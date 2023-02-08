Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202

February 8, 2023
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
Koji Hirota
Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO
(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita
Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193
Notice of Postponement of Announcement
of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
Tsubaki Nakashima ("the Company") hereby announces that it has decided to postpone the announcement of its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which were originally scheduled to be disclosed on February 9, 2023, as follows.
1. Reason for postponement of the announcement
The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, due to the longer than usual time required to finalize the financial figures, although the Company had been preparing to announce the financial results on February 9, 2023.
2. Schedule
The Company will announce a new date once it is confirmed.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our shareholders, investors and the parties involved.
Disclaimer：The English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.