Tsumura : Third Quarter Business Results for Fiscal Year 2021(with script)

02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Third Quarter Business Results for Fiscal 2021

February 7, 2022

Director, and CFO

Muneki Handa

1

Third Quarter Business Results for FY 2021

Million yen

FY 2020

FY 2021

YoY

FY 2021

3Q

3Q

Amount

Change

plan

Net sales

88,444

98,382

+9,938

+11.2%

127,500

Domestic

84,579

91,317

+6,737

+8.0%

117,800

Overseas

3,864

7,065

+3,200

+82.8%

9,700

Operating

17,235

18,829

21,100

profit

+1,593

+9.2%

(Operating profit

(19.5)

(19.1)

(16.5)

margin)

Ordinary

17,811

21,074

+3,262

+18.3%

23,400

profit

Profit

13,226

15,389

+2,162

+16.4%

16,600

attributable

to owners of parent

* The 2020 results have been rearranged to the amount after applying the PPA adjustment and new accounting revenue recognition standards.

Ratio to total sales

Prescription Kampo

Products

88.7%

Other prescription pharmaceuticals 0.4%

Healthcare 2.9%

External sales by consolidated subsidiaries 8.0%

2

■Third Quarter Business Results for Fiscal 2021 Overview

Page 2 shows a summary of third quarter business results in FY 2021. As you can see, net sales and profit rose year-on-year.

Net sales totaled ¥98,382 million, a growth of 11.2% year-on-year. Operating profit reached ¥18,829 million, an increase of 9.2% year-on-year. Ordinary profit came to ¥21,074 million, a rise of 18.3% year-on-year.

Quarterly net profit amounted to ¥15,389 million, an improvement of 16.4% year-on-year.

The operating profit margin was 19.1%, a decline of 0.4pts year-on-year.

2

Key Points in Performance

Sales and profits increased due to growth in domestic and overseas sales.

Net sales

98,382 million yen

YoY

11.2

  • Domestic sales totaled 91,317 million yen, increased 8.0% year-on-year.
  • Sales of the 129 prescription Kampo products totaled 87,293 million yen, increased 7.6% year-on-year.
  • Sales of healthcare products including OTC Kampo medicines totaled 2,876 million yen ,increased 12.0% year-on-year.
  • Overseas sales totaled 7,065 million yen, increased 82.8 % year-on-year.

Operating profit

18,829

million yen

YoY

9.1

Operating

19.1

YoY

(0.4)pt

profit margin

  • The cost-to-sales ratio was 48.8%, a climb of 1.3pts year-on-year, mainly impact of increased depreciation burden due to operation of Ibaraki 3rd SD building, and external sales in China.
  • The SG&A ratio totaled 32.1%, a decline of 1.3pt year-on-year, mainly impact of improvement due to sales growth.

Ordinary profit

21,074

million yen

YoY

18.3

  • The impact of the 3Q foreign exchange gain: 1,421 million yen
    Previous 3Q foreign exchange loss: 167 million yen, mainly affected by foreign exchange gains and losses.

Profit attributable to owners

15,389

million yen

YoY

16.4

of parent

3

■Key Points in Performance

Page 3 depicts key points in performance.

Net sales totaled ¥98,382. This breaks down to domestic sales of ¥91,317 million and overseas sales of ¥7,065 million.

Sales of the 129 prescription Kampo products rose 7.6% year-on-year.

Sales in healthcare, which includes OTC medicines, rose 23.8% year-on-year owing to brisk store and online sales.

The cost-to-sales ratio was 48.8%, a climb of 1.7pts year-on-year. This mainly reflects an increase in depreciation expense in Japan in tandem with the No. 3 SD line operations at the Ibaraki Plant, and impact from external sales in China.

The SG&A ratio was 32.1%, an improvement of 1.3pts year-on-year, in line with the growth in sales.

Ordinary profit increased 18.3% year-on-year, but this was mainly attributable to a gain of foreign exchange.

