Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6464   JP3534410000

TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
1087.00 JPY   +1.68%
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Consolitated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202
PU
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Results Presentation 202
PU
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Notice Concerning Notes on Matters Related to Going Concern Assumptio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolitated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202

02/20/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document is an English excerpt translation of the Japanese version of the consolidated financial summary of Tsubaki Nakashima has produced for immediate reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese version, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Unaudited [IFRS]

February 20, 2023

Company name: Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6464

URL: http://www.tsubaki-nakashima.com/en/

Representative: Koji Hirota, Director and Representative Executive Officer, CEO

Contact: Hisashi Tate, Director and Executive Officer, Senior EVP, CFO

Phone: +81-6-6224-0193

Date of the ordinary general shareholder's meeting

March 24, 2023

Payment date of cash dividend

March 27, 2023

Filing date of securities report

March 27, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available

Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net profit for the

Total

Net profit for the

period attributable

Sales

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

comprehensive

period

to owners of the

income

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Dec. 31, 2022

79,036

16.4

(9,065)

(9,648)

(9,085)

(9,089)

(1,213)

Dec. 31, 2021

67,926

30.6

5,816

61.1

5,008

94.7

3,556

89.7

3,554

89.4

9,683

719.6

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Profit before

Operating profit

per share

per share

(ROE)

taxes/Total assets

margin

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Dec. 31, 2022

(225.35)

(225.31)

(17.6)

(6.1)

(11.5)

Dec. 31, 2021

88.04

87.37

7.3

3.5

8.6

(Reference)

EBITDA: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 8,155 million yen (down 11.6%)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 9,224 million yen

EBITDA = Operating profit + depreciation and amortization + impairment loss

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

attributable to owners

owners of the parent

of the parent

of the parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Dec. 31, 2022

159,891

50,131

50,096

31.3

1,260.95

As of Dec. 31, 2021

157,174

53,369

53,335

33.9

1,315.19

(3) Consolidated Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at the end of the period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Dec. 31, 2022

(4,136)

(3,504)

(1,762)

24,119

Dec. 31, 2021

6,265

(2,281)

12,945

32,524

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Dividend/

1st

2nd

3rd

Dividend

Payout ratio

Equity

Year

amount

attributable

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Total

(Consolidated)

-end

(Total)

to owners of

-end

-end

-end

the parent

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2023 (Forecast)

28.00

16.00

44.00

1,787

50.3

3.6

13.00

17.00

30.00

1,207

2.3

48.00

35.4

Our basic policy is to pay dividends from retained earnings twice a year, as interim and year-end dividends, but as the amount of the interim dividend forecast is undecided at this time; the total amount is shown.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net profit for the

Basic earnings

Sales

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

period attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

86,000

8.8

9,000

7,700

5,400

133.89

Due to the expected impact of the coronavirus infection, the invasion of Ukraine, and the reduction of automobile production due to the shortage of semiconductors and other factors in the sales, production, and supply chain, we do not provide an interim forecast, which is difficult to reasonably calculate, but only a full-year forecast.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2022: 41,599,600 shares

December 31, 2021: 41,571,500 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: December 31, 2022: 1,871,615 shares December 31, 2021: 1,019,286 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 40,332,855 shares

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 40,372,264 shares

2

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

(Reference) Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Operating Results

Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit for the period

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Dec. 31, 2022

12,952

0.5

(849)

1,310

405.9

1,326

216.3

Dec. 31, 2021

12,887

24.4

(787)

259

(68.0)

419

36.8

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Dec. 31, 2022

32.89

32.88

Dec. 31, 2021

10.39

10.31

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Dec. 31, 2022

123,871

30,495

24.6

767.60

As of Dec. 31, 2021

120,423

30,888

25.6

761.69

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 30,495 million yen Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 30,888 million yen

*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes:

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "1. (4) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 5 of the attached materials for details regarding the above forecasts.

3

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

Since the beginning of the year, economic activities in Japan, the U.S., and European countries have progressed in coexistence with the coronavirus infection, but the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and other major cities following the zero-corona policy in China and the hike in prices of energy and other basic commodities since Russia invaded Ukraine have slowed the pace of global economic recovery. In addition, the yen continued to weaken as a result of U.S. higher interest rates policy and the widening interest rate differential between Japan and the U.S. Currently, this weakening trend has slowed down due to the substantial increase in Japan's interest rates policy, but the outlook remains uncertain.

Under these circumstances, we have formulated the Mid-Term Strategy, "Transform Next 2023," covering the three- year period through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and has been promoting to implement the plan.

As a result, sales for the fiscal year increased 16.4% year on year to 79,036 million yen due to strong demand for machine tools in response to positive capital investment in the manufacturing industry in general and the accelerated shift to EVs in the automobile market, as well as the effect of a significantly weaker yen and the price shift to offset surging raw material, energy and other costs. On the profit front, despite the increase in sales and cost improvement, operating profit decreased by 14,881 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 9,065 million yen due to expenses of 2,952 million yen (other expenses: 2,414 million yen, impact of low productivity by production stop: 538 million yen) incurred from the second quarter for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe, and insufficient price pass-through in response to surging energy and other prices, in addition to an impairment loss of 13,562 million yen on property, plant and equipment and other of the precision component business in the U.S. and goodwill in the linear business.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 12,643 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 9,089 million yen.

