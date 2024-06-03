This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 8052
June 7, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Masashi Koda
President & COO
TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO CO.,
LTD.
3-3-20 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi,
Osaka, 530-0001, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 121st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby inform you that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.
The Company has, for convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, provided information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. electronically (Electronic Provision Measures Matters). The information has been placed on the Company's website and Tokyo Stock Exchange's website as "Notice of the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" Please access any one of the websites to check it.
https://www.tsubaki.co.jp/ja/ir/library/meeting/(Japanese website)
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show*
Please enter "Tsubakimoto Kogyo" in "Issue name (company name)" or "8052" in "Code" to search, then click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the matters.
Instead of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time.
(Please refer to the Guide to Exercising Voting Rights on page 4.)
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
(Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.)
2. Place:
Conference Room at the Company
3rd floor, Meiji Yasuda Life Osaka Umeda Building
3-3-20 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, 530-0001, Japan
-
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Company's 121st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 121st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor
End
- If the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are revised, the Company will post that effect and matters before and after the revision on each of the relevant websites.
-
The distributed paper copy doubles as the documents including the Electronic Provision Measures Matters based on the request to distribute the paper copy. In accordance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not included. However, Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited documents subject to audit including the following matters.
�Business Report
Principal business, Major business locations, Status of employees, Major lenders, Matters concerning the Company's shares, Matters concerning stock acquisition rights of the Company, etc., Status of accounting auditors, Systems to ensure the appropriateness of business activities and status of operation of the systems
�Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements �Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights
When exercising your voting rights in advance
Exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc.
(Exercise deadline: To be exercised no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time)
Please access the website (https://www.web54.net), with your smart phone, personal computer, or etc. and indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal by following the instructions displayed on the screen.
Exercising your voting rights in writing (by postal mail)
(Exercise deadline: To be arrived no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time)
Please indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it to us so that it arrives by the exercise deadline.
If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed a vote of approval for proposals.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via electronic or magnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will treat the latter as a valid exercise of your voting rights.
- If you exercise your voting rights more than once via electronic or magnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will treat the last exercise as a valid exercise of your voting rights.
When attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and Time of the General Meeting of Shareholders:
Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.)
When attending the meeting on the day, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk.
-
If you intend to exercise your voting rights by proxy, only one (1) shareholder with voting rights can act as your proxy.
In this case, the proxy will be required to submit written proof of his/her right of proxy.
Guide to exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Deadline for exercise via the Internet
To be exercised no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m.
How to exercise your voting rights with a smart phone, etc.
- Read the QR Code on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
- QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
- Tap the button of "Exercise your voting right" on the top page of the Portal of Shareholders' Meeting.
- The top page of "Smart Koshi®" will appear. After that, indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal, following instructions on the screen.
Exercising your voting rights with PC, etc.
Access the following URL and enter you login ID and password indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
After the login, indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal, following instructions on the screen.
URL of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting �https://www.soukai-portal.net
You can continuously use the Voting Rights Exercise Website as well. �https://www.web54.net
Notes
- If you would like to change contents of your vote after exercising your voting rights once, you need to enter "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" stated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, etc., we will deem the latter as a valid exercise of your voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., we will deem the last exercise as a valid exercise of your voting rights.
Contact
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
Stock Transfer Agency Web Support Dedicated phone No.: 0120-652-031 (Available from 9:00 to 21:00)
Please check out Q&A.
- Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company proposes to appropriate its surplus as follows.
1. Matters concerning year-end dividend
The Company's basic policy is to provide shareholders with appropriate dividends in proportion to profit or loss during the period, and to enhance internal reserve required to invest in mid- to long-term growth and to stabilize the financial foundation.
In accordance with the above policy, we propose the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review as follows, including an increase of 20 yen per share in the ordinary dividend from the previous fiscal year, as well as a commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share in commemoration of marking 80th anniversary since the commencement of our current trade name (TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO).
Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 180 yen per share, including the interim dividend of 40 yen per share.
Type of dividend property
Cash
Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount thereof 140 yen per share of common stock of the Company
Of which:
Ordinary dividend
130 yen
Commemorative dividend
10 yen
Total amount:
889,642,180 yen
Effective date of appropriation of surplus
Friday, June 28, 2024
(Note) The Company conducted a 3-for-1 split of its common shares on April 1, 2024 as effective date. Since the record date of the above year-end dividend is March 31, 2024, the dividend will be implemented on the basis of the number of shares before the share split.
