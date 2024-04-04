April 4, 2024

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Koji Hirota

Director and Representative Executive Officer CEO

(Code:6464, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Ikunori Morita

Phone: +81 (0)6-6224-0193

Notice Concerning Maintenance of Credit Rating

Tsubaki Nakashima ("the Company) hereby announces that the Company's credit rating from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I") has been maintained today. Details are as follows.

1. Details of Rating

Rating Agency Type of Rating Credit Rating Outlook R&I Issuer Rating BBB+ Stable

For details of rating definition and rationale, please refer to the press release issued by R&I (URL: https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/index.html).

2. Date of Announcement April 4, 2024

(Reference) History of Credit Rating

Date of Announcement Rating Agency Credit Rating Outlook March 25, 2021 R&I BBB+ (new) Stable April 5, 2022 R&I BBB+ (maintain) Stable April 5, 2023 R&I BBB+ (maintain) Stable

