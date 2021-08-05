|
Tsumura : The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2022 Supplementary Materials
TSE.4540
Supplementary Materials
The First Quarter of the Term Ending March 31, 2022
August 5, 2021
TSUMURA & CO.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
・・・・・
|
1
|
Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.
|
・・・・・
|
1
|
Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products ・・・・・
|
1
|
Product sales
|
・・・・・
|
2
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
・・・・・
|
3
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
・・・・・
|
3
|
Quarterly data
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
・・・・・
|
4
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
・・・・・
|
4
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・
|
5
|
Product sales
|
・・・・・
|
5
※The 2020 results have been rearranged to the amount after applying the PPA adjustment and new accouting revenue recognition standards.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021 1Q
|
FY 3/2022 1Q
|
Year-on-year
|
Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)
|
Full-year forecast for FY 3/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Amount
|
%
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Year-on-year
|
Year-on-year
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Year-on-year
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
(%)
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
28,396
|
100.0%
|
31,771
|
100.0%
|
3,375
|
11.9%
|
59,400
|
100.0%
|
2,447
|
4.3%
|
122,500
|
100.0%
|
6,086
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
27,413
|
96.5%
|
29,513
|
92.9%
|
2,100
|
7.7%
|
55,500
|
93.4%
|
1,024
|
1.9%
|
113,700
|
92.8%
|
3,646
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
982
|
3.5%
|
2,257
|
7.1%
|
1,274
|
129.7%
|
3,900
|
6.6%
|
1,423
|
57.5%
|
8,800
|
7.2%
|
2,439
|
38.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
13,457
|
47.4%
|
15,298
|
48.2%
|
1,840
|
13.7%
|
28,600
|
48.1%
|
1,769
|
6.6%
|
58,800
|
48.0%
|
2,850
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit on sales
|
|
14,938
|
52.6%
|
16,473
|
51.8%
|
1,534
|
10.3%
|
30,800
|
51.9%
|
677
|
2.2%
|
63,700
|
52.0%
|
3,235
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
9,281
|
32.7%
|
10,321
|
32.5%
|
1,039
|
11.2%
|
22,100
|
37.2%
|
2,897
|
15.1%
|
44,200
|
36.1%
|
3,118
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
5,657
|
19.9%
|
6,152
|
19.4%
|
494
|
8.7%
|
8,700
|
14.6%
|
(2,220)
|
(20.3)%
|
19,500
|
15.9%
|
117
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
5,674
|
20.0%
|
7,247
|
22.8%
|
1,572
|
27.7%
|
9,000
|
15.2%
|
(1,909)
|
(17.5)%
|
20,000
|
16.3%
|
(866)
|
(4.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
4,016
|
14.1%
|
5,389
|
17.0%
|
1,372
|
34.2%
|
6,900
|
11.6%
|
(1,102)
|
(13.8)%
|
14,200
|
11.6%
|
(1,132)
|
(7.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital investments, R&D expenses, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021 1Q
|
FY 3/2022 1Q
|
Year-on-year
|
Forecast for 2Q (cumulative total)
|
Full-year forecast for FY 3/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Amount
|
%
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Year-on-year
|
Year-on-year
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
Year-on-year
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
(%)
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital investments
|
|
1,514
|
5.3%
|
1,950
|
6.1%
|
435
|
28.7%
|
7,700
|
13.0%
|
1,914
|
24.9%
|
14,000
|
11.4%
|
2,838
|
25.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D expenses
|
|
1,637
|
5.8%
|
1,780
|
5.6%
|
143
|
8.8%
|
3,800
|
6.4%
|
520
|
13.7%
|
7,300
|
6.0%
|
668
|
10.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising cost
|
|
55
|
0.2%
|
108
|
0.3%
|
52
|
94.2%
|
300
|
0.5%
|
150
|
50.1%
|
800
|
0.7%
|
(29)
|
(3.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
1,788
|
6.3%
|
2,075
|
6.5%
|
286
|
16.0%
|
4,200
|
7.1%
|
336
|
8.0%
|
8,400
|
6.9%
|
189
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
7,850
|
27.6%
|
7,994
|
25.2%
|
144
|
1.8%
|
16,500
|
27.8%
|
733
|
4.4%
|
33,300
|
27.2%
|
1,005
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth rates of 129 prescription Kampo products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2015
|
FY 3/2016
|
FY 3/2017
|
FY 3
|
FY 3/2019
|
FY 3/2020
|
FY 3/2021
|
FY 3/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
2.4%
|
2.3%
|
1.9%
|
2.4%
|
2.7%
|
1.8%
|
1.1%
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of items with higher yen sales
|
|
81
|
68
|
95
|
63
|
83
|
66
|
82
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
FY 3/2022
|
Year-on-
|
Year-on-
|
Rank
|
|
No.
|
Product Name
|
year
|
year
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
☆
|
100
|
Daikenchuto
|
2,385
|
2,430
|
45
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
☆
|
54
|
Yokukansan
|
1,779
|
1,872
|
93
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
G
|
41
|
Hochuekkito
|
1,766
|
1,818
|
52
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
☆
|
43
|
Rikkunshito
|
1,665
|
1,770
|
104
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
G
|
17
|
Goreisan
|
1,032
|
1,297
|
265
|
25.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
G
|
24
|
Kamishoyosan
|
1,042
|
1,205
|
162
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
G
|
68
|
Shakuyakukanzoto
|
1,131
|
1,201
|
70
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
☆
|
107
|
Goshajinkigan
|
820
|
888
|
68
|
8.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
114
|
Saireito
|
775
|
847
|
71
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
G
|
29
|
Bakumondoto
|
812
|
806
|
(5)
|
(0.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
☆
|
14
|
Hangeshashinto
|
313
|
345
|
32
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of "Drug Fostering" Program formulations
|
6,965
|
7,308
|
342
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of Growing formulations
|
5,785
|
6,330
|
545
|
9.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of 129 prescription Kampo products
|
26,332
|
28,377
|
2,044
|
7.8%
☆ ："Drug Fostering" Program formulations
-
：Growing formulations
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31
|
As of June 30
|
Increase /
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
decrease
|
Total assets
|
319,063
|
326,956
|
7,892
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
204,273
|
211,038
|
6,764
|
|
|
|
|
Liquid assets
|
109,934
|
112,775
|
2,841
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
80,755
|
84,471
|
3,716
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
114,789
|
115,918
|
1,128
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
84,176
|
85,153
|
976
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
85,894
|
87,017
|
1,123
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
48,380
|
50,034
|
1,653
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
37,513
|
36,983
|
(530)
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
233,169
|
239,938
|
6,769
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
FY 3/2022
|
Year-on-year
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
5,503
|
3,360
|
(2,142)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
1,214
|
(3,101)
|
(4,316)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
(1,810)
|
(2,371)
|
(560)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter
|
65,375
|
59,278
|
(6,096)
|
|
|
|
|
