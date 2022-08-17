Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  TST Group Holding Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4439   KYG9114F1037

TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(4439)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
113.00 TWD   +0.44%
TST : Announced that the board of directors of the Company resolved to approve the equity acquisition
PU
10:54aTST : The announcement that BOD approved establishment of a new subsidiary in Hong Kong by subsidiary TST International Group Limited (Company name undecided)
PU
10:54aTST : Announcement according to Article 25.1.4 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.
PU
TST : Announced that the board of directors of the Company resolved to approve the equity acquisition

08/17/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 23:14:41
Subject 
 Announced that the board of directors of the
Company resolved to approve the equity acquisition
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):acquisition
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Acquirer: TST International Group Limited establishes a new 100% owned
subsidiary in Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as "the Company")
Target Company: Zhen Jiang Tuntex Garment Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred
to as "Target Company")
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):Tuntex Incorporation (B.V.I.) Co. Limited
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
No
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders' equity:N/A
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
In this way, we will move from fabrics to the downstream garment field
and strengthen supply chain integration to improve profitability.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
Strengthen industrial competitiveness to improve profitability
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:It is expected that after the benefits of mergers and acquisitions
are realized, the improvement of operational synergy and competitiveness
will have a positive benefit to net value per share and earnings per share.
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:
(1)The closing date of the case is tentatively scheduled for October 1, 2022
(2)The total price of the subject matter of the transaction is based on US$7
million and adjusted according to the amount of the difference between
shareholders' equity on the delivery date and shareholders' equity on
December 31, 2021, so the actual amount can only be determined on the
delivery date.
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:
The consideration for the acquisition is cash, and the source of funds is its
own funds or bank borrowings.
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:N/A
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:Yes
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:
Anders Associated Accounting Firm
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:Cheng Yunda Accountant
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:FSCZ No. 5720
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders  in this merger and acquisition:N/A
18.Estimated date of completion:Tentatively scheduled for October 1, 2022
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:N/A
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:N/A
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):N/A
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:There are no specific conditions
or restrictions, and they will be handled in accordance with the provisions
of the current laws and regulations.
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:N/A
24.Other important terms and conditions:No
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:N/A
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:N/A
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
29.Details on change of business model:N/A
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:N/A
31.Source of funds:N/A
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.The equity acquisition is subject to the approval of the Investment Review
Committee of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan.
2.The Chairman , Chin-Mao Lin, is authorized to change the matters related to
the acquisition of the shares and changes due to the requirements of the
competent authorities Mr. or his designated person shall act on behalf of the
Company and may enter into relevant contracts or documents on behalf of
the Company and handle all related matters.

Disclaimer

TST Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
