July 12, 2024

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative Director: Kenji Yoneyama

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact: Hiroyuki Yuki, Head of Administration

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that payment procedures have been completed today for the disposal of the Company's treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2024. Details are as follows. For more information, please see the Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation published on June 19, 2024.

1. Outline of the disposal of treasury stock