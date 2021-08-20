TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Six Months ended June 30, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

Use of accounting methods specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(3) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4 in the accompanying materials.

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Operating Results

In the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the outlook for the Japanese economy remained uncertain due to the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections, which significantly impacted economic activities and employment conditions, as well as the declaration of a fourth state of emergency and uncertainty as to when the pandemic will come to an end.

In this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality, appealing outlets, and providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets and on taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all its facilities. However, all segments of the Group were severely impacted by ongoing restrictions on overseas travel, declines in hotel occupancy and restaurant customer numbers (due to government requests for people to refrain from outings and for businesses to shorten operating hours), postponement of weddings, and sluggish growth in the number of people reactivating their frozen fitness club memberships.

As a result, in the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥13,126 million (up 11.3% year on year). The Group continued to record significant losses, despite signs of a bottoming out, with an operating loss of ¥5,518 million (compared with a loss of ¥7,740 million a year earlier) and an ordinary loss of ¥5,007 million (compared with a loss of ¥8,186 million a year earlier). The net loss attributable to owners of the parent amounted to ¥4,452 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,719 million a year earlier).

The results for each business segment were as follows.

1) Wedding business

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, sales of the wedding business appeared to have bottomed out, despite the unclear prospects for an end to the ongoing pandemic, with the number of weddings held increasing to 2,817 (up 31.6% year on year). Although efforts were made to streamline wedding services through in-sourcing, the segment recorded a loss due to a decrease in the gross margin with stagnant sales and a decline in the average number of guests per wedding.

As a result, net sales in the wedding business totaled ¥7,942 million (up 10.9% year on year) and segment loss was ¥1,793 million (compared with a loss of ¥3,464 million a year earlier).

2) Hotel business

Segment sales increased slightly in the first six months of fiscal 2021 owing to an increase in the number of weddings held at the Group's hotels to 510 (up 80.2% year on year), despite sluggish demand for corporate banquets, and declines in hotel occupancy and restaurant customer numbers, which were impacted by ongoing restrictions on overseas travel. The segment posted a loss despite efforts to control costs through such measures as efficient human resource allocation and shift management.

As a result, net sales in the hotel business came to ¥3,869 million (up 10.8% year on year), and segment loss totaled ¥2,729 million (compared with a loss of ¥2,863 million a

