Tsuruha Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of product sale business centered on pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The Company is engaged in the management of drug stores that sell pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, miscellaneous goods, the sale of pharmaceuticals, the sale of pharmaceuticals based on pharmacy and store sales business in Kanto area, Hokkaido area, Kanto Koshinetsu, Tohoku area, Chugoku, Kyushu area, Shizuoka prefecture, Aichi prefecture, Hiroshima prefecture, the management of drug store management subsidiary, product procurement and logistics planning, business negotiations, procurement operation business, the planning, development and sale promotion of private brand products, the mail order business for the products handled by telephone and Internet, the insurance agency business and management guidance management, real estate leasing business, as well as the rental of vending machines and sale of beverages.

Sector Drug Retailers