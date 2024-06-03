This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 8052

June 7, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Masashi Koda

President & COO

TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO CO.,

LTD.

3-3-20 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi,

Osaka, 530-0001, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 121st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

The Company has, for convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, provided information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. electronically (Electronic Provision Measures Matters). The information has been placed on the Company's website and Tokyo Stock Exchange's website as "Notice of the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" Please access any one of the websites to check it.

https://www.tsubaki.co.jp/ja/ir/library/meeting/(Japanese website)

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show*

Please enter "Tsubakimoto Kogyo" in "Issue name (company name)" or "8052" in "Code" to search, then click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the matters.

Instead of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time.

(Please refer to the Guide to Exercising Voting Rights on page 4.)

-

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

(Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.)

2. Place:

Conference Room at the Company

3rd floor, Meiji Yasuda Life Osaka Umeda Building

3-3-20 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, 530-0001, Japan

-

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 121st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 121st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors

Proposal 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor

End

  • If the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are revised, the Company will post that effect and matters before and after the revision on each of the relevant websites.
  • The distributed paper copy doubles as the documents including the Electronic Provision Measures Matters based on the request to distribute the paper copy. In accordance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not included. However, Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited documents subject to audit including the following matters.
    �Business Report
    Principal business, Major business locations, Status of employees, Major lenders, Matters concerning the Company's shares, Matters concerning stock acquisition rights of the Company, etc., Status of accounting auditors, Systems to ensure the appropriateness of business activities and status of operation of the systems
    �Consolidated Financial Statements
    Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements �Non-consolidated Financial Statements
    Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights

When exercising your voting rights in advance

Exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc.

(Exercise deadline: To be exercised no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time)

Please access the website (https://www.web54.net), with your smart phone, personal computer, or etc. and indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal by following the instructions displayed on the screen.

Exercising your voting rights in writing (by postal mail)

(Exercise deadline: To be arrived no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time)

Please indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it to us so that it arrives by the exercise deadline.

If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed a vote of approval for proposals.

  • If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via electronic or magnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will treat the latter as a valid exercise of your voting rights.
  • If you exercise your voting rights more than once via electronic or magnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will treat the last exercise as a valid exercise of your voting rights.

When attending the General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.)

When attending the meeting on the day, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk.

  • If you intend to exercise your voting rights by proxy, only one (1) shareholder with voting rights can act as your proxy.
    In this case, the proxy will be required to submit written proof of his/her right of proxy.

Guide to exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc.

Deadline for exercise via the Internet

To be exercised no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:15 p.m.

How to exercise your voting rights with a smart phone, etc.

  • Read the QR Code on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
    • QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
  • Tap the button of "Exercise your voting right" on the top page of the Portal of Shareholders' Meeting.
  • The top page of "Smart Koshi®" will appear. After that, indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal, following instructions on the screen.

Exercising your voting rights with PC, etc.

Access the following URL and enter you login ID and password indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

After the login, indicate "for" or "against" for each proposal, following instructions on the screen.

URL of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting �https://www.soukai-portal.net

You can continuously use the Voting Rights Exercise Website as well. �https://www.web54.net

Notes

  • If you would like to change contents of your vote after exercising your voting rights once, you need to enter "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" stated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
  • If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, etc., we will deem the latter as a valid exercise of your voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., we will deem the last exercise as a valid exercise of your voting rights.

Contact

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Stock Transfer Agency Web Support Dedicated phone No.: 0120-652-031 (Available from 9:00 to 21:00)

Please check out Q&A.

  • Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company proposes to appropriate its surplus as follows.

1. Matters concerning year-end dividend

The Company's basic policy is to provide shareholders with appropriate dividends in proportion to profit or loss during the period, and to enhance internal reserve required to invest in mid- to long-term growth and to stabilize the financial foundation.

In accordance with the above policy, we propose the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review as follows, including an increase of 20 yen per share in the ordinary dividend from the previous fiscal year, as well as a commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share in commemoration of marking 80th anniversary since the commencement of our current trade name (TSUBAKIMOTO KOGYO).

Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 180 yen per share, including the interim dividend of 40 yen per share.

Type of dividend property

Cash

Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount thereof 140 yen per share of common stock of the Company

Of which:

Ordinary dividend

130 yen

Commemorative dividend

10 yen

Total amount:

889,642,180 yen

Effective date of appropriation of surplus

Friday, June 28, 2024

(Note) The Company conducted a 3-for-1 split of its common shares on April 1, 2024 as effective date. Since the record date of the above year-end dividend is March 31, 2024, the dividend will be implemented on the basis of the number of shares before the share split.

