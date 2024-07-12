Tsugami : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation（84KB）
July 12, 2024
For Immediate Release
Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION
Representative Director: Kenji Yoneyama
(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact: Hiroyuki Yuki, Head of Administration
Tel: +81-3-3808-1711
Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that payment procedures have been completed today for the disposal of the Company's treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 19, 2024. Details are as follows. For more information, please see the Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation published on June 19, 2024.
1. Outline of the disposal of treasury stock
(1)
Payment date
July 12, 2024
(2)
Type and number of
Common stock of the Company 427,900 shares
shares to be disposed of
(3)
Disposal value
1,569 yen per share
(4)
Total disposal amount
671,375,100 yen
Director of the Company (※1)
4
186,500 shares
Executive Officer of the Company
15
168,400 shares
Employees of the Company (※2)
7
73,000 shares
(5)
Allottee
※1 Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members and Outside Directors
※2 Limited to employees equivalent to the Company's Executive
Officers
Disclaimer
Tsugami Corporation published this content on
12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 July 2024 04:06:03 UTC.
