Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

July 26, 2024

Company name: TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO.

Listing: Tokyo

Securities code: 6371

URL: https://www.tsubakimoto.jp/

Representative: Takatoshi Kimura

President and Representative Director

Inquiries: Naoshige Sakai

Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Telephone: +81-6-6441-0054

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

66,455

7.3

4,089

5.4

6,058

10.3

6,383

98.1

June 30, 2023

61,946

6.9

3,878

(10.4)

5,493

1.7

3,222

(14.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥

10,899 million

[

(19.2) %]

¥

13,496 million

[

9.7%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

178.82

-

June 30, 2023

87.24

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

392,070

265,100

67.0

March 31, 2024

391,298

260,559

66.0

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2024:

¥

262,819 million

As of

March 31, 2024:

¥

258,400 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

2nd

1st

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

-

60.00

-

100.00

160.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025(Forecast)

99.00

-

47.00

-

None

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

(Note) Year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (forecast)

We plan to conduct a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock, effective October 1, 2024, and the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (forecast) reflects the effect of this stock split, and the total annual dividend per share is "-." If the stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividend per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 is 141 yen, the annual dividend per share is 240 yen, and the dividend payout ratio is 38.3%. For details, please refer to " Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters."

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

per share

parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

136,000

5.6

9,400

9.0

10,000

(3.5)

9,000

23.3

252.64

September 30, 2024

Full year

280,000

4.9

23,000

8.2

24,000

2.3

22,000

18.6

208.86

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

None

(Note) Net income per share in the full-year financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 takes into account the effect of the stock split. For details, please refer to " Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters."

* Notes:

(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period:

None

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024:

37,081,393

shares

March 31, 2024:

37,081,393

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2024:

1,697,808

shares

March 31, 2024:

1,228,449

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

35,696,329

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

36,935,540

shares

  • Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

    1. The outlook for consolidated financial results is based on information available at the present juncture and certain assumptions believed to be reasonable. However, it includes risks and uncertainties. Actual business results may differ materially from the figures of the outlook for consolidated operating results due to changes in business conditions, market trends, or fluctuation in currency exchange rates. Furthermore, factors that may affect business results are not limited to those factors.
      (Dividends and financial results forecast after stock split)
      At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2024, we resolved to conduct a stock split, whereby each share of common stock shall be divided into 3 shares effective October 1, 2024. As a result, the dividend forecast and consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as converted before the stock split, shall be as follows.
    2. Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
      Dividends per share at the end of the second quarter 99 yen (Note 1); Year-end 141 yen (Note 2)
      Annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (before stock split) shall be 240 yen.
    3. Consolidated net income forecast per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025: 626.57 yen at the end of the fiscal year. (Note 1) Dividends at the end of the second quarter shall be paid based on the number of shares before the stock split.
      (Note 2) The dividend amount is calculated before the stock split.

○Table of Contents - Attachments

1. Summary of Business Results, Etc

P.2

(1)

Summary of Business Results of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

P.2

(2)

Summary of Financial Position of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

P.3

(3)

Summary of Cash Flow of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

P.4

(4)

Outlook

P.4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

P.5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

P.5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Comprehensive Income

P.7

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

P.9

1

1. Summary of Business Results, Etc.

(1) Summary of Business Results of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

Regarding the global economy in the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, although the economy in China is stagnant as a result of the prolonged real estate slump, the US economy remained robust with strong employment and income, and even in Europe, the economy is showing signs of a recovery centering on personal consumption. As a result of these and other factors, the global economy continued to recover, although moderately.

Meanwhile, the Japanese economy remained flat with no improvement due to stagnant demand against a slump in personal consumption caused by the rising cost of living and increasing burden of costs associated with the weakening of the yen.

The outlook is for a continual recovery, even with downward risks in overseas economies such as the actualization of restraints in demand due to tight monetary policies in Europe and the US, and a further deterioration in geopolitical risks primarily in the Middle East.

The Japanese economy is expected to recover with growth in inbound demand and an expansion in capital investment as a response to labor shortages and other factors. However, sluggish growth in real wages is causing a prolonged slump in personal consumption, and these and many other areas of concern will likely keep the outlook unclear.

In such circumstances, the Tsubaki Group will remain focused on achieving the Mid-term Management Plan 2025, and concentrate on rolling out various measures with an awareness of capital costs, while also bolstering manufacturing and strengthening the earning power of our existing businesses, as well as moving forward with the development of new businesses that will lead to sustainable growth.

