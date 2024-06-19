June 19, 2024

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative Director: Kenji Yoneyama

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact: Hiroyuki Yuki, Head of Administration

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Change in New Chairman of the Board and Representative Directors

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that it resolved to select its Chairman of the Board and

Representative Directors at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2024. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for changes

Strengthen its management structure.

2. Chairman of the Board

The Chairman of the Board remains unchanged from the previous fiscal year.

Ken Kubo

Position Chairman of the BoardOutside Director

3.Representative Directors

The Company has appointed a new Representative Director and now has three of them. The purpose is

to strengthen its management structure.

Nobuhiro Watabe

Position

President and Representative Director, Nagaoka Plant Manager, Domestic Operation

Mami Matsushita New appointment

Position

Representative Director, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation

Kenji Yoneyama

Position Representative Director, Administration

4.Career summary of Chairman of the Board and Representative Directors

(1) Chairman of the Board

N a

m e

Ken Kubo

Da t e

o f b i r t h

November 20, 1953

Career summary

Apr. 1977

Joined the Sumitomo Bank, Ltd. (now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation)

Nov. 2009

President and CEO of Promise Co. Ltd. (now SMBC Consumer Finance

Co., Ltd.)

Apr. 2013

Deputy President and Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Group, Inc.

Deputy President and Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

June 2013

Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

June 2015

President and CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2019

Special Advisor

June 2020

Outside Director of the Company (current position)

Nov. 2023

Advisor of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., Ltd. (current position)

Number of shares held 0 share

(2)Representative Director

N a

m e

Nobuhiro Watabe

Da t e

o f b i r t h

January 29, 1971

Career summary

Apr. 1993

Joined the Company

Apr. 2011

Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Overseas Division

Dec. 2014

Seconded to TSUGAMI PRECISION ENGINEERING INDIA

PRIVATE LIMITED

Apr. 2019

Co-COO and Domestic Sales and Operation Manager of the Company

June 2022

Head of Domestic Sales and Operation

June 2023

Representative Director and President, Head of Domestic Sales and

Operation

Oct. 2023

Representative Director and President, Head of Domestic Sales and

Operation and Factories

June 2024 President and Representative Director, Nagaoka Plant Manager,

Domestic Operation (current position)

Number of shares held 18,500 shares

N a

m e

Mami Matsushita New appointment

Da t e

o f b i r t h

July 3, 1964

Career summary

Jan. 2010

Joined the Company

Apr. 2011

Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Overseas Division

June 2013

Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Overseas Division

Apr. 2016

Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Overseas Division

Apr. 2017

COO, General Manager of Overseas Division

June 2021

Co-COO, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation, General Manager of

Overseas Division

June 2022

Head of Overseas Sales and Operation, General Manager of Overseas

Division

Apr. 2024

Head of Overseas Sales and Operation, General Manager of Overseas

Division

June 2024

Representative Director, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation

(current position)

Number of shares held 18,200 shares

N a

m e

Kenji Yoneyama

Da t e

o f b i r t h

March 7, 1965

Career summary

Apr. 1988

Joined The Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. (now Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2015

Advisor of Accounting of the Company

June 2017

Standing Statutory Auditor of the Company

June 2018

Director of the Company (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee

Member)

June 2021

CLO of the Company

Apr. 2023

Head of Administration of the Company

June 2023

Representative Director, Head of Administration of the Company

June 2024

Representative Director, Administration (current position)

Number of shares held 14,700 shares

