    4439   KYG9114F1037

TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(4439)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
112.50 TWD   -0.44%
02:54aTST : Subsidiary company TST INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED announced the resolution of the board of directors to distribute dividends
PU
06/23TST : To announce the 2nd term appointment of Remuneration Committee
PU
06/23TST : Announce the ex-rights and dividend record date of the board of directors resolution
PU
TST : Subsidiary company TST INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED announced the resolution of the board of directors to distribute dividends

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 14:41:13
Subject 
 Subsidiary company TST INTERNATIONAL GROUP
LIMITED announced the resolution of the board of
directors to distribute dividends
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
  Cash dividends USD 5,200,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

TST Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 468 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 445 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 232 M 141 M 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
TST Group Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 112,50 TWD
Average target price 125,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Wei Lin General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chin Mao Lin Chairman & President
Ta Cheng Teng Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsin Pin Chang Director-Research & Development
Hsiang Min Hung COO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TST GROUP HOLDING LTD.-0.74%141
TRIDENT LIMITED-32.24%2 330
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-23.27%2 174
TEIJIN LIMITED-1.13%1 957
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-44.55%1 154
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-29.69%1 123