As a result, orders received by the Tsubaki Group for this three-month period were up 2.6% year on year to ¥66,486 million, and net sales increased 7.3% year on year to ¥66,455 million.

Operating income increased 5.4% year on year to ¥4,089 million, and ordinary income increased 10.3% year on year to ¥6,058 million, while net income attributable to parent company shareholders increased 98.1% year on year to ¥6,383 million. Segment results are summarized as follows:

[Chains]

In the Chains segment, net sales increased year on year due to such factors as a rise in sales in Japan and China, and an all-around weakening of the yen in exchange rates.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.7% in orders received to ¥22,687 million, a 2.7% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥23,660 million. However, owing to factors such as the rising prices of raw materials and labor costs, operating income declined 5.4% year-on-year to ¥3,849 million.

[Motion Control]

In the Motion Control segment, net sales were up slightly year on year due to an increase in sales in Japan, despite sluggish growth in sales in other regions.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 7.5% in orders received to ¥5,497 million, and a 1.5% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥5,391 million. However, owing to factors such as the rising prices of parts and labor costs, operating income declined 98.2% year-on-year to ¥3 million.

[Mobility]

In the Mobility segment, net sales increased year on year due to factors such as an increase in the sales of timing chain systems for automobile engines and other items at bases in the Americas, Europe, and South Korea.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 9.2% in orders received to ¥21,901 million, an 11.7% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥21,879 million, and a year-on-year increase of 10.4% in operating income to ¥1,518 million.

2

[Materials Handling Systems]

In the Materials Handling Systems segment, although there was a decrease in sales of systems for life sciences in Japan, there was also an increase in sales of bulk conveyance equipment in Japan. Additionally, an increase in sales of systems for the automotive industry, metalworking chips handling, and coolant processing systems in the Americas and other factors resulted in a year-on- year increase in net sales.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year decrease of 8.4% in orders received to ¥15,824 million, and a 12.2% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥14,942 million. The segment recorded an operating loss of ¥558 million (operating loss of ¥1,208 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), due to factors such as the ongoing deterioration of profitability associated with a fall in large orders in Japan.

[Other]

Other orders received decreased 14.5% year on year to ¥575 million, and net sales decreased 16.1 % over the same period to ¥582 million. Consequently, the Group recorded an operating loss of ¥197 million (operating loss of ¥222 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

(2) Summary of Financial Position of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

(Assets)

Total assets at the end of the three-month period on June 30, 2024 were ¥392,070 million, up ¥772 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Current assets totaled ¥207,954 million, an increase of ¥2,100 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was partly due to an increase of ¥3,091 million in inventories due to an increase in work in process and other factors, and an increase of ¥713 million in notes and accounts receivables and contract assets, despite a decrease of ¥2,238 million in cash and deposits.

Non-current assets amounted to ¥184,116 million, down ¥1,328 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The decrease was partly attributable to a ¥3,273 million decrease in investments in securities from the sale of securities held by the Company and other factors, despite a ¥1,338 million increase in property, plant, and equipment, and a ¥257 million increase in intangible fixed assets.

(Liabilities)

Liabilities on June 30, 2024 were ¥126,970 million, down ¥3,767 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was attributable to various factors such as a ¥2,439 million decrease in provision for bonuses, a ¥1,860 million decrease in borrowings, a ¥1,201 million decrease in income taxes payable, and a ¥394 Million decrease in other non-current liabilities due to a decrease in deferred tax liabilities, all of which outweighed a ¥2,289 million increase in other current liabilities due to an increase in accounts payable and other items.

(Net assets)

Net assets were ¥265,100 million, up ¥4,540 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, and the equity ratio was 67.0%. This was attributable to numerous factors, including a ¥6,963 million increase in foreign currency translation adjustments due to exchange rate fluctuations, and a ¥2,797 million increase in retained earnings, despite an increase (decrease in net assets) of ¥2,773 million in treasury stock acquired, etc., and a ¥2,539 million decrease in valuation difference on available- for-sale securities due to the sale of securities held by the Company.

