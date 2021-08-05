Log in
Tsumura : The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2022 Supplementary Materials

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSE.4540

Supplementary Materials

The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2022

August 5, 2021

TSUMURA & CO.

Consolidated Statements of Income

・・・・・

1

Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.

・・・・・

1

Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products ・・・・・

1

Product sales

・・・・・

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・・・

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

・・・・・

3

Quarterly data

Consolidated Statements of Income

・・・・・

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・・・

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・

5

Product sales

・・・・・

5

The 2020 results have been rearranged to the amount after applying the PPA adjustment and new accouting revenue recognition standards.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million yen)

FY 3/2021 1Q

FY 3/2022 1Q

Year-on-year

Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)

Full-year forecast for FY 3/2022

Amount

% of sales

Amount

% of sales

Amount

%

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

(Amount)

(%)

(Amount)

(%)

Net sales

28,396

100.0%

31,771

100.0%

3,375

11.9%

59,400

100.0%

2,447

4.3%

122,500

100.0%

6,086

5.2%

Domestic

27,413

96.5%

29,513

92.9%

2,100

7.7%

55,500

93.4%

1,024

1.9%

113,700

92.8%

3,646

3.3%

Overseas

982

3.5%

2,257

7.1%

1,274

129.7%

3,900

6.6%

1,423

57.5%

8,800

7.2%

2,439

38.4%

Cost of sales

13,457

47.4%

15,298

48.2%

1,840

13.7%

28,600

48.1%

1,769

6.6%

58,800

48.0%

2,850

5.1%

Gross profit on sales

14,938

52.6%

16,473

51.8%

1,534

10.3%

30,800

51.9%

677

2.2%

63,700

52.0%

3,235

5.4%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,281

32.7%

10,321

32.5%

1,039

11.2%

22,100

37.2%

2,897

15.1%

44,200

36.1%

3,118

7.6%

Operating profit

5,657

19.9%

6,152

19.4%

494

8.7%

8,700

14.6%

(2,220)

(20.3)%

19,500

15.9%

117

0.6%

Ordinary profit

5,674

20.0%

7,247

22.8%

1,572

27.7%

9,000

15.2%

(1,909)

(17.5)%

20,000

16.3%

(866)

(4.2)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,016

14.1%

5,389

17.0%

1,372

34.2%

6,900

11.6%

(1,102)

(13.8)%

14,200

11.6%

(1,132)

(7.4)%

Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.

(Million yen)

FY 3/2021 1Q

FY 3/2022 1Q

Year-on-year

Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)

Full-year forecast for FY 3/2022

Amount

% of sales

Amount

% of sales

Amount

%

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

Amount

% of sales

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

(Amount)

(%)

(Amount)

(%)

Capital investments

1,514

5.3%

1,950

6.1%

435

28.7%

7,700

13.0%

1,914

24.9%

14,000

11.4%

2,838

25.4%

R&D expenses

1,637

5.8%

1,780

5.6%

143

8.8%

3,800

6.4%

520

13.7%

7,300

6.0%

668

10.1%

Advertising cost

55

0.2%

108

0.3%

52

94.2%

300

0.5%

150

50.1%

800

0.7%

(29)

(3.6)%

Depreciation

1,788

6.3%

2,075

6.5%

286

16.0%

4,200

7.1%

336

8.0%

8,400

6.9%

189

2.3%

Personnel expenses

7,850

27.6%

7,994

25.2%

144

1.8%

16,500

27.8%

733

4.4%

33,300

27.2%

1,005

3.1%

Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products

FY 3/2015

FY 3/2016

FY 3/2017

FY 3/2018

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2022

1Q

Amount

2.4%

2.3%

1.9%

2.4%

2.7%

1.8%

1.1%

7.8%

Number of items with higher yen sales

81

68

95

63

83

66

82

93

1

Product sales

(Million yen)

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2022

Year-on-

Year-on-

Rank

No.

Product Name

year

year

1Q

1Q

(Amount)

(%)

1

100

Daikenchuto

2,385

2,430

45

1.9%

2

54

Yokukansan

1,779

1,872

93

5.2%

3

G

41

Hochuekkito

1,766

1,818

52

3.0%

4

43

Rikkunshito

1,665

1,770

104

6.3%

5

G

17

Goreisan

1,032

1,297

265

25.8%

6

G

24

Kamishoyosan

1,042

1,205

162

15.6%

7

G

68

Shakuyakukanzoto

1,131

1,201

70

6.2%

8

107

Goshajinkigan

820

888

68

8.3%

9

114

Saireito

775

847

71

9.3%

10

G

29

Bakumondoto

812

806

(5)

(0.7)%

23

14

Hangeshashinto

313

345

32

10.2%

Total of "Drug Fostering" Program formulations

6,965

7,308

342

4.9%

Total of Growing formulations

5,785

6,330

545

9.4%

Total of 129 prescription Kampo products

26,332

28,377

2,044

7.8%

☆ ："Drug Fostering" Program formulations

  1. Growing formulations

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31

As of June 30

Increase /

2021

2021

decrease

Total assets

319,063

326,956

7,892

Current assets

204,273

211,038

6,764

Liquid assets

109,934

112,775

2,841

Inventories

80,755

84,471

3,716

Non-current assets

114,789

115,918

1,128

Property, plant and equipment

84,176

85,153

976

Total liabilities

85,894

87,017

1,123

Current liabilities

48,380

50,034

1,653

Non-current liabilities

37,513

36,983

(530)

Total net assets

233,169

239,938

6,769

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2022

Year-on-year

1Q

1Q

Cash flows from operating activities

5,503

3,360

(2,142)

Cash flows from investing activities

1,214

(3,101)

(4,316)

Cash flows from financing activities

(1,810)

(2,371)

(560)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter

65,375

59,278

(6,096)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsumura & Co. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
