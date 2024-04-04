April 4, 2024

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice Concerning Maintenance of Credit Rating

Tsubaki Nakashima ("the Company) hereby announces that the Company's credit rating from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I") has been maintained today. Details are as follows.

1. Details of Rating

Rating Agency

Type of Rating

Credit Rating

Outlook

R&I

Issuer Rating

BBB+

Stable

For details of rating definition and rationale, please refer to the press release issued by R&I (URL: https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html).

2. Date of Announcement April 4, 2024

(Reference) History of Credit Rating

Date of Announcement

Rating Agency

Credit Rating

Outlook

March 25, 2021

R&I

BBB+ (new)

Stable

April 5, 2022

R&I

BBB+ (maintain)

Stable

April 5, 2023

R&I

BBB+ (maintain)

Stable

DisclaimerThe English translation is only for reference purposes. When there is any discrepancy between original Japanese version and English translation, the original Japanese version always prevails.

