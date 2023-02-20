Tsubaki Nakashima : Results Presentation 202

In 2021, despite the impact of COVID-19, market volatility, and rising raw material and energy costs, we increased sales, but we failed to generate profits as planned due to temporary problems in quality and inventory control. In 2022, we will solve the above problems and recover with a growth strategy as the core.
Capture the macro recovery and enhance sales both in quantity & quality through growth strategies
Accelerated growth of Ceramic Business
Expansion of sales in Medical Device Business / Asian markets
Based on established cost improvements, resolve various issues for FY2021 and restore/improve earning power：Sales ¥77 billion (+13.4% YoY) , Operating Profit ¥5.65 billion (▲2.9% YoY)
Looking back at FY2022
¥13.6billion Impairment loss: ¥9.6 billion for tangible fixed assets and others of the U.S. business and ¥4.0 billion for goodwill of the linear business
Failure to meet the scheduled date for disclosure of financial results
While sales grew and quality and inventory control issues were resolved, OP was below plan for second consecutive year, mainly due to the inability to absorb the full impact of cost inflation such as energy and others
In 2023, strong initiatives to pass on cost inflation to sales price are undertaken and recover OP through a growth strategy centered on Ceramics Business
Restructuring of European Roller Business was completed on schedule and turned into a profitable structure.
Ceramic Business → Accelerated growth
Medical Device Business → still in the process of developing new business
Sales expansion in Asian markets → Steady
Sales ¥79 billion
Operating Profit ▲¥9.07 billion Substantial OP ¥7.5 billion (pre-impairment loss ¥4.5 billion + ¥3.0 billion in restructuring expenses)
Cost improvements are firmly performed
Restructuring of European Roller Business: Production in the Netherland
Building a
Foundation
for the
Future
Shareholder
Return
① Restructuring of European Roller Business （Withdrawal
ended in 2022, while full operation in Bosnia is being promoted at a rapid pace
the roller business from the Netherlands →Gaining cost
② Laying the groundwork for a second plant in India: Preparations for quality
competitiveness by consolidating Bosnia)
and production are on track. Working to achieve quality of sales (profit margin
②Laying the groundwork for India's second plant completed
and customer mix) and production volume commensurate with plan
③Major expansion of ceramic ball supply capacity to support
③ Massive expansion of ceramic ball supply capacity: Massive expansion of
rapid progress in EV
production capacity in Thailand is on track. Measures to secure raw materials
- Major expansion of production capacity in Thailand ・
have been taken in the medium-term perspective. Diversification of sourcing is
Securing of raw materials and diversification of sourcing
underway
④ Monozukuri Innovation at Mother Factory (Katsuragi, Japan)
④ Monozukuri Innovation at Ball Mother Plant (Katsuragi, Japan): Automation of
Japan)
inter-process transfer and sorting processes being implemented in stages
◼ Persistence of dividend policy：
◼ Dividend： Plan to pay a year-end dividend of ¥17 per share.
Aiming for an annual dividend of ¥30 per share
Annual dividend ¥30 per share (Interim dividend ¥13)
