    4439   KYG9114F1037

TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(4439)
  Report
TST : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Guangzhou Runwell Knits Textile for acquisition of the asset from a related party.

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/23 Time of announcement 15:09:49
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Guangzhou
Runwell Knits  Textile for acquisition of the asset
from a related party.
Date of events 2022/02/23 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
a.The underlying asset 1: Number 21,22,27,28,47 and 48 Parking Spaces,
  Basement Second Floor, No.140-148, Tiyu E. Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou
  City
b.The underlying asset 2: Number 29,54 and 55 Parking Spaces, Basement Second
  Floor, No.140-148, Tiyu E. Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/23
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
a.The underlying asset 1:
  Transaction unit amount: 77.61 square meter
  Unit price:CNY 125.2416 per square meter
  Rent price:CNY 9,720 per month
  Total transaction price:CNY 583,200
b.The underlying asset 2:
  Transaction unit amount: 39.63 square meter
  Unit price:CNY 122.6344 per square meter
  Rent price:CNY 4,860 per month
  Total transaction price:CNY 291,600
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
a.The underlying asset 1:
  Trading counterparty:Yu Ying
  Relationship with the Company: Related party of the Company
b.The underlying asset 2:
  Trading counterparty:Lin Chin Mao
  Relationship with the Company: Related party of the Company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
a.The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:
  Original lease renewal
b.The previous owner:N/A
c.Relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty:N/A
d.The previous date:N/A
e.The previous monetary amount of transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
a.The underlying asset 1:
  Terms of payment: Pay monthly rent of CNY 9,720
  Payment period:2022/01/01~2026/12/31
  Restrictive covenants in the contract:None
  Other important terms and conditions:None
b.The underlying asset 2:
  Terms of payment: Pay monthly rent of CNY 4,860
  Payment period:2022/01/01~2026/12/31
  Restrictive covenants in the contract:None
  Other important terms and conditions:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:Price negotiation
The manner of reference basis for the decision on price:Bargaining based
on the market price
The decision-making unit:Board of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Based on
operational needs
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/23
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/02/23
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TST Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 508 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2021 420 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 856 M 138 M 138 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 123,00 TWD
Average target price 150,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Wei Lin General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chin Mao Lin Chairman & President
Ta Cheng Teng Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsin Pin Chang Director-Research & Development
Hsiang Min Hung COO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.-9.56%138
TRIDENT LIMITED-4.50%3 534
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-25.89%3 067
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-4.13%3 050
TEIJIN LIMITED0.21%2 372
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-25.76%1 737