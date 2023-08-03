August 3, 2023

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code 6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast

Tsubaki Nakashima hereby announces its revised earnings forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2023 as follows.

Revision to consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2023

January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

Sales

Operating

Profit before

Net profit for

Basic

profit

tax

the period

earnings per

attributable to

share

owners of the

parent

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Yen

Previous forecast(A)

39,000

1,200

950

250

6.29

Revision(B)

39,560

1,890

1,820

910

22.91

Change(B-A)

560

690

870

660

-

Change (%)

1.4

57.5

91.6

264.0

-

(Reference)

Previous year results

38,258

1,352

1,542

399

9.84

(6/FY2022)

Reasons for Revision:

Regarding the consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2023, while sales are expected to be almost in line with the previous forecast, the forecast for profit has been revised due to the review of the global definition of write-downs of slow moving inventory, the impact of standard cost switching by its revision, and the delay in some expenses associated with the closure of the Netherlands stamping parts plant, which were expected to be recorded in the first half of the fiscal year.

There is no change to consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 announced on June 16, 2023.

DisclaimerThe English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.

