TST : Announcement of the 2nd term Audit Committee Convenor

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:King-Biau Lien 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director, Tainan Enterprises Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Heng-Yih Liu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Full-time Associate Professor, College of Management, Yuan Ze University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/01/09~2022/06/14 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/17 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The members of the Audit Committee elected Heng-Yih Liu as the convener.