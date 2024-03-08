Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 2418) March 12, 2024 (Commencement Date of Electronic Provision of Documents: March 6, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Masayuki Tsukada

President and CEO

TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS Inc.

1-16-1 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 29TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

The Company has taken measures to provide documents electronically for this General Meeting of Shareholders, and matters to be provided electronically have been posted on the website below.

The Company's website: https://www.tsukada-global.holdings/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the website above, the information has been posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). Please access the TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) below, enter the issue name (company name) or securities code for search, and select "Basic Information" and "Documents for Public Inspection / PR Information."

TSE website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If not attending the meeting on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters to be provided electronically, and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (JST).