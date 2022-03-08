Log in
    4439   KYG9114F1037

TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(4439)
TST : Clarification of news media reporting

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:30:17
Subject 
 Clarification of news media reporting
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:TST Group Holding Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economy Daily News and Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:
Economy Daily News :TST Group Holding Ltd. will be trans garment industries,
                    and the revenue is expected to boom.
With the new factory in Vietnam is about to start construction. The Company
is expected to join its operation as well as the garment industries in 2023.
It is estimated that its annual revenue in 2025 will challenge the US $400
million, which is about TWD $11.2 billion. Compared with US $ 230 million in
2021, it will be a substantial increase.
Commercial Times :TST Group Holding Ltd. shoots three arrows. The revenue
                  could be expected to double by 2025.
The Company will carry out mid-stream and downstream integration, acquire
garment factories in China, build new production lines in Vietnam, as well as
increase production capacity in Cambodia. It is expected that revenue and
profits will gradually increase by the end of 2023. By 2025, its annual
revenue scale could be expected to double from the current annual revenue of
US $240 million to more than US $400 million.
7.Cause of occurrence:In response to clarification of news media reporting.
8.Countermeasures:
(1)The Company hereby clarifies that it has not released any information
   related to financial forecasts. Regarding the Company's forecasted
   information about financial and business. Based on the actual data
   announced by the Company shall prevail, which is hereby clarified.
(2)Regarding the Company's investment plan, please refer to the announcement
   of the "Market Observation Post System ". If there is a definite
   investment plan in the future, It will be implemented in accordance with
   " Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public
   Companies " set by the competent authority.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TST Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