2. Matters concerning appropriation of surplus
In order to ensure the sound development of the management and in comprehensive consideration of the future business environment, we propose the appropriation of surplus as follows.
Surplus item to be increased and amount thereof
General reserve
2,830,000,000 yen
Surplus item to be decreased and amount thereof
Retained earnings brought forward
2,830,000,000 yen
Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors
The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of seven (7) Directors is proposed. The Company has voluntarily set up the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, where Independent Outside Directors account for a majority of its members, and has received a report that the nomination of all the candidates listed below are appropriate.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
Attendance
at the
Current positions and responsibilities at the
Board of
No.
Name
Directors
Company
meetings
(the 121st
fiscal year)
1
[Reappointment]
Tetsuya Tsubakimoto
Chairman (Representative Director) & CEO
13/13
2
[Reappointment]
Masashi Koda
President (Representative Director) & COO
13/13
Director,
Executive Managing
Officer;
overseeing
Corporate
Administration;
General Manager, Corporate Administration
3
[Reappointment]
Hiroshi Kasugabe
Center; in charge of Internal Auditing, Legal
13/13
Affairs, Credit Control, Public Relations,
Sustainability, Internal
Control, Risk
Management, and Compliance
Executive
Managing
Officer,
General
Manager, Eastern Japan Headquarters (in
4
[New appointment]
Takuichi Fujishige
charge of Construction Management), and
−
Deputy General Manager, Strategic Business
Development Center (in charge of ATOM
Business Division)
[Reappointment]
5
[Outside]
Hideki Ninomiya
Outside Director
12/13
[Independent]
[Reappointment]
6
[Outside]
Yumiko Yasuhara
Outside Director
13/13
[Independent]
[New appointment]
7
[Outside]
Naomichi Yamamoto
Outside Corporate Auditor
13/13
[Independent]
[Reappointment]
: Candidate for reappointment
[New appointment]: Candidate for new appointment
[Outside]
: Candidate for Outside Director
[Independent]
: Candidate for Independent Officer under the rules of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
The Company conducted a 3-for-1 split of its common shares on April 1, 2024 as effective date. With regard to Number of shares of the Company held by each candidate in the following pages, the number of shares before the share split is stated.
No.
Name
Number of
Career summary, positions and responsibilities
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1989
Joined the Company
Jun. 1991
Director
Jun. 1993
Executive Director (Representative Director)
Tetsuya Tsubakimoto
Jun. 1997
President (Representative Director)
Jul. 2005
President (Representative Director); overseeing SRS
(March 11, 1955)
Business
[Reappointment]
Jul. 2007
President (Representative Director); overseeing
Overseas Business
32,873
[Attendance at the
Oct. 2011
President (Representative Director); General
Manager, Strategic Business Development Center
Board of Directors
1
Jun. 2018
Chairman (Representative Director); in charge of
meetings]
Overseas Business
13/13
Jun. 2019
Chairman (Representative Director) & CEO (current
position)
[Significant concurrent position]
Not applicable
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Tetsuya Tsubakimoto has long served as a Representative Director of the Company and has exercised great
leadership to lead the Company. A broad perspective and management skills based on the experience are essential
to the management of the Company. The Company therefore believes that he will continue to appropriately
execute his duties as a Director.
Apr. 1981
Joined the Company
Apr. 2005
Manager, Eastern Japan Sales Division, Global
Business Promotion Group
Apr. 2010
President, TSUBACO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
Oct. 2013
Manager, Strategic Management Center; Manager,
Market Planning Department, Strategic Management
Masashi Koda
Center, the Company
(November 8, 1958)
Jun. 2015
Manager, Tokyo Strategic Management Department,
Strategic Management Center
[Reappointment]
Jun. 2016
Director, Corporate Officer; General Manager,
Strategic Management Center (in charge of
4,973
[Attendance at the
Planning, Public Relations, and Compliance)
Board of Directors
Jun. 2018
President (Representative Director); in charge of
2
meetings]
Strategic Management; General Manager, Strategic
13/13
Management Center (in charge of Planning and
Public Relations)
Apr. 2019
President (Representative Director)
Jun. 2019
President (Representative Director) & COO (current
position)
[Significant concurrent position]
Not applicable
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Masashi Koda has demonstrated his skills in the overseas business as President of an overseas subsidiary
and in other roles. He has also engaged in business execution in strategic management and other fields and has
served as a Representative Director of the Company since June 2018. He has a wealth of experience, track record,
and knowledge.
The Company therefore believes that he will continue to leverage these insights to the management of the
Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director.
