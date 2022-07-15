TST : Subsidiary company TST INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED announced the resolution of the board of directors to distribute dividends
Provided by: TST Group Holding Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
14:41:13
Subject
Subsidiary company TST INTERNATIONAL GROUP
LIMITED announced the resolution of the board of
directors to distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends USD 5,200,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Sales 2022
8 468 M
282 M
282 M
Net income 2022
445 M
14,8 M
14,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,50x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 232 M
141 M
141 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,50x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
21,7%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
112,50 TWD
Average target price
125,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target
11,1%
