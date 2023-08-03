Tsubaki Nakashima : Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecas
August 3, 2023
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
Koji Hirota
Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO
(Code 6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita
Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193
Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast
Tsubaki Nakashima hereby announces its revised earnings forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2023 as follows.
Revision to consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2023
（January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023）
Sales
Operating
Profit before
Net profit for
Basic
profit
tax
the period
earnings per
attributable to
share
owners of the
parent
Million Yen
Million Yen
Million Yen
Million Yen
Yen
Previous forecast(A)
39,000
1,200
950
250
6.29
Revision(B)
39,560
1,890
1,820
910
22.91
Change(B-A)
560
690
870
660
-
Change (%)
1.4
57.5
91.6
264.0
-
(Reference)
Previous year results
38,258
1,352
1,542
399
9.84
(6/FY2022)
Reasons for Revision:
Regarding the consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending June 30, 2023, while sales are expected to be almost in line with the previous forecast, the forecast for profit has been revised due to the review of the global definition of write-downs of slow moving inventory, the impact of standard cost switching by its revision, and the delay in some expenses associated with the closure of the Netherlands stamping parts plant, which were expected to be recorded in the first half of the fiscal year.
There is no change to consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 announced on June 16, 2023.
Disclaimer：The English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision balls, ball screws and air blowers. The Company operates through three segments. The Precision Component segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ball bearings, ceramic balls, cemented carbide balls, glass balls, plastic balls, carbon steel balls and other precision ball products, as well as rollers, retainers and sheet metal parts. The Linear segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision ball screws, ball screws for high-load, precision miniature ball screws, caged precision ball screws, hollow shaft ball screws, precision rolled ball screws, general industrial ball screws and other ball screw products, as well as air blowers. The Others segment is engaged in the real estate leasing business.