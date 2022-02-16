Tsumura : Third Quarter Business Results for Fiscal Year 2021(with script)

■Factors Triggering Changes in Operating Profit (YoY)

Page 4 features factors triggering changes in operating profit. I will only go over the key points.

Operating profit was ¥18,829 million, a rise of ¥1,593 million year-on-year. Impact owing to sales growth was approximately ¥5.2 billion. A breakdown of domestic and overseas factors are shown on this slide.

Impact reflecting a rise in cost of sales was around a negative ¥1.6 billion.

In Japan, a change in sales mix had a positive impact of ¥210 million, and there was also a positive impact of ¥230 million owing to a decline in crude- drug related cost.

Meanwhile, operating profit was negatively impacted by ¥1.11 billion due to an increase in processing expense, and also negatively impacted by ¥950 million due to an increase in external sales in China.

That being said, the rise in processing expense is mainly attributable to an increase in depreciation expense and labor expense in tandem with the No. 3 SD line operations at the Ibaraki Plant.

The impact from an increase in expense was a negative impact of approximately ¥2.0 billion. This negative impact was primarily due to a rise in sales promotion expense in tandem with sales growth, and an increase in R&D expense.

Note that in the statement of income used for comparison, the figures are PPA adjusted. Operating profit in 3Q FY 2020 declined ¥320 million due to PPA adjustments.

