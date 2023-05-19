TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023(Japanese GAAP)

Changes other than noted in 1) above: None

Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: Yes

Use of accounting methods specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(3) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 3 in the accompanying materials.

Quarterly earnings reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or by audit firms.

1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Operating Results

In the three months ended March 31, 2023, the future outlook of the Japanese economy remained uncertain due to supply chain disruptions caused by heightened geopolitical risks and to soaring energy costs and raw material costs. This was despite the fact that economic momentum was revived, helped by various government policies, as witnessed by rebounding consumer spending and private- sector capital expenditures even amid COVID-19.

Amidst this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality and attractive outlets, providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets, and taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all of its facilities.

In the Hotel business, the number of foreign visitors to Japan increased to 1.81 million in March 2023, supported by the gradual lifting of travel restrictions (Japan National Tourism Organization, "Number of Foreign Visitors to Japan (March 2023 estimate)"), a recovery of 65.8% from March 2019, thus causing occupancy rates and unit prices for accommodation to rise with stable conditions continuing. The number of weddings held in the Wedding and Hotel businesses more or less returned to normal as postponements due to COVID-19, a phenomenon which had occurred frequently until the previous fiscal year, largely disappeared. However, the recovery in spend per wedding stalled, making it difficult to predict the future outlook.

As a result, in the first three months of fiscal 2023, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥12,250 million (up 40.8% year on year). The Group recorded an operating loss of ¥13 million (compared with a loss of ¥1,845 million a year earlier), ordinary income of ¥72 million (compared with a loss of ¥973 million a year earlier), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥37 million (compared with a loss of ¥1,283 million a year earlier).

The results for each business segment were as follows.

1) Wedding business

During the first three months of fiscal 2023, the number of weddings increased to 2,157 (up 22.4% year on year) amid COVID-19, and the segment posted a profit although the recovery in spend per wedding remained stagnant.

As a result, net sales in the Wedding business totaled ¥7,149 million (up 29.0% year on year) and segment profit was ¥264 million (compared with a loss of ¥304 million a year earlier).

2) Hotel business

The number of hotel weddings increased to 354 (up 23.8% year on year) in the first three months of fiscal 2023. Overnight occupancy rates and average charge per night were also strong as foreign visitors to Japan grew in number, and inbound tourism-related demand recovered moderately after a period of sharp decline.

As a result, net sales in the Hotel business totaled ¥4,382 million (up 77.3% year on year) and segment profit was ¥215 million (compared with a loss of ¥1,077 million a year earlier).

3) W&R business

In the first three months of fiscal 2023, the number of visitors, net sales, and segment profit

