Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolitated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202

This document is an English excerpt translation of the Japanese version of the consolidated financial summary of Tsubaki Nakashima has produced for immediate reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese version, the original shall prevail.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

Due to the expected impact of the coronavirus infection, the invasion of Ukraine, and the reduction of automobile production due to the shortage of semiconductors and other factors in the sales, production, and supply chain, we do not provide an interim forecast, which is difficult to reasonably calculate, but only a full-year forecast.

Our basic policy is to pay dividends from retained earnings twice a year, as interim and year-end dividends, but as the amount of the interim dividend forecast is undecided at this time; the total amount is shown.

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "1. (4) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 5 of the attached materials for details regarding the above forecasts.

*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes:

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

Since the beginning of the year, economic activities in Japan, the U.S., and European countries have progressed in coexistence with the coronavirus infection, but the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and other major cities following the zero-corona policy in China and the hike in prices of energy and other basic commodities since Russia invaded Ukraine have slowed the pace of global economic recovery. In addition, the yen continued to weaken as a result of U.S. higher interest rates policy and the widening interest rate differential between Japan and the U.S. Currently, this weakening trend has slowed down due to the substantial increase in Japan's interest rates policy, but the outlook remains uncertain.

Under these circumstances, we have formulated the Mid-Term Strategy, "Transform Next 2023," covering the three- year period through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and has been promoting to implement the plan.

As a result, sales for the fiscal year increased 16.4% year on year to 79,036 million yen due to strong demand for machine tools in response to positive capital investment in the manufacturing industry in general and the accelerated shift to EVs in the automobile market, as well as the effect of a significantly weaker yen and the price shift to offset surging raw material, energy and other costs. On the profit front, despite the increase in sales and cost improvement, operating profit decreased by 14,881 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 9,065 million yen due to expenses of 2,952 million yen (other expenses: 2,414 million yen, impact of low productivity by production stop: 538 million yen) incurred from the second quarter for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe, and insufficient price pass-through in response to surging energy and other prices, in addition to an impairment loss of 13,562 million yen on property, plant and equipment and other of the precision component business in the U.S. and goodwill in the linear business.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 12,643 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 9,089 million yen.

The segment performance is as follows. Precision Components Business

The segment manufactures and sells precision balls and rollers, which are mainly used as important components of bearings. Bearings with precision balls or rollers are widely used in automobiles, machine tools and other industrial machinery. During this fiscal year, there was a growing demand for machine tools and an increase in production of EVs due to positive capital investment.

As a result, sales in the segment increased 17.2% year on year to 73,671 million yen. Segment profit (operating loss) decreased by 10,593 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 5,457 million yen due to expenses for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe and impairment losses of 9,546 million yen on fixed assets and other assets in the U.S. business.

Linear Business

The segment manufactures and sells ball screws and large blowers, which are mainly used in machine tools, etc. During this fiscal year, demand for machine tools remained strong.

As a result, sales in the segment increased 5.5% year on year to 5,364 million yen. On the other hand, segment profit (operating loss) decreased by 4,290 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 3,628 million yen due to impairment losses of 4,016 million yen on goodwill.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the current fiscal year increased by 2,717 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 159,891 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase in trade and other receivables of 5,834 million yen and inventories of 7,027 million yen, respectively, as a result of new market development, while cash and cash equivalents decreased by 8,405 million yen and intangible assets and goodwill decreased by 5,920 million yen.

Total liabilities increased by 5,955 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 109,760 million yen. This

