Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Execution and Termination of Share Buybac

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
November 1, 2022

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice of Execution and Termination of Share Buyback

(Buyback of Company Shares based on the Articles of Incorporation and Article 165, Paragraph 2

of the Companies Act)

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. ("TN") announced execution and termination related with the repurchase of TN shares decided on by its Board of Directors, at a meeting on August 9, 2022. Details are provided below.

1.

Class of shares:

TN Common stock

2.

Total number of shares:

329,000 shares

3.

Total purchase amount:

¥387,737,892

4.

Purchase period:

From October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022

5.

Method:

Market purchasing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1.

Matters decided at August 9, 2022 Board of Directors meeting

(1) Class of shares to be purchased:

TN Common stock

  1. Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,300,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of shares issued (excluding
    treasury shares):3.2%)

(3)

Total purchase amount:

¥1.0 billion (maximum)

(4)

Purchase period:

From August 15, 2022 to October 31, 2022

(5)

Method:

Market purchasing on the Tokyo Stock

Exchange

2. Cumulative TN shares purchased based on above Board of Directors decision (as of October 31, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares

863,300 shares

(2)

Total purchase amount

¥999,909,784

DisclaimerThe English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
