Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

This document is an English excerpt translation of the Japanese version of the consolidated financial summary of Tsubaki Nakashima has produced for immediate reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese version, the original shall prevail.

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes:

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

In the first half of the current fiscal year, a certain degree of economic recovery was observed in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, in consumption and investment, as the balance between epidemic prevention of the coronavirus and economic activities gradually progressed. On the other hand, the recovery of economy is slowdown globally as a result of production cuts in automobiles due to a shortage of semiconductors, lockdown in China due to measures against the coronavirus, and soaring raw material, energy, and transportation prices, which are weighing down business activities and consumer spending.

Under these circumstances, our sales for the first half of the current fiscal year increased 10.1% year on year to 38,258 million yen, contribution with a steady increase in EV production and demand for machine tools, as well as the price pass-on of surging raw material costs and the rapid and significant effect of the yen's depreciation. Operating profit decreased 62.7% year on year to 1,352 million yen due to expenses of 2.3 billion yen incurred in the second quarter for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe, despite the positive effects of increased sales and cost improvements. Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased 85.1% year on year to 399 million yen.

We will continue to take effective steps to achieve our management targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, focusing on cost improvement and promotion of growth strategies.

The segment performance is as follows. Precision Components Business

Sales in the segment increased 10.3% year on year to 35,581 million yen, mainly due to continued growth in demand for ceramic balls for machine tools and EVs and for steel balls in the Asian region.

Segment profit (operating profit) decreased 64.3% year on year to 1,187 million yen due to expenses of 2.3 billion yen for structural reform of the roller business in Europe.

Linear Business

Sales in the segment increased 8.4% year on year to 2,676 million yen due to strong demand for machine tools and other products. Segment profit (operating profit) decreased 46.4% year on year to 155 million yen due to the product mix and other factors.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the second quarter increased by 9,865 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 167,039 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 2,632 million yen in trade and other receivables and 6,047 million yen in inventories, both attributable to the depreciation of the yen, while a decrease of 10,047 million yen in cash and cash equivalents due to the repayment of 9,030 million yen in current portion of borrowings caused current assets to decrease by 995 million yen. Non-current assets increased by 10,860 million yen mainly due to increases in property, plant and equipment by 3,809 million yen, intangible assets and goodwill by 3,530 million yen, and other non-current assets by 3,671 million yen, attributable to the depreciation of the yen.

Liabilities decreased by 240 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 103,565 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 9,030 million yen in borrowings, despite increase of 2,138 million yen in trade and other payables and 4,031 million yen in bonds and borrowings, excluding current portion due to the depreciation of the yen against dollar-denominated borrowings, and an increase of 2,274 million yen in other current liabilities.

Equity increased by 10,105 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 63,474 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 10,400 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustments in other components of equity, reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar and the Euro since the end of the previous fiscal year.

3