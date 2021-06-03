Tsugami : Notice of Supplementary Explanation of the Newly Introduced Restricted Stock Compensation Plan for Directors of TSUGAMI CORPORATION（89KB）

June 3, 2021 For Immediate Release Company name: TSUGAMI CORPORATION Representative: Takao Nishijima, Chairman & CEO

(Stock Code: 6101, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Toshio Honma, Senor Advisor Administration

Tel: +81-3-3808-1711

Notice of Supplementary Explanation

of the Newly Introduced Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

for Directors of TSUGAMI CORPORATION

Supplementary Information on Item 3 "Determination of the Amount of Compensation of Directors (Excluding Directors Who are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Outside Directors)

for the Allotment of Restricted Shares to Them" at the 118th Annual Shareholders Meeting

As disclosed in the "Notice of the Introduction of a Restricted Stock Compensation Plan" dated May 13, 2021, TSUGAMI CORPORATION (hereinafter, the "Company") has reviewed its compensation system for Directors and decided to submit a proposal for the introduction of the restricted stock compensation plan (hereinafter, the "Plan") to the 118th Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 16, 2021. The following is a supplementary explanation of the details (Item 3).

We kindly request our shareholders to refer to this Notice, together with the "Notice of Convocation of the 118th Annual Shareholders Meeting (42 to 45 pages)" dated May 27, 2021.

1．Restricted stock

The total number of restricted stock shares to be allotted to Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Outside Directors) shall be 150,000 shares, which is the maximum number of restricted stock shares to be allotted in each fiscal year. The Company plans to acquire its shares to be allotted by the method of disposal of its treasury stock shares.

(As of March 31, 2021)

・Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock shares) 55,000,000 shares ・Number of treasury stock shares 4,105,615 shares

・Maximum number of restricted stock shares to be allotted in each fiscal year

150,000 shares (Ratio of the number of restricted stock shares: 0.27%)

2．Stock dilution