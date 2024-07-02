July 2, 2024

For Immediate Release

Company Name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Representative Director: Kenji Yoneyama

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact: Hajime Oodaira, Executive Officer, Finance

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459,

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

TSUGAMI CORPORATION announces that it acquired treasury stock under a resolution passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2024 concerning the acquisition status of treasury stock, based on the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows. Taking into comprehensive consideration a range of factors, such as financial conditions and stock price trends, as before, the Company will acquire treasury stock.

1. Acquisition period: From June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 2. Total number of shares acquired: 74,400 shares 3. Total value of shares acquired: 105,239,900 yen 4. Method of acquisition: Purchase on the market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 14, 2024

(1) Type of stock to be acquired: Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares able to be acquired: 500 thousand shares (maximum)

(Ratio to the total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock)1.05％)

(3) Total value of shares to be acquired: 750 million yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period: From May 14, 2024 to November 12, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition Purchase on the market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number of shares of treasury stock acquired under the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of June 30, 2024)

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 149,200 shares (2) Total value of shares acquired: 215,198,700 yen 3. Holding status of treasury stock as of June 30, 2024 Total number of outstanding shares: 48,000 thousand shares Number of treasury stock: 554 thousand shares

Ratio of treasury stock to the total number of outstanding shares: 1.16.％