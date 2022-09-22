Advanced search
    6464   JP3534410000

TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.

(6464)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
1213.00 JPY   -0.08%
Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated SubsidiariesPDF（83KB）

09/22/2022 | 03:20am EDT
September 22, 2022

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the receipt of dividends from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries will have an impact on the non-consolidated financial results.

1. Details of Dividends

  1. Amount of Dividends

Company Name

Amount of Dividends

TN Americas Holdings, Inc.

2,000,000,000 yen

Tsubaki Steel Ball Co., Ltd.

1,089,000,000 yen

(2) Receipt Date

September 22, 2022

2. Effect on Financial Results

As a result of the receipt of such dividends, the Company expects to record non-operating income of 3,089,000,000 yen in the non-consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As these are dividends from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, there is no effect on the consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

DisclaimerThe English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
