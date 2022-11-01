Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Execution and Termination of Share Buybac

November 1, 2022

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice of Execution and Termination of Share Buyback

(Buyback of Company Shares based on the Articles of Incorporation and Article 165, Paragraph 2

of the Companies Act)

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. ("TN") announced execution and termination related with the repurchase of TN shares decided on by its Board of Directors, at a meeting on August 9, 2022. Details are provided below.

1. Class of shares: TN Common stock 2. Total number of shares: 329,000 shares 3. Total purchase amount: ¥387,737,892 4. Purchase period: From October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 5. Method: Market purchasing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reference) 1. Matters decided at August 9, 2022 Board of Directors meeting (1) Class of shares to be purchased: TN Common stock

Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,300,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of shares issued (excluding

treasury shares):3.2%)

(3) Total purchase amount: ¥1.0 billion (maximum) (4) Purchase period: From August 15, 2022 to October 31, 2022 (5) Method: Market purchasing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative TN shares purchased based on above Board of Directors decision (as of October 31, 2022)

(1) Total number of shares 863,300 shares (2) Total purchase amount ¥999,909,784

Disclaimer：The English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.