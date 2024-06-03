This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities code: 8052 June 7, 2024 To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Masashi Koda President & COO TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO CO., LTD. 3-3-20 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, 530-0001, Japan NOTICE OF THE 121st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders: We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. We hereby inform you that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below. The Company has, for convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, provided information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. electronically (Electronic Provision Measures Matters). The information has been placed on the Company's website and Tokyo Stock Exchange's website as "Notice of the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" Please access any one of the websites to check it. https://www.tsubaki.co.jp/ja/ir/library/meeting/(Japanese website) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show* Please enter "Tsubakimoto Kogyo" in "Issue name (company name)" or "8052" in "Code" to search, then click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the matters. Instead of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time. (Please refer to the Guide to Exercising Voting Rights on page 4.) - 1 -

- 1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.) 2. Place: Conference Room at the Company 3rd floor, Meiji Yasuda Life Osaka Umeda Building 3-3-20 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, 530-0001, Japan - 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 121st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 121st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors Proposal 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor End If the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are revised, the Company will post that effect and matters before and after the revision on each of the relevant websites.

The distributed paper copy doubles as the documents including the Electronic Provision Measures Matters based on the request to distribute the paper copy. In accordance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not included. However, Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited documents subject to audit including the following matters.

Principal business, Major business locations, Status of employees, Major lenders, Matters concerning the Company's shares, Matters concerning stock acquisition rights of the Company, etc., Status of accounting auditors, Systems to ensure the appropriateness of business activities and status of operation of the systems

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights When exercising your voting rights in advance Exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc. (Exercise deadline: To be exercised no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time) Please access the website (https://www.web54.net), with your smart phone, personal computer, or etc. and indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal by following the instructions displayed on the screen. Exercising your voting rights in writing (by postal mail) (Exercise deadline: To be arrived no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time) Please indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it to us so that it arrives by the exercise deadline. If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed a vote of approval for proposals. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via electronic or magnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will treat the latter as a valid exercise of your voting rights.

If you exercise your voting rights more than once via electronic or magnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will treat the last exercise as a valid exercise of your voting rights. When attending the General Meeting of Shareholders Date and Time of the General Meeting of Shareholders: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.) When attending the meeting on the day, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk. If you intend to exercise your voting rights by proxy, only one (1) shareholder with voting rights can act as your proxy.

In this case, the proxy will be required to submit written proof of his/her right of proxy. - 3 -

Guide to exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc. Deadline for exercise via the Internet To be exercised no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. How to exercise your voting rights with a smart phone, etc. Read the QR Code on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

Tap the button of "Exercise your voting right" on the top page of the Portal of Shareholders' Meeting.

The top page of "Smart Koshi®" will appear. After that, indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal, following instructions on the screen. Exercising your voting rights with PC, etc. Access the following URL and enter you login ID and password indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. After the login, indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal, following instructions on the screen. URL of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting �https://www.soukai-portal.net You can continuously use the Voting Rights Exercise Website as well. �https://www.web54.net Notes If you would like to change contents of your vote after exercising your voting rights once, you need to enter "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" stated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, etc., we will deem the latter as a valid exercise of your voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., we will deem the last exercise as a valid exercise of your voting rights. Contact Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Stock Transfer Agency Web Support Dedicated phone No.: 0120-652-031 (Available from 9:00 to 21:00) Please check out Q&A. Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc. - 4 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus The Company proposes to appropriate its surplus as follows. 1. Matters concerning year-end dividend The Company's basic policy is to provide shareholders with appropriate dividends in proportion to profit or loss during the period, and to enhance internal reserve required to invest in mid- to long-term growth and to stabilize the financial foundation. In accordance with the above policy, we propose the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review as follows, including an increase of 20 yen per share in the ordinary dividend from the previous fiscal year, as well as a commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share in commemoration of marking 80th anniversary since the commencement of our current trade name (TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO). Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 180 yen per share, including the interim dividend of 40 yen per share. Type of dividend property Cash Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount thereof 140 yen per share of common stock of the Company Of which: Ordinary dividend 130 yen Commemorative dividend 10 yen Total amount: 889,642,180 yen Effective date of appropriation of surplus Friday, June 28, 2024 (Note) The Company conducted a 3-for-1 split of its common shares on April 1, 2024 as effective date. Since the record date of the above year-end dividend is March 31, 2024, the dividend will be implemented on the basis of the number of shares before the share split. 2. Matters concerning appropriation of surplus In order to ensure the sound development of the management and in comprehensive consideration of the future business environment, we propose the appropriation of surplus as follows. Surplus item to be increased and amount thereof General reserve 2,830,000,000 yen Surplus item to be decreased and amount thereof Retained earnings brought forward 2,830,000,000 yen - 5 -

Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of seven (7) Directors is proposed. The Company has voluntarily set up the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, where Independent Outside Directors account for a majority of its members, and has received a report that the nomination of all the candidates listed below are appropriate. The candidates for Director are as follows. Attendance at the Current positions and responsibilities at the Board of No. Name Directors Company meetings (the 121st fiscal year) 1 [Reappointment] Tetsuya Tsubakimoto Chairman (Representative Director) & CEO 13/13 2 [Reappointment] Masashi Koda President (Representative Director) & COO 13/13 Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing Corporate Administration; General Manager, Corporate Administration 3 [Reappointment] Hiroshi Kasugabe Center; in charge of Internal Auditing, Legal 13/13 Affairs, Credit Control, Public Relations, Sustainability, Internal Control, Risk Management, and Compliance Executive Managing Officer, General Manager, Eastern Japan Headquarters (in 4 [New appointment] Takuichi Fujishige charge of Construction Management), and − Deputy General Manager, Strategic Business Development Center (in charge of ATOM Business Division) [Reappointment] 5 [Outside] Hideki Ninomiya Outside Director 12/13 [Independent] [Reappointment] 6 [Outside] Yumiko Yasuhara Outside Director 13/13 [Independent] [New appointment] 7 [Outside] Naomichi Yamamoto Outside Corporate Auditor 13/13 [Independent] [Reappointment] : Candidate for reappointment [New appointment]: Candidate for new appointment [Outside] : Candidate for Outside Director [Independent] : Candidate for Independent Officer under the rules of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. The Company conducted a 3-for-1 split of its common shares on April 1, 2024 as effective date. With regard to Number of shares of the Company held by each candidate in the following pages, the number of shares before the share split is stated. - 6 -

No. Name Number of Career summary, positions and responsibilities shares of the (Date of birth) Company held Apr. 1989 Joined the Company Jun. 1991 Director Jun. 1993 Executive Director (Representative Director) Tetsuya Tsubakimoto Jun. 1997 President (Representative Director) Jul. 2005 President (Representative Director); overseeing SRS (March 11, 1955) Business [Reappointment] Jul. 2007 President (Representative Director); overseeing Overseas Business 32,873 [Attendance at the Oct. 2011 President (Representative Director); General Manager, Strategic Business Development Center Board of Directors 1 Jun. 2018 Chairman (Representative Director); in charge of meetings] Overseas Business 13/13 Jun. 2019 Chairman (Representative Director) & CEO (current position) [Significant concurrent position] Not applicable [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Tetsuya Tsubakimoto has long served as a Representative Director of the Company and has exercised great leadership to lead the Company. A broad perspective and management skills based on the experience are essential to the management of the Company. The Company therefore believes that he will continue to appropriately execute his duties as a Director. Apr. 1981 Joined the Company Apr. 2005 Manager, Eastern Japan Sales Division, Global Business Promotion Group Apr. 2010 President, TSUBACO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. Oct. 2013 Manager, Strategic Management Center; Manager, Market Planning Department, Strategic Management Masashi Koda Center, the Company (November 8, 1958) Jun. 2015 Manager, Tokyo Strategic Management Department, Strategic Management Center [Reappointment] Jun. 2016 Director, Corporate Officer; General Manager, Strategic Management Center (in charge of 4,973 [Attendance at the Planning, Public Relations, and Compliance) Board of Directors Jun. 2018 President (Representative Director); in charge of 2 meetings] Strategic Management; General Manager, Strategic 13/13 Management Center (in charge of Planning and Public Relations) Apr. 2019 President (Representative Director) Jun. 2019 President (Representative Director) & COO (current position) [Significant concurrent position] Not applicable [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Masashi Koda has demonstrated his skills in the overseas business as President of an overseas subsidiary and in other roles. He has also engaged in business execution in strategic management and other fields and has served as a Representative Director of the Company since June 2018. He has a wealth of experience, track record, and knowledge. The Company therefore believes that he will continue to leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director. - 7 -

