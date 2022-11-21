Tsumura : Second Quarter Business Results for Fiscal Year 2022 Q&A Summary

Financial Briefing for 2Q Results (for Investors) 13:00-14:00, November 7, 2022

Ｑ．

You mentioned that restricted shipments were the result of higher-than-expected orders. What was the biggest factor behind this?

Ａ．

According to our analysis, the utmost factor is the growth in sales of common cold-related formulations in tandem with the spread of the Omicron BA.5 variant. For instance, sales of Shosaikotokakikyosekko, which is used to treat tonsillitis, approximately tripled year-on-year in the month of July.

Ｑ．

In and after 2H, will you be able to secure sufficient production volume to meet demand for restricted shipment items?

Ａ．

We are adjusting shipments for restricted shipment items while closely monitoring demand and production volume. We will seriously consider lifting restrictions on shipments should a sharp rise in demand be forecast for reasons such as the simultaneous onset of the eighth wave of COVID-19 and influenza.

Ｑ．

In the infertility domain, what market scale do you forecast for Tokishakuyakusan?

Ａ．

At present, we are at the stage where we are garnering results from basic research. We are considering other matters, including clinical research. As for market scale, it is difficult to specify its size.

Ｑ．

Will the increase in outside sales in China be a factor triggering a rise in the cost-to-sales ratio?

Ａ．

The China Business at present mainly consists of sales of raw material crude drugs. We forecast that the rise in cost-to-sales ratio owing to an increase in outside sales will continue for the time being. We will aim for a profit margin that is equivalent to or higher than the domestic (Japan) business by expanding sales of value-added crude drug pieces and by entering the traditional Chinese medicine business in the medium/long term.