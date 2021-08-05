Tsumura : The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2022 Supplementary Materials

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 130 B 1 181 M 1 181 M Net income 2022 14 724 M 134 M 134 M Net cash 2022 198 M 1,81 M 1,81 M P/E ratio 2022 18,2x Yield 2022 1,83% Capitalization 268 B 2 448 M 2 445 M EV / Sales 2022 2,07x EV / Sales 2023 1,89x Nbr of Employees 3 830 Free-Float 80,1% Chart TSUMURA & CO. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TSUMURA & CO. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 3 505,00 JPY Average target price 4 400,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 25,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Terukazu Kato President, CEO & Representative Director Muneki Handa CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Akito Imada Executive Officer, GM-Kampo Research & Development Shin Adachi COO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Hiroshi Hoshi Executive Officer, Manager-Legal & Compliance Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TSUMURA & CO. 13.06% 2 448 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 10.15% 459 079 ROCHE HOLDING AG 14.16% 340 492 PFIZER, INC. 22.77% 255 703 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 55.45% 232 701 NOVARTIS AG -0.20% 224 638