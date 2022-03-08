TST : Clarification of news media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Company name:TST Group Holding Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economy Daily News and Commercial Times 6.Content of the report: Economy Daily News :TST Group Holding Ltd. will be trans garment industries, and the revenue is expected to boom. With the new factory in Vietnam is about to start construction. The Company is expected to join its operation as well as the garment industries in 2023. It is estimated that its annual revenue in 2025 will challenge the US $400 million, which is about TWD $11.2 billion. Compared with US $ 230 million in 2021, it will be a substantial increase. Commercial Times :TST Group Holding Ltd. shoots three arrows. The revenue could be expected to double by 2025. The Company will carry out mid-stream and downstream integration, acquire garment factories in China, build new production lines in Vietnam, as well as increase production capacity in Cambodia. It is expected that revenue and profits will gradually increase by the end of 2023. By 2025, its annual revenue scale could be expected to double from the current annual revenue of US $240 million to more than US $400 million. 7.Cause of occurrence:In response to clarification of news media reporting. 8.Countermeasures: (1)The Company hereby clarifies that it has not released any information related to financial forecasts. Regarding the Company's forecasted information about financial and business. Based on the actual data announced by the Company shall prevail, which is hereby clarified. (2)Regarding the Company's investment plan, please refer to the announcement of the "Market Observation Post System ". If there is a definite investment plan in the future, It will be implemented in accordance with " Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies " set by the competent authority. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None