TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022(Japanese GAAP)

Scheduled dates:
Annual general meeting of shareholders:
March 30, 2023
Filing of statutory year-end financial report:
March 30, 2023
Dividend payout:
March 31, 2023
Supplementary materials to year-end financial results available: Yes
Year-end earnings presentation held: Yes (targeted at institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
Year ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
51,699
54.6
2,976
-
4,758
-
1,498
-
December 31, 2022
Year ended
33,429
23.3
(6,391)
-
(5,452)
-
(6,137)
-
December 31, 2021
Note: Comprehensive income: Year ended December 31, 2022: 2,736 million yen ( - %)
Year ended December 31, 2021: (5,796) million yen ( - %)
Profit
Diluted profit
Return on equity
Ordinary income
Operating income
per share
per share
to total assets
to net sales
Year ended
yen
yen
%
%
%
31.42
-
6.9
5.3
5.8
December 31, 2022
Year ended
(128.67)
-
(26.3)
(5.7)
(19.1)
December 31, 2021
Reference: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates:
Year ended December 31, 2022:
(93) million yen
Year ended December 31, 2021: (178) million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
December 31, 2022
87,472
23,086
26.1
479.39
December 31, 2021
90,901
20,641
22.5
428.77
Reference: Total equity: December 31, 2022:
22,866 million yen
December 31, 2021: 20,452 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Year ended
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
7,958
2,077
(5,420)
21,149
December 31, 2022
Year ended
(899)
(1,916)
(2,978)
16,451
December 31, 2021
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Dividend
Rate of total
Total
dividend to
payout ratio
dividends
net assets
(consolidated)
End-Q1
End-Q2
End-Q3
Year-end
Annual total
(consolidated)
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
December 31, 2021
Year ended
-
0.00
-
5.00
5.00
238
15.9
1.1
December 31, 2022
Year ending
December 31, 2023
-
5.00
-
5.00
10.00
16.3
(Forecast)
3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023
(January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Profit
owners of the parent
per share
Six months ending
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
26,490
17.5
786
-
614
(54.1)
293
-
6.14
June 30, 2023
Year ending
57,990
12.2
4,508
51.5
4,171
(12.3)
2,927
95.3
61.36
December 31, 2023
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying a change in scope of consolidation)
Newly Consolidated: None
Newly Deconsolidated: None
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes other than noted in 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
(3) Shares issued (common stock)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
1) Number of shares issued at end of period
48,960,000
48,960,000
(including treasury stock)
2) Number of shares held in treasury at end of
1,259,834
1,259,834
period
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
3) Average number of shares outstanding during
47,700,166
47,700,166
the period
This Earnings Report is exempt from auditing conducted by certified public accountants or by auditing firms.
Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Important Information
(Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements)
Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 2 in the accompanying materials.
(Presentation Handout Materials)
The Company has scheduled an earnings presentation targeted at institutional investors and analysts on February 20, 2023.
The presentation handout materials will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the event.
Accompanying Material - Contents
1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results
2
(1) Operating Results
2
(2) Analysis of Financial Condition
3
(3) Overview of Cash Flows
3
(4) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023
4
2. Basic Views on Adoption of Accounting Standards
5
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
6
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
8
Consolidated Statements of Income
8
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
9
(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
10
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
12
(5) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements
14
(Note on the Going-concern Assumption)
14
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
14
(Segment Information)
16
(Revenue Recognition)
19
(Per Share Information)
19
(Significant Subsequent Events)
19
4. Other Information
20
(1) Changes in Officers
20
(2) Weddings Held and Orders Received
20
1
1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results
Operating Results
In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Japanese economy has been transitioning from the lifting of priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections to a new stage of living with COVID-19, and there are expectations that it will recover thanks to a recent shift in policies. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to supply chain disruptions caused by heightened geopolitical risks, soaring logistics costs, and rising prices for raw materials and energy.
In this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality and attractive outlets, providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets, and taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all of its facilities.
The number of weddings held in the Hotel and Wedding businesses, overnight occupancy rates, and average charge per night in the Hotel business have been on a slow recovery trend as travel restrictions were eased, and spend per wedding was also expected to recover. However, the recovery stalled after the number of new COVID-19 cases began rising again in July, and the outlook remains clouded.
As a result, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥51,699 million (up 54.6% year on year). The Group recorded operating income of ¥2,976 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,391 million a year earlier), ordinary income of ¥4,758 million (compared with a loss of ¥5,452 million a year earlier) due to the receipt of various subsidies and foreign exchange gains from the sharp deterioration of the yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1,498 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,137 million a year earlier) due to an increase in tax expenses.
The results for each business segment were as follows.
1) Wedding business
In fiscal 2022, the number of weddings increased sharply to 10,837 (up 53.0% year on year) due to a steady recovery trend after the lifting of priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections in March. Spend per wedding was slow to recover, but the segment posted a profit.
As a result, net sales in the Wedding business totaled ¥34,182 million (up 69.5% year on year) and segment profit was ¥6,154 million (compared with a segment loss of ¥715 million a year earlier).
2) Hotel business
The number of hotel weddings held increased sharply to 1,660 (up 31.9% year on year). Overnight occupancy rates and average charge per night are also recovering slowly as domestic customers and business demand gradually begins to return. However, recovery of demand from inbound tourists was limited, and the segment posted a loss.
As a result, net sales in the Hotel business totaled ¥14,554 million (up 38.3% year on year) and segment loss was ¥1,441 million (compared with a loss of ¥3,780 million a year earlier).