2. Matters concerning appropriation of surplus

In order to ensure the sound development of the management and in comprehensive consideration of the future business environment, we propose the appropriation of surplus as follows.

Surplus item to be increased and amount thereof

General reserve

2,830,000,000 yen

Surplus item to be decreased and amount thereof

Retained earnings brought forward

2,830,000,000 yen

Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors

The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of seven (7) Directors is proposed. The Company has voluntarily set up the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, where Independent Outside Directors account for a majority of its members, and has received a report that the nomination of all the candidates listed below are appropriate.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

Attendance

at the

Current positions and responsibilities at the

Board of

No.

Name

Directors

Company

meetings

(the 121st

fiscal year)

1

[Reappointment]

Tetsuya Tsubakimoto

Chairman (Representative Director) & CEO

13/13

2

[Reappointment]

Masashi Koda

President (Representative Director) & COO

13/13

Director,

Executive Managing

Officer;

overseeing

Corporate

Administration;

General Manager, Corporate Administration

3

[Reappointment]

Hiroshi Kasugabe

Center; in charge of Internal Auditing, Legal

13/13

Affairs, Credit Control, Public Relations,

Sustainability, Internal

Control, Risk

Management, and Compliance

Executive

Managing

Officer,

General

Manager, Eastern Japan Headquarters (in

4

[New appointment]

Takuichi Fujishige

charge of Construction Management), and

Deputy General Manager, Strategic Business

Development Center (in charge of ATOM

Business Division)

[Reappointment]

5

[Outside]

Hideki Ninomiya

Outside Director

12/13

[Independent]

[Reappointment]

6

[Outside]

Yumiko Yasuhara

Outside Director

13/13

[Independent]

[New appointment]

7

[Outside]

Naomichi Yamamoto

Outside Corporate Auditor

13/13

[Independent]

[Reappointment]

: Candidate for reappointment

[New appointment]: Candidate for new appointment

[Outside]

: Candidate for Outside Director

[Independent]

: Candidate for Independent Officer under the rules of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

The Company conducted a 3-for-1 split of its common shares on April 1, 2024 as effective date. With regard to Number of shares of the Company held by each candidate in the following pages, the number of shares before the share split is stated.

No.

Name

Number of

Career summary, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1989

Joined the Company

Jun. 1991

Director

Jun. 1993

Executive Director (Representative Director)

Tetsuya Tsubakimoto

Jun. 1997

President (Representative Director)

Jul. 2005

President (Representative Director); overseeing SRS

(March 11, 1955)

Business

[Reappointment]

Jul. 2007

President (Representative Director); overseeing

Overseas Business

32,873

[Attendance at the

Oct. 2011

President (Representative Director); General

Manager, Strategic Business Development Center

Board of Directors

1

Jun. 2018

Chairman (Representative Director); in charge of

meetings]

Overseas Business

13/13

Jun. 2019

Chairman (Representative Director) & CEO (current

position)

[Significant concurrent position]

Not applicable

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Tetsuya Tsubakimoto has long served as a Representative Director of the Company and has exercised great

leadership to lead the Company. A broad perspective and management skills based on the experience are essential

to the management of the Company. The Company therefore believes that he will continue to appropriately

execute his duties as a Director.

Apr. 1981

Joined the Company

Apr. 2005

Manager, Eastern Japan Sales Division, Global

Business Promotion Group

Apr. 2010

President, TSUBACO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

Oct. 2013

Manager, Strategic Management Center; Manager,

Market Planning Department, Strategic Management

Masashi Koda

Center, the Company

(November 8, 1958)

Jun. 2015

Manager, Tokyo Strategic Management Department,

Strategic Management Center

[Reappointment]

Jun. 2016

Director, Corporate Officer; General Manager,

Strategic Management Center (in charge of

4,973

[Attendance at the

Planning, Public Relations, and Compliance)

Board of Directors

Jun. 2018

President (Representative Director); in charge of

2

meetings]

Strategic Management; General Manager, Strategic

13/13

Management Center (in charge of Planning and

Public Relations)

Apr. 2019

President (Representative Director)

Jun. 2019

President (Representative Director) & COO (current

position)

[Significant concurrent position]

Not applicable

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Masashi Koda has demonstrated his skills in the overseas business as President of an overseas subsidiary

and in other roles. He has also engaged in business execution in strategic management and other fields and has

served as a Representative Director of the Company since June 2018. He has a wealth of experience, track record,

and knowledge.

