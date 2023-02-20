Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolitated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202
This document is an English excerpt translation of the Japanese version of the consolidated financial summary of Tsubaki Nakashima has produced for immediate reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese version, the original shall prevail.
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net profit for the
Total
Net profit for the
period attributable
Sales
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
comprehensive
period
to owners of the
income
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Dec. 31, 2022
79,036
16.4
(9,065)
－
(9,648)
－
(9,085)
－
(9,089)
－
(1,213)
－
Dec. 31, 2021
67,926
30.6
5,816
61.1
5,008
94.7
3,556
89.7
3,554
89.4
9,683
719.6
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Profit before
Operating profit
per share
per share
(ROE)
taxes/Total assets
margin
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Dec. 31, 2022
(225.35)
(225.31)
(17.6)
(6.1)
(11.5)
Dec. 31, 2021
88.04
87.37
7.3
3.5
8.6
(Reference)
EBITDA: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 8,155 million yen (down 11.6%)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 9,224 million yen
EBITDA = Operating profit + depreciation and amortization + impairment loss
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Equity per share
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
attributable to owners
owners of the parent
of the parent
of the parent
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Dec. 31, 2022
159,891
50,131
50,096
31.3
1,260.95
As of Dec. 31, 2021
157,174
53,369
53,335
33.9
1,315.19
(3) Consolidated Cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at the end of the period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Dec. 31, 2022
(4,136)
(3,504)
(1,762)
24,119
Dec. 31, 2021
6,265
(2,281)
12,945
32,524
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Dividend/
1st
2nd
3rd
Dividend
Payout ratio
Equity
Year
amount
attributable
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Total
(Consolidated)
-end
(Total)
to owners of
-end
-end
-end
the parent
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2023 (Forecast)
－
28.00
－
16.00
44.00
1,787
50.3
3.6
－
13.00
－
17.00
30.00
1,207
－
2.3
48.00
35.4
Our basic policy is to pay dividends from retained earnings twice a year, as interim and year-end dividends, but as the amount of the interim dividend forecast is undecided at this time; the total amount is shown.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net profit for the
Basic earnings
Sales
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
period attributable to
per share
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
86,000
8.8
9,000
－
7,700
－
5,400
－
133.89
Due to the expected impact of the coronavirus infection, the invasion of Ukraine, and the reduction of automobile production due to the shortage of semiconductors and other factors in the sales, production, and supply chain, we do not provide an interim forecast, which is difficult to reasonably calculate, but only a full-year forecast.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
December 31, 2022: 41,599,600 shares
December 31, 2021: 41,571,500 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: December 31, 2022: 1,871,615 shares December 31, 2021: 1,019,286 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 40,332,855 shares
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 40,372,264 shares
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
(Reference) Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Operating Results
Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit for the period
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Dec. 31, 2022
12,952
0.5
(849)
－
1,310
405.9
1,326
216.3
Dec. 31, 2021
12,887
24.4
(787)
－
259
(68.0)
419
36.8
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Dec. 31, 2022
32.89
32.88
Dec. 31, 2021
10.39
10.31
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Ratio of equity
Equity per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Dec. 31, 2022
123,871
30,495
24.6
767.60
As of Dec. 31, 2021
120,423
30,888
25.6
761.69
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: 30,495 million yen Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 30,888 million yen
*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes:
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "1. (4) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 5 of the attached materials for details regarding the above forecasts.
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
Since the beginning of the year, economic activities in Japan, the U.S., and European countries have progressed in coexistence with the coronavirus infection, but the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and other major cities following the zero-corona policy in China and the hike in prices of energy and other basic commodities since Russia invaded Ukraine have slowed the pace of global economic recovery. In addition, the yen continued to weaken as a result of U.S. higher interest rates policy and the widening interest rate differential between Japan and the U.S. Currently, this weakening trend has slowed down due to the substantial increase in Japan's interest rates policy, but the outlook remains uncertain.
Under these circumstances, we have formulated the Mid-Term Strategy, "Transform Next 2023," covering the three- year period through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and has been promoting to implement the plan.
