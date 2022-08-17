TST : Announcement of the 2nd term Audit Committee Convenor
08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
20:03:58
Subject
Announcement of the 2nd term Audit Committee Convenor
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:King-Biau Lien
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director, Tainan Enterprises Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Heng-Yih Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Full-time Associate Professor, College of Management, Yuan Ze University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/01/09~2022/06/14
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/17
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The members of the Audit Committee elected Heng-Yih Liu as the convener.
TST Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:06 UTC.