012 Contract and other receivables, net 640 915 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 528 806 Inventories, net 290 197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 231 58 Total current assets 10,592 20,988 Property and equipment, net 549 662 Lease right-of-use asset 712 876 Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 194 217 Other assets 316 285 Total assets $ 13,143 $ 23,808 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of lease liabilities $ 763 $ 748 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,860 13,374 Deferred revenues 4,607 3,962 Total current liabilities 8,230 18,084 Long-term borrowings 2,282 2,234 Non-current portion of Lease liabilities, less current portion 17 208 Non-current portion of deferred revenues 74 99 Total liabilities 10,603 20,625 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020: 19,404 and 19,055 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 70,214 70,070 Treasury stock 1,198 and 1,097 shares at cost at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1,962 ) (1,874 ) Accumulated deficit (65,714 ) (65,015 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,540 3,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,143 $ 23,808

TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 5,170 $ 10,597 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,865 8,996 Gross profit 1,305 1,601 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,775 1,759 Depreciation and amortization 137 119 Total operating costs 1,912 1,878 Operating income (loss) (607 ) (277 ) Interest income (expense), net (85 ) (82 ) Loss before income taxes (692 ) (359 ) Income tax expense 7 9 Net loss $ (699 ) $ (368 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic & diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 )

TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss $ (699 ) $ (368 ) Interest expense, net 85 82 Depreciation and amortization 137 119 Income tax expense 7 9 EBITDA $ (470 ) $ (158 ) Stock based compensation 136 109 Provision for bad debts - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (334 ) $ (49 )