No. Name Number of Career summary, positions and responsibilities shares of the (Date of birth) Company held Apr. 1972 Joined the Company Oct. 2009 Corporate Officer Jun. 2010 Corporate Officer; in charge of Finance & Accounting Jun. 2011 Director, Corporate Officer Oct. 2011 Director, Corporate Officer; Deputy General Manager, Corporate Administration Center Jun. 2016 Director, Managing Officer; overseeing Corporate Administration; General Manager, Corporate Administration Center; in charge of Internal Hiroshi Kasugabe Auditing Jun. 2018 Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing (September 8, 1949) Corporate Administration; General Manager, [Reappointment] Corporate Administration Center; in charge of Compliance and Internal Auditing 3,324 [Attendance at the Jun. 2022 Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing Corporate Administration; General Manager, Board of Directors Corporate Administration Center; in charge of 3 meetings] Internal Auditing, Legal Affairs, Credit Control, 13/13 Public Relations, Internal Control, Risk Management, and Compliance Jun. 2023 Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing Corporate Administration; General Manager, Corporate Administration Center; in charge of Internal Auditing, Legal Affairs, Credit Control, Public Relations, Sustainability, Internal Control, Risk Management, and Compliance (current position) [Significant concurrent position] Not applicable [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Hiroshi Kasugabe has long engaged in business execution in the corporate administration and has a wealth of experience and knowledge concerning information management, finance and accounting, human resources and general affairs, and legal affairs. The Company therefore believes that he will continue to leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director. - 8 -

No. Name Number of Career summary, positions and responsibilities shares of the (Date of birth) Company held Apr. 1979 Joined the Company Jun. 2009 Corporate Officer; Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters; in charge of System Operation; Manager, System Department I Apr. 2012 Corporate Officer; Deputy General Manager, Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters, Sales Headquarters (in charge of System Operation); GM in charge of ATOM Business Division, and Head of ATOM Business Division, Strategic Business Development Center Takuichi Fujishige Jun. 2018 Director, Corporate Officer, General Manager of (November 17, 1956) Eastern Japan Headquarters; General Manager of Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters (in charge of [New appointment] Construction Management); Deputy General Manager, Strategic Business Development Center 3,769 [Attendance at the (in charge of ATOM Business Division) Board of Directors Jun. 2020 Executive Managing Officer; General Manager, 4 meetings] Eastern Japan Headquarters; General Manager, − Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters (in charge of Construction Management); Deputy General Manager, Strategic Business Development Center (in charge of ATOM Business Division) Jun. 2022 Executive Managing Officer, General Manager of Eastern Japan Headquarters (in charge of Construction Management); Deputy General Manager, Strategic Business Development Center (in charge of ATOM Business Division) (current position) [Significant concurrent position] Not applicable [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Takuichi Fujishige has been responsible for sales and strategic business development for many years. Accordingly, he has a wealth of experience, track record, and insight concerning business surrounding the Company. The Company therefore believes that he will leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director. - 9 -