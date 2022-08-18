Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6464   JP3534410000

TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-18 am EDT
1086.00 JPY   +0.93%
03:14aTSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022PDF（83KB）
PU
08/10Tsubaki Nakashima Allocates over $7 Million for Buyback of Shares
MT
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : 1H FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsubaki Nakashima : Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022PDF（83KB）

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 18, 2022

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022

At the Board of Directors meeting held on August 18, 2022, the Company decided to appoint Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022. The changes are as given below.

Changes in Executive Officers

Name

New title

Previous title

Evelise FARO

Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CTO

Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CTO

Monozukuri

Dated September 1, 2022

Cosimo COLASANTI

Executive Officer, VP

Executive Officer, VP

Americas Region President

Monozukuri

Dated September 1, 2022

Kevin ROBINSON

Outgoing

Executive Officer, VP

Dated August 31, 2022

Americas Region President

DisclaimerThe English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
03:14aTSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September..
PU
08/10Tsubaki Nakashima Allocates over $7 Million for Buyback of Shares
MT
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : 1H FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022P..
PU
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : 1H FY2022 Results PresentationPDF（923KB）
PU
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Notice of Interim Dividend and Revision to Dividends Forecast FY2022PD..
PU
08/09TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Announcement of Share BuybackPDF（106KB）
PU
08/09Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Approves Dividend for the Second Quarter 2022, Effective da..
CI
08/09Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Revises Dividend Forecast for the Year End 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77 050 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2022 2 629 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2022 55 835 M 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 43 657 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 999
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 076,00 JPY
Average target price 1 730,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Hirota President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hisashi Tate Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kazuaki Kayahara Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Evelise Faro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ken Kono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-26.75%323
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED28.07%7 424
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED65.56%5 730
LUOYANG XINQIANGLIAN SLEWING BEARING CO., LTD.-13.34%4 425
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED50.29%2 831
ZHEJIANG CHANGSHENG SLIDING BEARINGS CO., LTD.25.41%930