3

Factors Triggering Changes in Operating Profit (YoY)

Million yen

Million yen

Changes in sales : 5,253 Breakdown

Domestic

3,561

Overseas

1,692

1,619

+5,253

2,040

18,829

17,235

3Q FY 2020

Profit impact due

Profit impact due

Profit impact

3Q FY 2021

Operating profit

to changes in

to changes in

from changes in

Operating profit

sales

cost-to-sales

SG&A expenses

Changes in cost-to-sales :

(1,619) Breakdown

Sales composition

215

Domestic

Crude drug costDomestic

234

Processing cost etc

(1,110)

Domestic

Outside sales in China

(958)

Overseas

Changes in SG&A expenses:

(2,040) Breakdown

Sales-related expense

(618)

R&D expense

(306)

Salary allowance

(170)

Other

(946)

4

■Factors Triggering Changes in Operating Profit (YoY)

Page 4 features factors triggering changes in operating profit. I will only go over the key points.

Operating profit was ¥18,829 million, a rise of ¥1,593 million year-on-year. Impact owing to sales growth was approximately ¥5.2 billion. A breakdown of domestic and overseas factors are shown on this slide.

Impact reflecting a rise in cost of sales was around a negative ¥1.6 billion.

In Japan, a change in sales mix had a positive impact of ¥210 million, and there was also a positive impact of ¥230 million owing to a decline in crude- drug related cost.

Meanwhile, operating profit was negatively impacted by ¥1.11 billion due to an increase in processing expense, and also negatively impacted by ¥950 million due to an increase in external sales in China.

That being said, the rise in processing expense is mainly attributable to an increase in depreciation expense and labor expense in tandem with the No. 3 SD line operations at the Ibaraki Plant.

The impact from an increase in expense was a negative impact of approximately ¥2.0 billion. This negative impact was primarily due to a rise in sales promotion expense in tandem with sales growth, and an increase in R&D expense.

Note that in the statement of income used for comparison, the figures are PPA adjusted. Operating profit in 3Q FY 2020 declined ¥320 million due to PPA adjustments.

4

Financial Condition/Cash Flow Position

Million yen

Hundred million yen

FY 2020

FY 2021

Change

(March 2021)

3Q

Total assets

319,063

338,432

19,368

Current assets

204,273

221,541

17,268

Non-current assets

114,789

116,890

2,100

Total liabilities

85,894

88,946

3,052

Current liabilities

48,380

41,986

6,394

Non-current liabilities

37,513

46,960

9,446

Total net assets

233,169

249,485

16,316

Equity ratio

68.3

68.7%

0.4pt

FY 2020

FY 2021

Change

(March 2021)

3Q

Inventories

80,755

87,217

6,462

Merchandise and

13,939

8,005

5,934

finished goods

Work in process

13,396

14,140

743

Raw materials and

53,419

65,072

11,652

supplies

+178

75

51

22

670

596

at equivalents cash and Cash period of beginning

activities Operating

activities Investing

activities Financing

rate exchange of Impact translations

cash and Cash of end at equivalents period

5

■Financial Condition & Cash Flow Position

Page 5 covers our financial condition and cash flow position. I will only go over the main points here as well.

Current assets grew ¥17.2 billion, primarily attributable to an increase in accounts receivable of ¥5.4 billion and inventory assets of ¥6.4 billion.

The breakdown of inventory assets comprises a rise of ¥11.6 billion in raw materials and supplies, of which there was an impact of ¥3.4 billion due to foreign exchange translations.

Total liabilities rose ¥3.0 billion. Between current and non-current liabilities, the portion of long-term borrowings scheduled to be paid back within a year declined ¥9.3 billion, in tandem with the reshuffling of debt. Meanwhile, long-term borrowings rose by the same amount. In current liabilities, accounts payable increased ¥2.9 billion, mainly reflecting an increase in purchasing in the China business.

Our equity ratio improved 0.4 points to 68.7%.

The waterfall chart on the right reflects our cash flow performance.

5

