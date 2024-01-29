TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd said on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based Oasis Management to acquire additional shares of drugstore chain Tsuruha Holdings Inc. Details such as how many shares it will acquire and how much it will pay for each share will be subject to negotiations, Aeon said. Aeon and Oasis each have about a 13% stake in Tsuruha. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jamie Freed)
Tsuruha Holdings Inc.
Equities
3391
JP3536150000
Drug Retailers
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12,570 JPY
|+0.84%
|-1.76%
|-2.75%
|07:46am
|Japan's Aeon in talks with Oasis to buy additional shares in Tsuruha
|RE
|Dec. 08
|JAPAN'S TSURUHA DRAWS INTEREST FROM BAIN, BLACKSTONE, KKR - BLOO…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|12,570 JPY
|+0.84%
|-1.76%
|4 098 M $
|3,496 JPY
|+0.95%
|-0.88%
|20 033 M $
|2,529 PTS
|+1.27%
|-0.61%
|-
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.75%
|4 098 M $
|-3.19%
|4 197 M $
|+0.57%
|3 591 M $
|+8.44%
|2 826 M $
|-4.05%
|2 338 M $
|+3.15%
|2 079 M $
|+4.73%
|1 357 M $
|-3.15%
|1 209 M $
|-16.15%
|968 M $
|-.--%
|453 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Tsuruha Holdings Inc. - Japan Exchange
- News Tsuruha Holdings Inc.
- Japan's Aeon in talks with Oasis to buy additional shares in Tsuruha