3

(3) Summary of Cash Flow of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

Cash and cash equivalents (hereafter referred to as "cash") at the end of the first-quarter consolidated period amounted to ¥71,993 million, down ¥2,662 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Respective cash flows and their causes are as follows:

(Cash provided by operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥4,056 million (up ¥9,080 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was attributable to various factors such as quarterly profit before income taxes of ¥8,840 million and depreciation of ¥3,464 million, which offset a gain on sale of investment securities of ¥2,781 million and income taxes paid of ¥2,550 million, a ¥1,944 million decrease in trade payables, and a ¥947 million increase in inventories (decrease in cash flow).

(Cash used in investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥627 million (down ¥3,585 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This resulted from factors such as ¥2,550 million being used for the acquisition of fixed assets, and ¥644 million being used for the acquisition of shares of subsidiaries and associates, despite an income of ¥2,987 million from the sale of investments in securities.

(Cash used in financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥8,515 million (down ¥3,748 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This resulted from various factors such as ¥3,585 million being used to pay for dividends, ¥2,773 million used to acquire treasury stock, and a ¥1,935 million decrease in borrowings.

(4) Outlook

The main exchange rate for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024) has been revised from the rate published on May 14, 2024 taking into consideration the current exchange rate situation. The revised exchange rate is set at 1 USD=150 JPY, and 1 EUR=160 JPY.

In regard to the (cumulative) second quarter and full-year consolidated financial results forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, taking into consideration the orders situation, the forecasts announced on May 14, 2024 remain unchanged.

4

2Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

77,321

75,082

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

47,095

47,808

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

20,255

20,443

operating

Securities

603

754

Merchandise and finished goods

26,217

27,582

Work in process

16,959

18,662

Raw materials and supplies

14,980

15,004

Other

3,359

3,616

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(938)

(1,000)

Total current assets

205,853

207,954

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

34,534

34,914

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

35,888

36,092

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

4,373

4,501

Land

38,533

38,708

Construction in progress

5,612

6,063

Total property, plant and equipment

118,942

120,280

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,216

1,242

Other

7,688

7,919

Total intangible assets

8,904

9,161

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

47,052

43,779

Retirement benefit asset

298

309

Other

10,354

10,691

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(106)

(106)

Total investments and other assets

57,598

54,674

Total non-current assets

185,444

184,116

Total assets

391,298

392,070

5

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

18,592

18,440

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

14,699

14,360

Short-term borrowings

4,183

4,271

Current portion of long-term borrowings

5,801

3,173

Income taxes payable

2,906

1,704

Provision for bonuses

6,133

3,693

Provision for loss on construction contracts

179

156

Provision for shareholder benefit program

46

20

Electronically recorded obligations - non-

2,809

2,946

operating

Other

22,148

24,437

Total current liabilities

77,499

73,205

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

15,000

15,000

Long-term borrowings

3,728

4,406

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

144

150

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

12,497

12,725

Asset retirement obligations

600

609

Other

21,267

20,873

Total non-current liabilities

53,238

53,765

Total liabilities

130,738

126,970

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,076

17,076

Capital surplus

12,582

12,582

Retained earnings

185,285

188,083

Treasury shares

(4,375)

(7,149)

Total shareholders' equity

210,568

210,593

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

25,667

23,127

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(61)

(89)

Revaluation reserve for land

(10,597)

(10,597)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

31,991

38,955

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

831

829

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

47,831

52,226

Non-controlling interests

2,159

2,280

Total net assets

260,559

265,100

Total liabilities and net assets

391,298

392,070

6

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2023

ended June 30, 2024

Net sales

61,946

66,455

Cost of sales

43,647

47,249

Gross profit

18,299

19,205

Selling, general and administrative expenses

14,420

15,116

Operating profit

3,878

4,089

Non-operating income

Interest income

184

360

Dividend income

806

977

Foreign exchange gains

516

825

Settlement received

620

-

Other

211

194

Total non-operating income

2,338

2,356

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

64

50

Loss on valuation of derivatives

504

192

Other

153

143

Total non-operating expenses

723

387

Ordinary profit

5,493

6,058

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

2,781

Total extraordinary income

-

2,781

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

502

-

Total extraordinary losses

502

-

Profit before income taxes

4,990

8,840

Income taxes - current

1,189

1,862

Income taxes - deferred

581

576

Total income taxes

1,770

2,438

Profit

3,220

6,401

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

18

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,222

6,383

7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2023

ended June 30, 2024

Profit

3,220

6,401

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

3,464

(2,539)

(58)

(27)

6,838

7,046

20

(2)

11

19

10,275

4,497

13,496

10,899

13,454

10,778

41

121

8

