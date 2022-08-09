Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
This document is an English excerpt translation of the Japanese version of the consolidated financial summary of Tsubaki Nakashima has produced for immediate reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese version, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 9, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 1, 2022
Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available
Schedule of financial results briefing session: Available (For institutional investors and securities analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Sales
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
Net profit for the
period
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
38,258
10.1
1,352
(62.7)
1,542
(52.7)
403
(85.0)
June 30, 2021
34,738
44.6
3,625
173.4
3,258
229.2
2,681
287.2
Net profit for the
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
period attributable to
income
per share
per share
owners of the parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
399
(85.1)
10,682
55.1
9.84
9.84
June 30, 2021
2,680
286.6
6,889
－
66.65
66.10
(Reference) EBITDA: The six months ended June 30, 2022: 3,147 million yen (down 40.8%)
The six months ended June 30, 2021: 5,312 million yen
EBITDA = Operating profit + depreciation and amortization.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
167,039
63,474
63,433
38.0
As of December 31, 2021
157,174
53,369
53,335
33.9
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
－
28.00
－
16.00
44.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
－
13.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
17.00
30.00
(Forecast)
1
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net profit for the
Basic earnings
Sales
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
period attributable to
per share
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
77,000
13.4
5,650
(2.9)
4,555
(9.0)
2,432
(31.6)
59.75
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022: 41,581,800 shares
December 31, 2021: 41,571,500 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 1,008,275 shares
December 31, 2021: 1,019,286 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended June 30, 2022: 40,566,119 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2021: 40,207,250 shares
*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes:
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
2
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
In the first half of the current fiscal year, a certain degree of economic recovery was observed in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, in consumption and investment, as the balance between epidemic prevention of the coronavirus and economic activities gradually progressed. On the other hand, the recovery of economy is slowdown globally as a result of production cuts in automobiles due to a shortage of semiconductors, lockdown in China due to measures against the coronavirus, and soaring raw material, energy, and transportation prices, which are weighing down business activities and consumer spending.
Under these circumstances, our sales for the first half of the current fiscal year increased 10.1% year on year to 38,258 million yen, contribution with a steady increase in EV production and demand for machine tools, as well as the price pass-on of surging raw material costs and the rapid and significant effect of the yen's depreciation. Operating profit decreased 62.7% year on year to 1,352 million yen due to expenses of 2.3 billion yen incurred in the second quarter for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe, despite the positive effects of increased sales and cost improvements. Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased 85.1% year on year to 399 million yen.
We will continue to take effective steps to achieve our management targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, focusing on cost improvement and promotion of growth strategies.
The segment performance is as follows. Precision Components Business
Sales in the segment increased 10.3% year on year to 35,581 million yen, mainly due to continued growth in demand for ceramic balls for machine tools and EVs and for steel balls in the Asian region.
Segment profit (operating profit) decreased 64.3% year on year to 1,187 million yen due to expenses of 2.3 billion yen for structural reform of the roller business in Europe.
Linear Business
Sales in the segment increased 8.4% year on year to 2,676 million yen due to strong demand for machine tools and other products. Segment profit (operating profit) decreased 46.4% year on year to 155 million yen due to the product mix and other factors.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the second quarter increased by 9,865 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 167,039 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 2,632 million yen in trade and other receivables and 6,047 million yen in inventories, both attributable to the depreciation of the yen, while a decrease of 10,047 million yen in cash and cash equivalents due to the repayment of 9,030 million yen in current portion of borrowings caused current assets to decrease by 995 million yen. Non-current assets increased by 10,860 million yen mainly due to increases in property, plant and equipment by 3,809 million yen, intangible assets and goodwill by 3,530 million yen, and other non-current assets by 3,671 million yen, attributable to the depreciation of the yen.
Liabilities decreased by 240 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 103,565 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 9,030 million yen in borrowings, despite increase of 2,138 million yen in trade and other payables and 4,031 million yen in bonds and borrowings, excluding current portion due to the depreciation of the yen against dollar-denominated borrowings, and an increase of 2,274 million yen in other current liabilities.
Equity increased by 10,105 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 63,474 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 10,400 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustments in other components of equity, reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar and the Euro since the end of the previous fiscal year.
3
(Analysis of Status of Cash Flows)
The cash flow status and factors for each activity during the first half of the current fiscal year are as follows. Net cash provided by operating activities was 586 million yen. While there were positive factors such as income
before income taxes of 1,542 million yen and depreciation and amortization of 1,795 million yen, there were negative factors such as an increase in trade and other receivables of 937 million yen due to increased sales and an increase in inventories of 3,002 million yen in preparation for sales expansion in the third quarter.
Net cash used in investing activities was 2,210 million yen, mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets.
Net cash used in financing activities was 9,813 million yen, mainly due to repayment of long-term loans payable of 9,030 million yen. After adding the foreign currency translation adjustments of 1,390 million yen, mainly due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar and Euro during the period, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled 22,477 million yen, a decrease of 10,047 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
Although we expect the business environment to remain uncertain for the full year ending December 31, 2022, we will strive to achieve our consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022, while maximizing the benefits of our cost improvement and growth strategies.
2. Summary Information (Notes)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period Not Applicable
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates Not Applicable
4
3. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Assets Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents Trade and other receivables, net Inventories
Other current assets Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net Intangible assets, net and goodwill Other investments
Deferred tax assets Other non-current assets Total non-current assets
Total assets Liabilities and equity Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Current portion of borrowings Income taxes payable
Other current liabilities Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings, excluding current portion Net defined benefit liability
Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities Equity
Share capital Capital surplus Treasury stock
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings
Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
32,524
22,477
15,096
17,728
28,021
34,068
1,389
1,762
77,030
76,035
32,370
36,179
46,878
50,408
293
207
480
416
123
3,794
80,144
91,004
157,174
167,039
6,551
8,689
12,030
3,000
1,365
1,825
4,864
7,138
24,810
20,652
71,958
75,989
2,507
2,478
2,172
2,287
2,358
2,159
78,995
82,913
103,805
103,565
17,102
17,108
11,415
11,451
(1,648)
(1,616)
(1,378)
8,898
27,844
27,592
53,335
63,433
34
41
53,369
63,474
157,174
167,039
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:05 UTC.