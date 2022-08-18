Tsubaki Nakashima : Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022PDF（83KB）

August 18, 2022

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022

At the Board of Directors meeting held on August 18, 2022, the Company decided to appoint Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022. The changes are as given below.

Changes in Executive Officers

Name New title Previous title Evelise FARO Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CTO Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CTO Monozukuri Dated September 1, 2022 Cosimo COLASANTI Executive Officer, VP Executive Officer, VP Americas Region President Monozukuri Dated September 1, 2022 Kevin ROBINSON Outgoing Executive Officer, VP Dated August 31, 2022 Americas Region President

Disclaimer：The English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.