1. Summary of Business Results, Etc.

(1) Summary of Business Results of the Quarterly Consolidated Period

Regarding the global economy in the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, although the economy in China is stagnant as a result of the prolonged real estate slump, the US economy remained robust with strong employment and income, and even in Europe, the economy is showing signs of a recovery centering on personal consumption. As a result of these and other factors, the global economy continued to recover, although moderately.

Meanwhile, the Japanese economy remained flat with no improvement due to stagnant demand against a slump in personal consumption caused by the rising cost of living and increasing burden of costs associated with the weakening of the yen.

The outlook is for a continual recovery, even with downward risks in overseas economies such as the actualization of restraints in demand due to tight monetary policies in Europe and the US, and a further deterioration in geopolitical risks primarily in the Middle East.

The Japanese economy is expected to recover with growth in inbound demand and an expansion in capital investment as a response to labor shortages and other factors. However, sluggish growth in real wages is causing a prolonged slump in personal consumption, and these and many other areas of concern will likely keep the outlook unclear.

In such circumstances, the Tsubaki Group will remain focused on achieving the Mid-term Management Plan 2025, and concentrate on rolling out various measures with an awareness of capital costs, while also bolstering manufacturing and strengthening the earning power of our existing businesses, as well as moving forward with the development of new businesses that will lead to sustainable growth.

As a result, orders received by the Tsubaki Group for this three-month period were up 2.6% year on year to ¥66,486 million, and net sales increased 7.3% year on year to ¥66,455 million.

Operating income increased 5.4% year on year to ¥4,089 million, and ordinary income increased 10.3% year on year to ¥6,058 million, while net income attributable to parent company shareholders increased 98.1% year on year to ¥6,383 million. Segment results are summarized as follows:

[Chains]

In the Chains segment, net sales increased year on year due to such factors as a rise in sales in Japan and China, and an all-around weakening of the yen in exchange rates.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.7% in orders received to ¥22,687 million, a 2.7% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥23,660 million. However, owing to factors such as the rising prices of raw materials and labor costs, operating income declined 5.4% year-on-year to ¥3,849 million.

[Motion Control]

In the Motion Control segment, net sales were up slightly year on year due to an increase in sales in Japan, despite sluggish growth in sales in other regions.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 7.5% in orders received to ¥5,497 million, and a 1.5% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥5,391 million. However, owing to factors such as the rising prices of parts and labor costs, operating income declined 98.2% year-on-year to ¥3 million.

[Mobility]

In the Mobility segment, net sales increased year on year due to factors such as an increase in the sales of timing chain systems for automobile engines and other items at bases in the Americas, Europe, and South Korea.

Consequently, the segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 9.2% in orders received to ¥21,901 million, an 11.7% increase in net sales over the same period to ¥21,879 million, and a year-on-year increase of 10.4% in operating income to ¥1,518 million.