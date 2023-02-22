Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2418   JP3835670005

TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(2418)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
396.00 JPY   -1.49%
01:17aTsukada Global : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022(Japanese GAAP)
PU
2022TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Tsukada Global Holdings Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022(Japanese GAAP)

02/22/2023 | 01:17am EST
DelayedThe original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 14, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT+9)

February 14, 2023

Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market)

Securities code: 2418

URL: https://www.tsukada-global.holdings/en/

Representative: Masayuki Tsukada, President and CEO

Information contact: Masahiro Yamazaki, Manager, Finance &

Tel: +81-3-5464-0081

Accounting Department

Scheduled dates:

Annual general meeting of shareholders:

March 30, 2023

Filing of statutory year-end financial report:

March 30, 2023

Dividend payout:

March 31, 2023

Supplementary materials to year-end financial results available: Yes

Year-end earnings presentation held: Yes (targeted at institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Year ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

51,699

54.6

2,976

-

4,758

-

1,498

-

December 31, 2022

Year ended

33,429

23.3

(6,391)

-

(5,452)

-

(6,137)

-

December 31, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income: Year ended December 31, 2022: 2,736 million yen ( - %)

Year ended December 31, 2021: (5,796) million yen ( - %)

Profit

Diluted profit

Return on equity

Ordinary income

Operating income

per share

per share

to total assets

to net sales

Year ended

yen

yen

%

%

%

31.42

-

6.9

5.3

5.8

December 31, 2022

Year ended

(128.67)

-

(26.3)

(5.7)

(19.1)

December 31, 2021

Reference: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates:

Year ended December 31, 2022:

(93) million yen

Year ended December 31, 2021: (178) million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

December 31, 2022

87,472

23,086

26.1

479.39

December 31, 2021

90,901

20,641

22.5

428.77

Reference: Total equity: December 31, 2022:

22,866 million yen

December 31, 2021: 20,452 million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Year ended

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

7,958

2,077

(5,420)

21,149

December 31, 2022

Year ended

(899)

(1,916)

(2,978)

16,451

December 31, 2021

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Dividend

Rate of total

Total

dividend to

payout ratio

dividends

net assets

(consolidated)

End-Q1

End-Q2

End-Q3

Year-end

Annual total

(consolidated)

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

December 31, 2021

Year ended

-

0.00

-

5.00

5.00

238

15.9

1.1

December 31, 2022

Year ending

December 31, 2023

-

5.00

-

5.00

10.00

16.3

(Forecast)

3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023

(January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of the parent

per share

Six months ending

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

26,490

17.5

786

-

614

(54.1)

293

-

6.14

June 30, 2023

Year ending

57,990

12.2

4,508

51.5

4,171

(12.3)

2,927

95.3

61.36

December 31, 2023

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None

(Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying a change in scope of consolidation)

Newly Consolidated: None

Newly Deconsolidated: None

  1. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: Yes
    2. Changes other than noted in 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None

(3) Shares issued (common stock)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

1) Number of shares issued at end of period

48,960,000

48,960,000

(including treasury stock)

2) Number of shares held in treasury at end of

1,259,834

1,259,834

period

Year ended

Year ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

3) Average number of shares outstanding during

47,700,166

47,700,166

the period

  • This Earnings Report is exempt from auditing conducted by certified public accountants or by auditing firms.
  • Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Important Information

(Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements)

Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 2 in the accompanying materials.

(Presentation Handout Materials)

The Company has scheduled an earnings presentation targeted at institutional investors and analysts on February 20, 2023.

The presentation handout materials will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the event.

Accompanying Material - Contents

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

2

(1) Operating Results

2

(2) Analysis of Financial Condition

3

(3) Overview of Cash Flows

3

(4) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023

4

2. Basic Views on Adoption of Accounting Standards

5

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

6

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

8

Consolidated Statements of Income

8

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

9

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

10

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

12

(5) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements

14

(Note on the Going-concern Assumption)

14

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

14

(Segment Information)

16

(Revenue Recognition)

19

(Per Share Information)

19

(Significant Subsequent Events)

19

4. Other Information

20

(1) Changes in Officers

20

(2) Weddings Held and Orders Received

20

1

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Operating Results

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Japanese economy has been transitioning from the lifting of priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections to a new stage of living with COVID-19, and there are expectations that it will recover thanks to a recent shift in policies. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to supply chain disruptions caused by heightened geopolitical risks, soaring logistics costs, and rising prices for raw materials and energy.

In this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality and attractive outlets, providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets, and taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all of its facilities.

The number of weddings held in the Hotel and Wedding businesses, overnight occupancy rates, and average charge per night in the Hotel business have been on a slow recovery trend as travel restrictions were eased, and spend per wedding was also expected to recover. However, the recovery stalled after the number of new COVID-19 cases began rising again in July, and the outlook remains clouded.

As a result, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥51,699 million (up 54.6% year on year). The Group recorded operating income of ¥2,976 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,391 million a year earlier), ordinary income of ¥4,758 million (compared with a loss of ¥5,452 million a year earlier) due to the receipt of various subsidies and foreign exchange gains from the sharp deterioration of the yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1,498 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,137 million a year earlier) due to an increase in tax expenses.

The results for each business segment were as follows.

1) Wedding business

In fiscal 2022, the number of weddings increased sharply to 10,837 (up 53.0% year on year) due to a steady recovery trend after the lifting of priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections in March. Spend per wedding was slow to recover, but the segment posted a profit.

As a result, net sales in the Wedding business totaled ¥34,182 million (up 69.5% year on year) and segment profit was ¥6,154 million (compared with a segment loss of ¥715 million a year earlier).

2) Hotel business

The number of hotel weddings held increased sharply to 1,660 (up 31.9% year on year). Overnight occupancy rates and average charge per night are also recovering slowly as domestic customers and business demand gradually begins to return. However, recovery of demand from inbound tourists was limited, and the segment posted a loss.

As a result, net sales in the Hotel business totaled ¥14,554 million (up 38.3% year on year) and segment loss was ¥1,441 million (compared with a loss of ¥3,780 million a year earlier).

2

