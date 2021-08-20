Log in
    2418   JP3835670005

TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(2418)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Delayed The original disclosure in Japanese was released on August 12, 2021 at 15:00 (GMT+9)

August 12, 2021

Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Earnings Report for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)

Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

Securities code: 2418

URL: http://www.tsukada-global.holdings/en/

Representative: Masayuki Tsukada, President and CEO

Information contact: Masahiro Yamazaki, Manager, Finance &

Tel:+81-3-5464-0081

Accounting Department

Scheduled dates:

Filing of statutory quarterly financial report (shihanki hokokusho):

August 13, 2021

Dividend payout:

-

Supplementary materials to quarterly financial results available: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation held: Yes (targeted at institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

13,126

11.3

(5,518)

-

(5,007)

-

(4,452)

-

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

11,793

(59.4)

(7,740)

-

(8,186)

-

(6,719)

-

June 30, 2020

Note: Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2021: (4,297) million yen (- %)

Six months ended June 30, 2020: (6,856) million yen (- %)

Profit

Diluted profit

per share

per share

yen

yen

Six months ended

(93.34)

-

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

(140.86)

-

June 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

June 30, 2021

93,807

22,140

23.4

December 31, 2020

99,814

26,437

26.3

Reference: Total equity: June 30, 2021:

21,956 million yen

December 31, 2020: 26,265 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End-Q1

End-Q2

End-Q3

Year-end

Annual total

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

December 31, 2020

Year ending

-

0.00

December 31, 2021

Year ending

-

0.00

0.00

December 31, 2021

(Forecast)

Note: No revision has been made to the latest dividends forecast.

3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of the parent

per share

Year ending

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

38,000

40.1

(2,900)

-

(2,610)

-

(2,510)

-

(52.62)

December 31, 2021

Note: No revision has been made to the latest earnings forecast.

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying a change in scope of consolidation)

Newly Consolidated: None

Newly Deconsolidated: None

  1. Use of accounting methods specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    Note: For details, please refer to "(4) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Specific Accounting Methods for the Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements)" under "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes" on page 11 in the accompanying materials.
  2. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes other than noted in 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None

(4) Shares issued (common stock)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

1) Number of shares issued at end of period

48,960,000

48,960,000

(including treasury stock)

2) Number of shares held in treasury at end of

1,259,834

1,259,834

period

Six Months ended

Six Months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

3) Average number of shares outstanding during

47,700,166

47,700,166

the period

  • Quarterly earnings reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or by auditing firms.

*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Important Information (Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-LookingStatements)

Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(3) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4 in the accompanying materials.

Accompanying Material - Contents

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

2

(1) Operating Results

2

(2) Analysis of Financial Condition

3

(3) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

5

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

8

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

(4) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

11

(Note on the Going-concern Assumption)

11

(Note on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

11

(Application of Specific Accounting Methods for the Preparation of Quarterly Financial

11

Statements)

(Additional Information)

11

(Segment Information)

12

3. Supplementary Information

14

(Weddings Held and Orders Received)

14

1

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Operating Results

In the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the outlook for the Japanese economy remained uncertain due to the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections, which significantly impacted economic activities and employment conditions, as well as the declaration of a fourth state of emergency and uncertainty as to when the pandemic will come to an end.

In this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality, appealing outlets, and providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets and on taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all its facilities. However, all segments of the Group were severely impacted by ongoing restrictions on overseas travel, declines in hotel occupancy and restaurant customer numbers (due to government requests for people to refrain from outings and for businesses to shorten operating hours), postponement of weddings, and sluggish growth in the number of people reactivating their frozen fitness club memberships.

As a result, in the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥13,126 million (up 11.3% year on year). The Group continued to record significant losses, despite signs of a bottoming out, with an operating loss of ¥5,518 million (compared with a loss of ¥7,740 million a year earlier) and an ordinary loss of ¥5,007 million (compared with a loss of ¥8,186 million a year earlier). The net loss attributable to owners of the parent amounted to ¥4,452 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,719 million a year earlier).

The results for each business segment were as follows.

1) Wedding business

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, sales of the wedding business appeared to have bottomed out, despite the unclear prospects for an end to the ongoing pandemic, with the number of weddings held increasing to 2,817 (up 31.6% year on year). Although efforts were made to streamline wedding services through in-sourcing, the segment recorded a loss due to a decrease in the gross margin with stagnant sales and a decline in the average number of guests per wedding.

As a result, net sales in the wedding business totaled ¥7,942 million (up 10.9% year on year) and segment loss was ¥1,793 million (compared with a loss of ¥3,464 million a year earlier).

2) Hotel business

Segment sales increased slightly in the first six months of fiscal 2021 owing to an increase in the number of weddings held at the Group's hotels to 510 (up 80.2% year on year), despite sluggish demand for corporate banquets, and declines in hotel occupancy and restaurant customer numbers, which were impacted by ongoing restrictions on overseas travel. The segment posted a loss despite efforts to control costs through such measures as efficient human resource allocation and shift management.

As a result, net sales in the hotel business came to ¥3,869 million (up 10.8% year on year), and segment loss totaled ¥2,729 million (compared with a loss of ¥2,863 million a

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsukada Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