The Company therefore believes that he will continue to leverage these insights to the management of the

Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director.

No.

Name

Number of

Career summary, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1972

Joined the Company

Oct. 2009

Corporate Officer

Jun. 2010

Corporate Officer; in charge of Finance &

Accounting

Jun. 2011

Director, Corporate Officer

Oct. 2011

Director, Corporate Officer; Deputy General

Manager, Corporate Administration Center

Jun. 2016

Director, Managing Officer; overseeing Corporate

Administration; General Manager, Corporate

Administration Center; in charge of Internal

Hiroshi Kasugabe

Auditing

Jun. 2018

Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing

(September 8, 1949)

Corporate Administration; General Manager,

[Reappointment]

Corporate Administration Center; in charge of

Compliance and Internal Auditing

3,324

[Attendance at the

Jun. 2022

Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing

Corporate Administration; General Manager,

Board of Directors

Corporate Administration Center; in charge of

3

meetings]

Internal Auditing, Legal Affairs, Credit Control,

13/13

Public Relations, Internal Control, Risk

Management, and Compliance

Jun. 2023

Director, Executive Managing Officer; overseeing

Corporate Administration; General Manager,

Corporate Administration Center; in charge of

Internal Auditing, Legal Affairs, Credit Control,

Public Relations, Sustainability, Internal Control,

Risk Management, and Compliance (current

position)

[Significant concurrent position]

Not applicable

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Hiroshi Kasugabe has long engaged in business execution in the corporate administration and has a wealth of experience and knowledge concerning information management, finance and accounting, human resources and general affairs, and legal affairs.

The Company therefore believes that he will continue to leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director.

No.

Name

Number of

Career summary, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1979

Joined the Company

Jun. 2009

Corporate Officer; Eastern Japan Sales

Headquarters; in charge of System Operation;

Manager, System Department I

Apr. 2012

Corporate Officer; Deputy General Manager,

Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters, Sales

Headquarters (in charge of System Operation); GM

in charge of ATOM Business Division, and Head of

ATOM Business Division, Strategic Business

Development Center

Takuichi Fujishige

Jun. 2018

Director, Corporate Officer, General Manager of

(November 17, 1956)

Eastern Japan Headquarters; General Manager of

Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters (in charge of

[New appointment]

Construction Management); Deputy General

Manager, Strategic Business Development Center

3,769

[Attendance at the

(in charge of ATOM Business Division)

Board of Directors

Jun. 2020

Executive Managing Officer; General Manager,

4

meetings]

Eastern Japan Headquarters; General Manager,

Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters (in charge of

Construction Management); Deputy General

Manager, Strategic Business Development Center

(in charge of ATOM Business Division)

Jun. 2022

Executive Managing Officer, General Manager of

Eastern Japan Headquarters (in charge of

Construction Management); Deputy General

Manager, Strategic Business Development Center

(in charge of ATOM Business Division) (current

position)

[Significant concurrent position]

Not applicable

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Takuichi Fujishige has been responsible for sales and strategic business development for many years. Accordingly, he has a wealth of experience, track record, and insight concerning business surrounding the Company.

The Company therefore believes that he will leverage these insights to the management of the Company and appropriately execute his duties as a Director.

No.

Name

Number of

Career summary, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Hideki Ninomiya

Jan. 1981

Joined HAYAKOMA UNYU Co., Ltd.

(March 15, 1955)

Jul. 1990

Director

[Reappointment]

Jul. 1992

Managing Director

Jul. 2000

Representative and Executive Director (current

[Outside]

position)

[Independent]

Jun. 2009

Representative Director & President, HAYAKOMA

[Attendance at the

MARINE SERVICES Co., Ltd. (current position)

Apr. 2011

Representative Director & President, HAYAKOMA

Board of Directors

SHOJI Co., Ltd. (current position)

1,085

meetings]

Jun. 2016

Outside Director, the Company (current position)

12/13

[Significant concurrent position]

5

[Term of office as

Representative and Executive Director, HAYAKOMA UNYU Co.,

Ltd.

Director (at the

Representative Director & President, HAYAKOMA SHOJI Co., Ltd.

conclusion of this

Representative

Director & President, HAYAKOMA

MARINE

meeting)]

SERVICES Co., Ltd.

8 years

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]

Mr. Hideki Ninomiya has a wealth of experience and knowledge of company management. The Company

therefore believes that he will appropriately execute his duties as an Outside Director of the Company.

When elected, he is expected to continue to monitor decision making of the Board of Directors of the Company

and business execution of the management from an objective standpoint, especially in the nomination and

remuneration field.

