June 19, 2024
Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION
Representative Director: Kenji Yoneyama
(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact: Hiroyuki Yuki, Head of Administration
Tel: +81-3-3808-1711
Notice of Change in New Chairman of the Board and Representative Directors
TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that it resolved to select its Chairman of the Board and
Representative Directors at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2024. Details are as follows.
1. Reason for changes
Strengthen its management structure.
2. Chairman of the Board
The Chairman of the Board remains unchanged from the previous fiscal year.
Ken Kubo
Position Chairman of the Board（Outside Director）
3.Representative Directors
The Company has appointed a new Representative Director and now has three of them. The purpose is
to strengthen its management structure.
Nobuhiro Watabe
Position
President and Representative Director, Nagaoka Plant Manager, Domestic Operation
Mami Matsushita ＜New appointment＞
Position
Representative Director, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation
Kenji Yoneyama
Position Representative Director, Administration
4.Career summary of Chairman of the Board and Representative Directors
(1) Chairman of the Board
N a
m e
Ken Kubo
Da t e
o f b i r t h
November 20, 1953
Career summary
Apr. 1977
Joined the Sumitomo Bank, Ltd. (now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation)
Nov. 2009
President and CEO of Promise Co. Ltd. (now SMBC Consumer Finance
Co., Ltd.)
Apr. 2013
Deputy President and Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Inc.
Deputy President and Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
June 2013
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
June 2015
President and CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2019
Special Advisor
June 2020
Outside Director of the Company (current position)
Nov. 2023
Advisor of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., Ltd. (current position)
Number of shares held 0 share
(2)Representative Director
N a
m e
Nobuhiro Watabe
Da t e
o f b i r t h
January 29, 1971
Career summary
Apr. 1993
Joined the Company
Apr. 2011
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Overseas Division
Dec. 2014
Seconded to TSUGAMI PRECISION ENGINEERING INDIA
PRIVATE LIMITED
Apr. 2019
Co-COO and Domestic Sales and Operation Manager of the Company
June 2022
Head of Domestic Sales and Operation
June 2023
Representative Director and President, Head of Domestic Sales and
Operation
Oct. 2023
Representative Director and President, Head of Domestic Sales and
Operation and Factories
June 2024 President and Representative Director, Nagaoka Plant Manager,
Domestic Operation (current position)
Number of shares held 18,500 shares
N a
m e
Mami Matsushita ＜New appointment＞
Da t e
o f b i r t h
July 3, 1964
Career summary
Jan. 2010
Joined the Company
Apr. 2011
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Overseas Division
June 2013
Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Overseas Division
Apr. 2016
Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Overseas Division
Apr. 2017
COO, General Manager of Overseas Division
June 2021
Co-COO, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation, General Manager of
Overseas Division
June 2022
Head of Overseas Sales and Operation, General Manager of Overseas
Division
Apr. 2024
Head of Overseas Sales and Operation, General Manager of Overseas
Division
June 2024
Representative Director, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation
(current position)
Number of shares held 18,200 shares
N a
m e
Kenji Yoneyama
Da t e
o f b i r t h
March 7, 1965
Career summary
Apr. 1988
Joined The Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. (now Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2015
Advisor of Accounting of the Company
June 2017
Standing Statutory Auditor of the Company
June 2018
Director of the Company (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member)
June 2021
CLO of the Company
Apr. 2023
Head of Administration of the Company
June 2023
Representative Director, Head of Administration of the Company
June 2024
Representative Director, Administration (current position)
Number of shares held 14,700 shares
Disclaimer
Tsugami Corporation published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.