    4439   KYG9114F1037

TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(4439)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
139.50 TWD   -1.41%
03:33aTST : To announce the 1st term Remuneration Committee tenure expired
PU
03:33aTST : Announcement of the 2nd term Audit Committee members of the Company.
PU
03:33aTST : Announcement of Elected list of re-elected directors and independent directors by 2022 general shareholders meeting
PU
TST : Announcement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting significant resolutions

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:12:38
Subject 
 Announcement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting
significant resolutions
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Ratification of the proposal of 2021 Earnings Distribution
that distributing dividends at NT$4.5 in cash dividends per share and
NT$2 in stock dividends per share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
  Amendment of some articles of Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
  Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Completed director re-election, elected four directors
  and three independent directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Amendment of some articles of Regulations Governing the Acquisition
   and Disposal of Assets.
(2)Issue of New Shares via Capitalization of 2021 Retained Earnings.
(3)Release on the prohibition of non-competition for the newly appointed
   directors and their representatives.
(4)Amendment of some articles of Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
   Meetings.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TST Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 468 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2022 445 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 373 M 147 M 147 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 139,50 TWD
Average target price 150,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Wei Lin General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chin Mao Lin Chairman & President
Ta Cheng Teng Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsin Pin Chang Director-Research & Development
Hsiang Min Hung COO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.2.57%147
TRIDENT LIMITED-22.96%2 632
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-12.01%2 580
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-42.91%2 184
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.75%1 941
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-23.41%1 581