As a result, sales for the fiscal year increased 16.4% year on year to 79,036 million yen due to strong demand for machine tools in response to positive capital investment in the manufacturing industry in general and the accelerated shift to EVs in the automobile market, as well as the effect of a significantly weaker yen and the price shift to offset surging raw material, energy and other costs. On the profit front, despite the increase in sales and cost improvement, operating profit decreased by 14,881 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 9,065 million yen due to expenses of 2,952 million yen (other expenses: 2,414 million yen, impact of low productivity by production stop: 538 million yen) incurred from the second quarter for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe, and insufficient price pass-through in response to surging energy and other prices, in addition to an impairment loss of 13,562 million yen on property, plant and equipment and other of the precision component business in the U.S. and goodwill in the linear business.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 12,643 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 9,089 million yen.
The segment performance is as follows. Precision Components Business
The segment manufactures and sells precision balls and rollers, which are mainly used as important components of bearings. Bearings with precision balls or rollers are widely used in automobiles, machine tools and other industrial machinery. During this fiscal year, there was a growing demand for machine tools and an increase in production of EVs due to positive capital investment.
As a result, sales in the segment increased 17.2% year on year to 73,671 million yen. Segment profit (operating loss) decreased by 10,593 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 5,457 million yen due to expenses for business restructuring of the roller business in Europe and impairment losses of 9,546 million yen on fixed assets and other assets in the U.S. business.
Linear Business
The segment manufactures and sells ball screws and large blowers, which are mainly used in machine tools, etc. During this fiscal year, demand for machine tools remained strong.
As a result, sales in the segment increased 5.5% year on year to 5,364 million yen. On the other hand, segment profit (operating loss) decreased by 4,290 million yen from the previous year to a loss of 3,628 million yen due to impairment losses of 4,016 million yen on goodwill.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the current fiscal year increased by 2,717 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 159,891 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase in trade and other receivables of 5,834 million yen and inventories of 7,027 million yen, respectively, as a result of new market development, while cash and cash equivalents decreased by 8,405 million yen and intangible assets and goodwill decreased by 5,920 million yen.
Total liabilities increased by 5,955 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 109,760 million yen. This
was mainly due to increases in trade and other payables, current portion of borrowings and other current liabilities, mainly due to the effect of yen depreciation.
Total equity decreased by 3,238 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 50,131 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 7,803 million yen in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by a decrease of 10,193 million yen in retained earnings.
(3) Analysis of Status of Cash Flows
The cash flow status and factors for each activity during this fiscal are as follows.
Net cash used in operating activities amounted to 4,136 million yen, mainly due to an increase in trade and other receivables and inventories. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to 3,504 million yen, mainly due to payments for the acquisition of fixed assets. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to 1,762 million yen, mainly due to cash dividends paid and payments for purchase of treasury stock. As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of this fiscal year amounted to 24,119 million yen, a decrease of 8,405 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, after the addition of 997 million yen in translation adjustments resulting from the appreciation of the US dollar and Euro during the period.
All the above indicators are calculated using consolidated financial figures under IFRS.
Market capitalization is calculated based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock.
Cash flows refers to cash flows from operating activities.
Interest-bearingliabilities covers all liabilities bearing interest recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position.
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
The Group's business performance is affected by the automobile, machine tool, and other industries, which are our main customers. The Group's performance is also affected by exchange rate fluctuations because the Group translates its financial results into yen for consolidated accounting purposes.
As for our consolidated earnings forecast, we expect sales of 86 billion yen, based on further acceleration of growth in the ceramics business, developing new markets in the medical device business, and steadily growing sales in the Asian market. Operating profit is expected to be 9 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 5.4 billion yen, as a result of a growing of sales and progress in passing on the higher prices of raw materials and energy, and the absence of impairment losses of 13.6 billion yen and expenses of 3 billion yen for the business restructuring of the roller business in Europe.
Due to the expected impact of the coronavirus infection, the invasion of Ukraine, and the automobile production cutback due to the shortage of semiconductors and other factors in the sales, production, and supply chain, we do not provide an interim forecast, which is difficult to reasonably calculate, but only a full-year forecast. The assumed
