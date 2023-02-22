TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022(Japanese GAAP)

Changes other than noted in 1) above: None

Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 2 in the accompanying materials.

This Earnings Report is exempt from auditing conducted by certified public accountants or by auditing firms.

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

Operating Results

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Japanese economy has been transitioning from the lifting of priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections to a new stage of living with COVID-19, and there are expectations that it will recover thanks to a recent shift in policies. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to supply chain disruptions caused by heightened geopolitical risks, soaring logistics costs, and rising prices for raw materials and energy.

In this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality and attractive outlets, providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets, and taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all of its facilities.

The number of weddings held in the Hotel and Wedding businesses, overnight occupancy rates, and average charge per night in the Hotel business have been on a slow recovery trend as travel restrictions were eased, and spend per wedding was also expected to recover. However, the recovery stalled after the number of new COVID-19 cases began rising again in July, and the outlook remains clouded.

As a result, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥51,699 million (up 54.6% year on year). The Group recorded operating income of ¥2,976 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,391 million a year earlier), ordinary income of ¥4,758 million (compared with a loss of ¥5,452 million a year earlier) due to the receipt of various subsidies and foreign exchange gains from the sharp deterioration of the yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1,498 million (compared with a loss of ¥6,137 million a year earlier) due to an increase in tax expenses.

The results for each business segment were as follows.

1) Wedding business

In fiscal 2022, the number of weddings increased sharply to 10,837 (up 53.0% year on year) due to a steady recovery trend after the lifting of priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections in March. Spend per wedding was slow to recover, but the segment posted a profit.

As a result, net sales in the Wedding business totaled ¥34,182 million (up 69.5% year on year) and segment profit was ¥6,154 million (compared with a segment loss of ¥715 million a year earlier).

2) Hotel business

The number of hotel weddings held increased sharply to 1,660 (up 31.9% year on year). Overnight occupancy rates and average charge per night are also recovering slowly as domestic customers and business demand gradually begins to return. However, recovery of demand from inbound tourists was limited, and the segment posted a loss.

As a result, net sales in the Hotel business totaled ¥14,554 million (up 38.3% year on year) and segment loss was ¥1,441 million (compared with a loss of ¥3,780 million a year earlier).

