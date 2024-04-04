April 4, 2024
Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.
Koji Hirota
Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO
(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita
Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193
Notice Concerning Maintenance of Credit Rating
Tsubaki Nakashima ("the Company) hereby announces that the Company's credit rating from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I") has been maintained today. Details are as follows.
1. Details of Rating
Rating Agency
Type of Rating
Credit Rating
Outlook
R&I
Issuer Rating
BBB+
Stable
For details of rating definition and rationale, please refer to the press release issued by R&I (URL: https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html).
2. Date of Announcement April 4, 2024
(Reference) History of Credit Rating
Date of Announcement
Rating Agency
Credit Rating
Outlook
March 25, 2021
R&I
BBB+ (new)
Stable
April 5, 2022
R&I
BBB+ (maintain)
Stable
April 5, 2023
R&I
BBB+ (maintain)
Stable
Disclaimer：The English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.
