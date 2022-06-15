TST : Announcement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting significant resolutions
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Subject
Announcement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting
significant resolutions
Date of events
2022/06/15
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Ratification of the proposal of 2021 Earnings Distribution
that distributing dividends at NT$4.5 in cash dividends per share and
NT$2 in stock dividends per share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment of some articles of Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Completed director re-election, elected four directors
and three independent directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Amendment of some articles of Regulations Governing the Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets.
(2)Issue of New Shares via Capitalization of 2021 Retained Earnings.
(3)Release on the prohibition of non-competition for the newly appointed
directors and their representatives.
(4)Amendment of some articles of Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
Meetings.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
