  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6464   JP3534410000

TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
975.00 JPY   +1.56%
03:06aTSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022PDF（471KB）
PU
03:06aTSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : 1H FY2022 Results PresentationPDF（923KB）
PU
03:06aTSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Notice of Interim Dividend and Revision to Dividends Forecast FY2022PDF（115KB）
PU
Summary 
Summary

Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022PDF（471KB）

08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
This document is an English excerpt translation of the Japanese version of the consolidated financial summary of Tsubaki Nakashima has produced for immediate reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese version, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Unaudited [IFRS]

August 9, 2022

Company name: Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6464

URL: https://www.tsubaki-nakashima.com/en/

Representative: Koji Hirota, Director and Representative Executive Officer, CEO

Contact: Hisashi Tate, Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CFO

Phone: +81-6-6224-0193

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 9, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 1, 2022

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available

Schedule of financial results briefing session: Available (For institutional investors and securities analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Sales

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Net profit for the

period

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

38,258

10.1

1,352

(62.7)

1,542

(52.7)

403

(85.0)

June 30, 2021

34,738

44.6

3,625

173.4

3,258

229.2

2,681

287.2

Net profit for the

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

period attributable to

income

per share

per share

owners of the parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

399

(85.1)

10,682

55.1

9.84

9.84

June 30, 2021

2,680

286.6

6,889

66.65

66.10

(Reference) EBITDA: The six months ended June 30, 2022: 3,147 million yen (down 40.8%)

The six months ended June 30, 2021: 5,312 million yen

EBITDA = Operating profit + depreciation and amortization.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

167,039

63,474

63,433

38.0

As of December 31, 2021

157,174

53,369

53,335

33.9

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

28.00

16.00

44.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

13.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

17.00

30.00

(Forecast)

1

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net profit for the

Basic earnings

Sales

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

period attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

77,000

13.4

5,650

(2.9)

4,555

(9.0)

2,432

(31.6)

59.75

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022: 41,581,800 shares

December 31, 2021: 41,571,500 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 1,008,275 shares
    December 31, 2021: 1,019,286 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended June 30, 2022: 40,566,119 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2021: 40,207,250 shares

*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes:

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

2

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

In the first half of the current fiscal year, a certain degree of economic recovery was observed in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, in consumption and investment, as the balance between epidemic prevention of the coronavirus and economic activities gradually progressed. On the other hand, the recovery of economy is slowdown globally as a result of production cuts in automobiles due to a shortage of semiconductors, lockdown in China due to measures against the coronavirus, and soaring raw material, energy, and transportation prices, which are weighing down business activities and consumer spending.

Under these circumstances, our sales for the first half of the current fiscal year increased 10.1% year on year to 38,258 million yen, contribution with a steady increase in EV production and demand for machine tools, as well as the price pass-on of surging raw material costs and the rapid and significant effect of the yen's depreciation. Operating profit decreased 62.7% year on year to 1,352 million yen due to expenses of 2.3 billion yen incurred in the second quarter for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe, despite the positive effects of increased sales and cost improvements. Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased 85.1% year on year to 399 million yen.

We will continue to take effective steps to achieve our management targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, focusing on cost improvement and promotion of growth strategies.

The segment performance is as follows. Precision Components Business

Sales in the segment increased 10.3% year on year to 35,581 million yen, mainly due to continued growth in demand for ceramic balls for machine tools and EVs and for steel balls in the Asian region.

Segment profit (operating profit) decreased 64.3% year on year to 1,187 million yen due to expenses of 2.3 billion yen for structural reform of the roller business in Europe.

Linear Business

Sales in the segment increased 8.4% year on year to 2,676 million yen due to strong demand for machine tools and other products. Segment profit (operating profit) decreased 46.4% year on year to 155 million yen due to the product mix and other factors.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the second quarter increased by 9,865 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 167,039 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 2,632 million yen in trade and other receivables and 6,047 million yen in inventories, both attributable to the depreciation of the yen, while a decrease of 10,047 million yen in cash and cash equivalents due to the repayment of 9,030 million yen in current portion of borrowings caused current assets to decrease by 995 million yen. Non-current assets increased by 10,860 million yen mainly due to increases in property, plant and equipment by 3,809 million yen, intangible assets and goodwill by 3,530 million yen, and other non-current assets by 3,671 million yen, attributable to the depreciation of the yen.

Liabilities decreased by 240 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 103,565 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 9,030 million yen in borrowings, despite increase of 2,138 million yen in trade and other payables and 4,031 million yen in bonds and borrowings, excluding current portion due to the depreciation of the yen against dollar-denominated borrowings, and an increase of 2,274 million yen in other current liabilities.

Equity increased by 10,105 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 63,474 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 10,400 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustments in other components of equity, reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar and the Euro since the end of the previous fiscal year.

3

(Analysis of Status of Cash Flows)

The cash flow status and factors for each activity during the first half of the current fiscal year are as follows. Net cash provided by operating activities was 586 million yen. While there were positive factors such as income

before income taxes of 1,542 million yen and depreciation and amortization of 1,795 million yen, there were negative factors such as an increase in trade and other receivables of 937 million yen due to increased sales and an increase in inventories of 3,002 million yen in preparation for sales expansion in the third quarter.

Net cash used in investing activities was 2,210 million yen, mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was 9,813 million yen, mainly due to repayment of long-term loans payable of 9,030 million yen. After adding the foreign currency translation adjustments of 1,390 million yen, mainly due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar and Euro during the period, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled 22,477 million yen, a decrease of 10,047 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information

Although we expect the business environment to remain uncertain for the full year ending December 31, 2022, we will strive to achieve our consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022, while maximizing the benefits of our cost improvement and growth strategies.

2. Summary Information (Notes)

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period Not Applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates Not Applicable

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Trade and other receivables, net Inventories

Other current assets Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net Intangible assets, net and goodwill Other investments

Deferred tax assets Other non-current assets Total non-current assets

Total assets Liabilities and equity Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Current portion of borrowings Income taxes payable

Other current liabilities Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings, excluding current portion Net defined benefit liability

Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities Equity

Share capital Capital surplus Treasury stock

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings

Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

32,524

22,477

15,096

17,728

28,021

34,068

1,389

1,762

77,030

76,035

32,370

36,179

46,878

50,408

293

207

480

416

123

3,794

80,144

91,004

157,174

167,039

6,551

8,689

12,030

3,000

1,365

1,825

4,864

7,138

24,810

20,652

71,958

75,989

2,507

2,478

2,172

2,287

2,358

2,159

78,995

82,913

103,805

103,565

17,102

17,108

11,415

11,451

(1,648)

(1,616)

(1,378)

8,898

27,844

27,592

53,335

63,433

34

41

53,369

63,474

157,174

167,039

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77 050 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2022 2 629 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 52 267 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 38 940 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 999
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 960,00 JPY
Average target price 1 820,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 89,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Hirota President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hisashi Tate Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kazuaki Kayahara Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Evelise Faro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ken Kono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-34.65%289
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED19.69%6 938
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED60.47%5 556
LUOYANG XINQIANGLIAN SLEWING BEARING CO., LTD.-16.88%4 244
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED49.91%2 782
ZHEJIANG CHANGSHENG SLIDING BEARINGS CO., LTD.33.23%990