July 3, 2023

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

Notice of Acquisition of Italian Resin Molding Manufacturer

Tsubaki Nakashima ("the company") concluded an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Rispa Srl, an Italian plastic resin molding manufacturer (Head office: Via Divisione Acqui,16, Mirandola (MO) Italy, hereinafter "Rispa Srl"), through its group company TN ITALY, S.P.A., on June 30, 2023 as follows. The share acquisition is scheduled to be completed on July 31.

1. Reason for the Share Acquisition

As the most effective way to promote the growth of the "medical device business," one of the pillars of its growth strategy, by acquiring a resin molding manufacturer with strong development technology and growth potential, the company will bring into its group the ability to design and manufacture molds at low cost based on their technical capabilities and sales channels in Europe,

and will accelerate its profit improvement and global sales expansion. 2. Outline of Rispa Srl

Name Rispa Srl Head Office Via Divisione Acqui,16, Mirandola (MO) Italy Representative Luca Gilioli Business Outline Manufacture and sale of resin products and design and fabrication of molds Establishment October 2017 Paid-in capital €50,000 Major Interest Holder Luca Gilioli 49%, Natalia Bonte 31%, other 5 persons 20% Sales as of December 2022 €3,121,000

3. Impact on consolidated financial results

The impact of this share acquisition on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 is expected to be negligible. However, the company believes that it will contribute to the expansion of its group's profits in the future.

