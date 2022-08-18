Tsubaki Nakashima : Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022PDF（83KB）

August 18, 2022
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
Koji Hirota
Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO
(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita
Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193
Announcement of Changes in Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022
At the Board of Directors meeting held on August 18, 2022, the Company decided to appoint Executive Officers effective from September 1, 2022. The changes are as given below.
Changes in Executive Officers
|
Name
|
New title
|
Previous title
|
|
|
|
Evelise FARO
|
Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CTO
|
Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CTO
|
|
Monozukuri
|
|
|
Dated September 1, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Cosimo COLASANTI
|
Executive Officer, VP
|
Executive Officer, VP
|
|
Americas Region President
|
Monozukuri
|
|
Dated September 1, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Kevin ROBINSON
|
Outgoing
|
Executive Officer, VP
|
|
Dated August 31, 2022
|
Americas Region President
|
|
|
