(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459,
Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that it acquired treasury stock under a resolution passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2024 concerning the acquisition status of treasury stock, based on the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows. Taking into comprehensive consideration a range of factors, such as financial conditions and stock price trends, as before, the Company will acquire treasury stock.
1. Acquisition period:
From June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024
2. Total number of shares acquired:
74,400 shares
3. Total value of shares acquired:
105,239,900 yen
4. Method of acquisition:
Purchase on the market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 14, 2024
(1) Type of stock to be acquired:
Common stock of the Company
(2) Total number of shares able to be acquired:
500 thousand shares (maximum)
(Ratio to the total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock)1.05％)
(3) Total value of shares to be acquired:
750 million yen (maximum)
(4) Acquisition period:
From May 14, 2024 to November 12, 2024
(5) Method of acquisition
Purchase on the market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Total number of shares of treasury stock acquired under the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of June 30, 2024)
(1) Total number of shares acquired:
149,200 shares
(2) Total value of shares acquired:
215,198,700 yen
3. Holding status of treasury stock as of June 30, 2024
Total number of outstanding shares:
48,000 thousand shares
Number of treasury stock:
554 thousand shares
Ratio of treasury stock to the total number of outstanding shares: 1.16.％
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Tsugami Corporation published this content on
02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 July 2024 04:04:06 UTC.
TSUGAMI CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automatic lathes, grinders, machining centers, rolling machines. The Company operates through Japan, China, India, Korea and other region five geography segments. The Company is also engaged in the related research and other services. The products include CNC precision automatic lathes, including independent opposed gang tool type, opposed gang tool type, gang-tool slede & turret and chuck work; CNC lathes, including M08JL8-II, M06JC-II; turning centers, including TMA8J, TMA8H and TMA8F; machining centers, including vertical machining centers and horizontal machining centers; grinding machines, including CNC cylindrical grinding machines and small grinding machines; rolling machines, including CNC precision rolling machines and precision rolling machines.