TSUKADA GLOBAL : 〔Delayed〕Tsukada Global Holdings Inc.Consolidated Earnings Report for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023(Japanese GAAP)

Representative: Masayuki Tsukada, President and CEO
Information contact: Masahiro Yamazaki, Manager, Finance &
Tel: +81-3-5464-0081
Accounting Department
Scheduled dates:
Filing of statutory quarterly financial report (shihanki hokokusho):
May 12, 2023
Dividend payout:
-
Supplementary materials to quarterly financial results available: No
Quarterly earnings presentation held: No
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Three months ended
12,250
40.8
(13)
-
72
-
37
-
March 31, 2023
Three months ended
8,699
69.3
(1,845)
-
(973)
-
(1,283)
-
March 31, 2022
Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended March 31, 2023: (182) million yen (- %)
Three months ended March 31, 2022: (924) million yen (- %)
Profit
Diluted profit
per share
per share
yen
yen
Three months ended
0.78
-
March 31, 2023
Three months ended
(26.91)
-
March 31, 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
March 31, 2023
85,316
22,665
26.3
December 31, 2022
87,472
23,086
26.1
Reference: Total equity: March 31, 2023:
22,445 million yen
December 31, 2022:
22,866 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End-Q1
End-Q2
End-Q3
Year-end
Annual total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended
-
0.00
-
5.00
5.00
December 31, 2022
Year ending
-
December 31, 2023
Year ending
December 31, 2023
5.00
-
5.00
10.00
(Forecast)
Note: No revision has been made to the latest dividends forecast.
3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Profit
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
owners of the
per share
parent
million
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
%
yen
Six months ending
26,490
17.5
786
-
614
(54.1)
293
-
6.14
June 30, 2023
Year ending
57,990
12.2
4,508
51.5
4,171
(12.3)
2,927
95.3
61.36
December 31, 2023
Note: No revision has been made to the latest earnings forecast.
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying a change in scope of consolidation)
Newly Consolidated: None
Newly Deconsolidated: None
Use of accounting methods specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Note: For details, please refer to "(3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Specific Accounting Methods for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" in section "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes" on page 4 in the accompanying materials.
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes other than noted in 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
(4) Shares issued (common stock)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
1) Number of shares issued at end of period
48,960,000
48,960,000
(including treasury stock)
2) Number of shares held in treasury at end
1,259,834
1,259,834
of period
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
3) Average number of shares outstanding
47,700,166
47,700,166
during the period
Quarterly earnings reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or by audit firms.
*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Important Information
(Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements)
Any forecasts and forward-looking statements given herein are based on information available as of this report's publication and on certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. These forecasts are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to changes in the business environment. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(3) Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023" in the section "1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 3 in the accompanying materials.
Accompanying Material - Contents
1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results
2
(1)
Operating Results
2
(2) Analysis of Financial Condition
3
(3)
Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
4
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
6
Consolidated Statements of Income
6
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
7
(3)
Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
(Note on the Going-concern Assumption)
8
(Note on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
8
(Application of Specific Accounting Methods for the Preparation of Quarterly
8
Consolidated Financial Statements)
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
8
(Segment Information)
9
(Revenue Recognition)
10
3. Supplementary Information
11
(Weddings Held and Orders Received)
11
1
1. Review of Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Operating Results
In the three months ended March 31, 2023, the future outlook of the Japanese economy remained uncertain due to supply chain disruptions caused by heightened geopolitical risks and to soaring energy costs and raw material costs. This was despite the fact that economic momentum was revived, helped by various government policies, as witnessed by rebounding consumer spending and private- sector capital expenditures even amid COVID-19.
Amidst this environment, the Tsukada Global Holdings Group ("the Group") focused on creating new value, developing high-quality and attractive outlets, providing high value-added services in the bridal, hotel, and wellness and relaxation (W&R) markets, and taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus infections at all of its facilities.
In the Hotel business, the number of foreign visitors to Japan increased to 1.81 million in March 2023, supported by the gradual lifting of travel restrictions (Japan National Tourism Organization, "Number of Foreign Visitors to Japan (March 2023 estimate)"), a recovery of 65.8% from March 2019, thus causing occupancy rates and unit prices for accommodation to rise with stable conditions continuing. The number of weddings held in the Wedding and Hotel businesses more or less returned to normal as postponements due to COVID-19, a phenomenon which had occurred frequently until the previous fiscal year, largely disappeared. However, the recovery in spend per wedding stalled, making it difficult to predict the future outlook.
As a result, in the first three months of fiscal 2023, the Group posted consolidated net sales of ¥12,250 million (up 40.8% year on year). The Group recorded an operating loss of ¥13 million (compared with a loss of ¥1,845 million a year earlier), ordinary income of ¥72 million (compared with a loss of ¥973 million a year earlier), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥37 million (compared with a loss of ¥1,283 million a year earlier).
The results for each business segment were as follows.
1) Wedding business
During the first three months of fiscal 2023, the number of weddings increased to 2,157 (up 22.4% year on year) amid COVID-19, and the segment posted a profit although the recovery in spend per wedding remained stagnant.
As a result, net sales in the Wedding business totaled ¥7,149 million (up 29.0% year on year) and segment profit was ¥264 million (compared with a loss of ¥304 million a year earlier).
2) Hotel business
The number of hotel weddings increased to 354 (up 23.8% year on year) in the first three months of fiscal 2023. Overnight occupancy rates and average charge per night were also strong as foreign visitors to Japan grew in number, and inbound tourism-related demand recovered moderately after a period of sharp decline.
As a result, net sales in the Hotel business totaled ¥4,382 million (up 77.3% year on year) and segment profit was ¥215 million (compared with a loss of ¥1,077 million a year earlier).
3) W&R business
In the first three months of fiscal 2023, the number of visitors, net sales, and segment profit
Tsukada Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 06:09:09 UTC.