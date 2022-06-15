TST : Announcement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting significant resolutions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Ratification of the proposal of 2021 Earnings Distribution that distributing dividends at NT$4.5 in cash dividends per share and NT$2 in stock dividends per share. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendment of some articles of Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Completed director re-election, elected four directors and three independent directors 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Amendment of some articles of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. (2)Issue of New Shares via Capitalization of 2021 Retained Earnings. (3)Release on the prohibition of non-competition for the newly appointed directors and their representatives. (4)Amendment of some articles of Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.