Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202
PU
Tsubaki Nakashima : (Corrections and Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 202
PU
Tsubaki Nakashima : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 202
PU
Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

02/08/2023 | 02:14am EST
February 8, 2023

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice of Postponement of Announcement

of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Tsubaki Nakashima ("the Company") hereby announces that it has decided to postpone the announcement of its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which were originally scheduled to be disclosed on February 9, 2023, as follows.

1. Reason for postponement of the announcement

The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, due to the longer than usual time required to finalize the financial figures, although the Company had been preparing to announce the financial results on February 9, 2023.

2. Schedule

The Company will announce a new date once it is confirmed.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our shareholders, investors and the parties involved.

DisclaimerThe English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:13:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
