Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated SubsidiariesPDF（83KB）

September 22, 2022
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
Koji Hirota
Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO
(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita
Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193
Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the receipt of dividends from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries will have an impact on the non-consolidated financial results.
1. Details of Dividends
Amount of Dividends
Company Name
Amount of Dividends
TN Americas Holdings, Inc.
2,000,000,000 yen
Tsubaki Steel Ball Co., Ltd.
1,089,000,000 yen
(2) Receipt Date
September 22, 2022
2. Effect on Financial Results
As a result of the receipt of such dividends, the Company expects to record non-operating income of 3,089,000,000 yen in the non-consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
As these are dividends from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, there is no effect on the consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
Disclaimer：The English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.
Disclaimer
