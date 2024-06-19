June 19, 2024

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative Director: Kenji Yoneyama

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact: Hiroyuki Yuki, Head of Administration

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Change in New Chairman of the Board and Representative Directors

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that it resolved to select its Chairman of the Board and

Representative Directors at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2024. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for changes

Strengthen its management structure.

2. Chairman of the Board

The Chairman of the Board remains unchanged from the previous fiscal year.

Ken Kubo

Position Chairman of the Board（Outside Director）

3.Representative Directors

The Company has appointed a new Representative Director and now has three of them. The purpose is

to strengthen its management structure.

Nobuhiro Watabe

Position President and Representative Director, Nagaoka Plant Manager, Domestic Operation Mami Matsushita ＜New appointment＞ Position Representative Director, Head of Overseas Sales and Operation

Kenji Yoneyama

Position Representative Director, Administration