The segment performance is as follows. Precision Components Business

The segment manufactures and sells precision balls and rollers, which are mainly used as important components of bearings. Bearings with precision balls or rollers are widely used in automobiles, machine tools and other industrial machinery. During this fiscal year, there was a growing demand for machine tools and an increase in production of EVs due to positive capital investment.

As a result, sales in the segment increased 17.2% year on year to 73,671 million yen. Segment profit (operating loss) decreased by 10,593 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 5,457 million yen due to expenses for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe and impairment losses of 9,546 million yen on fixed assets and other assets in the U.S. business.

Linear Business

The segment manufactures and sells ball screws and large blowers, which are mainly used in machine tools, etc. During this fiscal year, demand for machine tools remained strong.

As a result, sales in the segment increased 5.5% year on year to 5,364 million yen. On the other hand, segment profit (operating loss) decreased by 4,290 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 3,628 million yen due to impairment losses of 4,016 million yen on goodwill.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the current fiscal year increased by 2,717 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 159,891 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase in trade and other receivables of 5,834 million yen and inventories of 7,027 million yen, respectively, as a result of new market development, while cash and cash equivalents decreased by 8,405 million yen and intangible assets and goodwill decreased by 5,920 million yen.

Total liabilities increased by 5,955 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 109,760 million yen. This

4

was mainly due to increases in trade and other payables, current portion of borrowings and other current liabilities, mainly due to the effect of yen depreciation.

Total equity decreased by 3,238 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 50,131 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 7,803 million yen in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by a decrease of 10,193 million yen in retained earnings.

(3) Analysis of Status of Cash Flows

The cash flow status and factors for each activity during this fiscal are as follows.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to 4,136 million yen, mainly due to an increase in trade and other receivables and inventories. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to 3,504 million yen, mainly due to payments for the acquisition of fixed assets. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to 1,762 million yen, mainly due to cash dividends paid and payments for purchase of treasury stock. As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of this fiscal year amounted to 24,119 million yen, a decrease of 8,405 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, after the addition of 997 million yen in translation adjustments resulting from the appreciation of the US dollar and Euro during the period.

(Reference) Cash flow-related financial indicators

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent (%)

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent at market value (%)

Ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to cash flows (%) Interest coverage ratio (times)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

33.9

31.3

37.9

25.3

1,356.9

(2,155.0)

6.9

(3.8)

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent: Equity attributable to owners of the parent / Total assets

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent at market value: Market capitalization / Total assets

Ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to cash flows: Interest-bearing liabilities / Cash flows

Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest expense Notes:

  1. All the above indicators are calculated using consolidated financial figures under IFRS.
  2. Market capitalization is calculated based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock.
  3. Cash flows refers to cash flows from operating activities.
  4. Interest-bearingliabilities covers all liabilities bearing interest recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position.
  1. Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information

The Group's business performance is affected by the automobile, machine tool, and other industries, which are our main customers. The Group's performance is also affected by exchange rate fluctuations because the Group translates its financial results into yen for consolidated accounting purposes.

As for our consolidated earnings forecast, we expect sales of 86 billion yen, based on further acceleration of growth in the ceramics business, developing new markets in the medical device business, and steadily growing sales in the Asian market. Operating profit is expected to be 9 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 5.4 billion yen, as a result of a growing of sales and progress in passing on the higher prices of raw materials and energy, and the absence of impairment losses of 13.6 billion yen and expenses of 3 billion yen for the business restructuring of the roller business in Europe.

Due to the expected impact of the coronavirus infection, the invasion of Ukraine, and the automobile production cutback due to the shortage of semiconductors and other factors in the sales, production, and supply chain, we do not provide an interim forecast, which is difficult to reasonably calculate, but only a full-year forecast. The assumed

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Consolitated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, ..
PU
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Results Presentation 202
PU
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Notice Concerning Notes on Matters Related to Going Concern Assumptio
PU
02/14Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
02/09Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice on the election of candidates for the Board of Director
PU
02/08Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results for the fi..
PU
02/08Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Announces Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results..
CI
2022Tsubaki Nakashima : (Corrections and Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to..
PU
2022Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecas
PU
2022Tsubaki Nakashima : 3Q FY2022 Results Presentatio
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78 000 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2022 2 303 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2022 55 247 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 42 459 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 999
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 069,00 JPY
Average target price 1 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Hirota President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hisashi Tate Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kazuaki Kayahara Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Evelise Faro Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ken Kono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.4.80%316
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED13.33%6 831
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED7.26%5 559
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED1.46%2 861
LUOYANG XINQIANGLIAN SLEWING BEARING CO., LTD.4.58%2 675
ZHEJIANG CHANGSHENG SLIDING BEARINGS CO., LTD.-11.30%879