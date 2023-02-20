Advanced search
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.

(6464)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
1087.00 JPY   +1.68%
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Consolitated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 202
PU
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Results Presentation 202
PU
02:10aTsubaki Nakashima : Notice Concerning Notes on Matters Related to Going Concern Assumptio
PU
Tsubaki Nakashima : Results Presentation 202

02/20/2023

02/20/2023 | 02:10am EST
Precision for a Changing and Sustainable world

FY2022 Results Presentation

February 20, 2023

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Prime Market of TSE 6464

Copyright © 2022 Tsubaki Nakashima Co, Ltd. All rights reserved.

Growth

Strategy

Sales

Profits

FY2022 Management Policy

In 2021, despite the impact of COVID-19, market volatility, and rising raw material and energy costs, we increased sales, but we failed to generate profits as planned due to temporary problems in quality and inventory control. In 2022, we will solve the above problems and recover with a growth strategy as the core.

Capture the macro recovery and enhance sales both in quantity & quality through growth strategies

  • Accelerated growth of Ceramic Business
  • Expansion of sales in Medical Device Business / Asian markets
  • Based on established cost improvements, resolve various issues for FY2021 and restore/improve earning powerSales ¥77 billion (+13.4% YoY) , Operating Profit ¥5.65 billion (2.9% YoY)

Looking back at FY2022

  • ¥13.6billion Impairment loss: ¥9.6 billion for tangible fixed assets and others of the U.S. business and ¥4.0 billion for goodwill of the linear business
  • Failure to meet the scheduled date for disclosure of financial results
  • While sales grew and quality and inventory control issues were resolved, OP was below plan for second consecutive year, mainly due to the inability to absorb the full impact of cost inflation such as energy and others
  • In 2023, strong initiatives to pass on cost inflation to sales price are undertaken and recover OP through a growth strategy centered on Ceramics Business
  • Restructuring of European Roller Business was completed on schedule and turned into a profitable structure.
  • Ceramic Business → Accelerated growth
  • Medical Device Business → still in the process of developing new business
  • Sales expansion in Asian markets → Steady

Sales ¥79 billion

Operating Profit ¥9.07 billion Substantial OP ¥7.5 billion (pre-impairment loss ¥4.5 billion + ¥3.0 billion in restructuring expenses)

Cost improvements are firmly performed

  • Restructuring of European Roller Business: Production in the Netherland

Building a

Foundation

for the

Future

Shareholder

Return

Restructuring of European Roller Business Withdrawal

ended in 2022, while full operation in Bosnia is being promoted at a rapid pace

the roller business from the Netherlands →Gaining cost

Laying the groundwork for a second plant in India: Preparations for quality

competitiveness by consolidating Bosnia)

and production are on track. Working to achieve quality of sales (profit margin

Laying the groundwork for India's second plant completed

and customer mix) and production volume commensurate with plan

Major expansion of ceramic ball supply capacity to support

Massive expansion of ceramic ball supply capacity: Massive expansion of

rapid progress in EV

production capacity in Thailand is on track. Measures to secure raw materials

- Major expansion of production capacity in Thailand

have been taken in the medium-term perspective. Diversification of sourcing is

Securing of raw materials and diversification of sourcing

underway

Monozukuri Innovation at Mother Factory (Katsuragi,

Monozukuri Innovation at Ball Mother Plant (Katsuragi, Japan): Automation of

Japan)

inter-process transfer and sorting processes being implemented in stages

Persistence of dividend policy

Dividend Plan to pay a year-end dividend of ¥17 per share.

Aiming for an annual dividend of ¥30 per share

Annual dividend ¥30 per share (Interim dividend ¥13)

1

Copyright © 2023 Tsubaki Nakashima Co, Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sales by Quarter

Sales of Precision Components increased by 25.1% YoY, 2.5% QoQ Sales of Linear Other increased by 2.4% YoY, decreased by 0.2% QoQ

19,631

20,151

20,627

17,846

18,627

16,892

16,461

16,727

18,214

18,806

19,285

15,281

14,226

16,455

17,367

12,725

15,814

15,157

15,417

13,192

9,792

14,288

11,810

Total

9,039

PrecisionComponent (Precision balls, rollers, stamped metals businesses)

Linear Other

1,034

753

915

993

1,078

1,391

1,304

1,310

1,260

1,417

1,345

1,342

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Copyright © 2023 Tsubaki Nakashima Co, Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

Operating profit by Quarter

Precision Components(OL=Operating Loss) :OL ¥7.878 billion due to impairment loss ¥9.546 billion in 4Q

Linear Other: OL ¥3.849 billion due to impairment loss ¥4.016 billion in 4Q

1,491

1,792

991

795

984

335

1,670

7

337

781

14

1,328

122

-2

163

1,833

1,754

437

1,654

1,514

179

240

298

139

1,525

1,503 143

22

-173

-316

1,310 (¥million)

1,234

76

-3,849

Total

PrecisionComponent

-7,878

Linear Other

-11,727

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Copyright © 2023 Tsubaki Nakashima Co, Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

FY2022 Consolidated results

Sales (excluding FX impact) increased by 6.3%

OP (ditto) was in the red due to an impairment loss of ¥13.6 billion

(¥million)

FY2021

FY2022

Actual

Actual

FX impact

Inc/dec※１ Inc/dec％※１

Sales

67,926

79,036

6,845

4,265

6.3%

Operating profit

5,816

▲ 9,065

375

▲ 15,256

OP%

8.6%

▲ 11.5%

(reference)

5,816

7,449

375

1,258

21.6%

Operating profit※2

OP%※2

8.6%

9.4%

EBITDA

9,224

8,155

690

▲ 1,759

▲ 19.1%

PBT

5,008

▲ 9,648

375

▲ 15,031

Net profit

3,554

▲ 9,089

244

▲ 12,887

１"Inc/dec" and "Inc/dec%" exclude "FX impact""

Excluding "impairment loss (¥13,562 million)" and "restructuring expenses (¥2,952 million)"

Copyright © 2023 Tsubaki Nakashima Co, Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