No.
Name
Number of
Career summary, positions and responsibilities
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1972
Joined the Company
Oct. 2009
Corporate Officer
Jun. 2010
Corporate Officer; in charge of Finance &
Accounting
Jun. 2011
Director, Corporate Officer
Oct. 2011
Director, Corporate Officer; Deputy General
Manager, Corporate Administration Center
Jun. 2016
Director, Managing Officer; overseeing Corporate
Administration; General Manager, Corporate
Administration Center; in charge of Internal
Hiroshi Kasugabe
Auditing
Jun. 2018
Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing
(September 8, 1949)
Corporate Administration; General Manager,
[Reappointment]
Corporate Administration Center; in charge of
Compliance and Internal Auditing
3,324
[Attendance at the
Jun. 2022
Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing
Corporate Administration; General Manager,
Board of Directors
Corporate Administration Center; in charge of
3
meetings]
Internal Auditing, Legal Affairs, Credit Control,
13/13
Public Relations, Internal Control, Risk
Management, and Compliance
Jun. 2023
Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing
Corporate Administration; General Manager,
Corporate Administration Center; in charge of
Internal Auditing, Legal Affairs, Credit Control,
Public Relations, Sustainability, Internal Control,
Risk Management, and Compliance (current
position)
[Significant concurrent position]
Not applicable
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroshi Kasugabe has long engaged in business execution in the corporate administration and has a wealth of experience and knowledge concerning information management, finance and accounting, human resources and general affairs, and legal affairs.
The Company therefore believes that he will continue to leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director.
No.
Name
Number of
Career summary, positions and responsibilities
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1979
Joined the Company
Jun. 2009
Corporate Officer; Eastern Japan Sales
Headquarters; in charge of System Operation;
Manager, System Department I
Apr. 2012
Corporate Officer; Deputy General Manager,
Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters, Sales
Headquarters (in charge of System Operation); GM
in charge of ATOM Business Division, and Head of
ATOM Business Division, Strategic Business
Development Center
Takuichi Fujishige
Jun. 2018
Director, Corporate Officer, General Manager of
(November 17, 1956)
Eastern Japan Headquarters; General Manager of
Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters (in charge of
[New appointment]
Construction Management); Deputy General
Manager, Strategic Business Development Center
3,769
[Attendance at the
(in charge of ATOM Business Division)
Board of Directors
Jun. 2020
Executive Managing Officer; General Manager,
4
meetings]
Eastern Japan Headquarters; General Manager,
−
Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters (in charge of
Construction Management); Deputy General
Manager, Strategic Business Development Center
(in charge of ATOM Business Division)
Jun. 2022
Executive Managing Officer, General Manager of
Eastern Japan Headquarters (in charge of
Construction Management); Deputy General
Manager, Strategic Business Development Center
(in charge of ATOM Business Division) (current
position)
[Significant concurrent position]
Not applicable
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Takuichi Fujishige has been responsible for sales and strategic business development for many years. Accordingly, he has a wealth of experience, track record, and insight concerning business surrounding the Company.
The Company therefore believes that he will leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director.
No.
Name
Number of
Career summary, positions and responsibilities
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Hideki Ninomiya
Jan. 1981
Joined HAYAKOMA UNYU Co., Ltd.
(March 15, 1955)
Jul. 1990
Director
[Reappointment]
Jul. 1992
Managing Director
Jul. 2000
Representative and Executive Director (current
[Outside]
position)
[Independent]
Jun. 2009
Representative Director & President, HAYAKOMA
[Attendance at the
MARINE SERVICES Co., Ltd. (current position)
Apr. 2011
Representative Director & President, HAYAKOMA
Board of Directors
SHOJI Co., Ltd. (current position)
1,085
meetings]
Jun. 2016
Outside Director, the Company (current position)
12/13
[Significant concurrent position]
5
[Term of office as
Representative and Executive Director, HAYAKOMA UNYU Co.,
Ltd.
Director (at the
Representative Director & President, HAYAKOMA SHOJI Co., Ltd.
conclusion of this
Representative
Director & President, HAYAKOMA
MARINE
meeting)]
SERVICES Co., Ltd.
8 years
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Mr. Hideki Ninomiya has a wealth of experience and knowledge of company management. The Company
therefore believes that he will appropriately execute his duties as an Outside Director of the Company.
When elected, he is expected to continue to monitor decision making of the Board of Directors of the Company
and business execution of the management from an objective standpoint, especially in the nomination and
remuneration field.
