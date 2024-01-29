TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd said on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based Oasis Management to acquire additional shares of drugstore chain Tsuruha Holdings Inc. Details such as how many shares it will acquire and how much it will pay for each share will be subject to negotiations, Aeon said. Aeon and Oasis each have about a 13% stake in Tsuruha. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jamie Freed)