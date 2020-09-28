Tsuruha : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

Jun Tsuruha, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Makoto Murakami, Executive Officer and Chief Administrative Officer
TEL: +81-11-783-2755
Scheduled date of filing quarterly financial report:
September 29, 2020
Scheduled date to start dividends distribution:
―
Supplementary quarterly materials prepared:
Yes
Quarterly results information meeting held:
Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)
(Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended August 15, 2020 (May 16, 2020 - August 15, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentage figures show changes from the same period in the previous year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of the Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended
224,623
7.6
15,162
20.1
15,328
19.1
9,137
4.7
August 15, 2020
Three months ended
208,805
9.3
12,623
11.8
12,868
10.5
8,727
20.8
August 15, 2019
Note: Comprehensive income:
Three months ended August 15, 2020: 14,554 million yen (30.2%)
Three months ended August 15, 2019: 11,178 million yen (50.7%)
Net Income per Share
Diluted Net Income
per Share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
188.75
187.84
August 15, 2020
Three months ended
180.50
179.90
August 15, 2019
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of August 15, 2020
527,280
264,501
46.1
5,018.45
As of May 15, 2020
414,002
250,934
56.4
4,821.26
Reference: Equity capital:As of August 15, 2020: 243,098 million yen As of May 15, 2020: 233,332 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends (Yen)
First Quarter-end
Second Quarter-end
Third Quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
Year ended May 15, 2020
―
74.00
―
93.00
167.00
Year ending May 15, 2021
―
Year ending May 15, 2021
83.50
―
83.50
167.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast during the period: None
3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending May 15, 2021 (May 16, 2020 - May 15, 2021)
(Percentage figures show changes from the same period in the previous year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable
Net Income
to Owners of the Parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First six months
424,400
1.9
21,550
(9.3)
22,193
(9.2)
13,480
(13.3)
278.53
Full year
860,000
2.3
45,200
0.4
46,484
0.4
27,000
(3.2)
557.89
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecasts during the period: None
Notes
Significant changes to subsidiaries during the period (Transfers of specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of the specific accounting methods for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement of revisions
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standard, etc.: None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1):
Yes
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatement of revisions:
None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock
Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
As of August 15, 2020
49,327,268 shares
As of May 15, 2020
49,282,868 shares
As of August 15, 2020
886,255 shares
As of May 15, 2020
886,255 shares
Three months ended
48,409,879 shares
Three months ended
48,351,862 shares
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2019
This financial results report is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants or the independent auditor.
Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items
This document contains projections of performance based on information currently available. Actual performance may differ from these projections due to changes in the economic environment and other uncertainties. Please refer to page 2 of the supplementary materials for further details about the above financial forecasts.
TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. (3391) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021
Contents
1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results ......................................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of consolidated financial results..................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of consolidated financial position ...............................................................................................................
2
(3)
Explanation of consolidated financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements .................................................
2
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and related notes .........................................................................................
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...........
5
(Quarterly consolidated statements of income)...............................................................................................................
5
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)......................................................................................
6
(3)
Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements .....................................................................................................
7
(Notes on premise of a going concern) ...........................................................................................................................
7
(Application of the specific accounting methods for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements)..................
7
(Change in accounting policy) ........................................................................................................................................
7
(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)............................................................................
7
- 1 -
TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. (3391) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021
1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results
Explanation of consolidated financial results
In the first three months of the current fiscal year (May 16, 2020 to August 15, 2020), the Japanese economy witnessed a notable decline in consumer sentiment, largely reflecting the government's declaration of a state of emergency in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While economic activity showed gradual signs of restarting once the state of emergency was lifted, concerns of a resurgence of the virus linger, leaving the economic future shrouded in extreme uncertainty.
In the drugstore sector, with competition to open stores and reduce prices continuing to intensify, the pace of consolidation and realignment grew more pronounced, including among major firms and listed companies.
Against this backdrop, the TSURUHA Group continued to offer a high level of customer service, mainly through advice- based sales, and worked to address the shrinking market caused by Japan's aging population and intensifying competition. Specifically, the Group pushed ahead with store renovations that included the introduction of meat and fresh produce, aimed at improving convenience for customers, while in private brands, the Group reinforced product development and sales structures and worked to renew and expand the private brand business by launching two new brands - Kurashi Rhythm and Kurashi Rhythm Medical. Targeting improvements in the operational efficiency of stores and enhancement of productivity, the Group also worked on introducing new support systems for staff allocation, inventory management and other functions. In terms of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while there was a decline in inbound demand, as well as lower demand particularly for cosmetics, demand for goods designed to prevent the spread of infection rose, as did demand for daily-use items, consumable goods and food, in line with stay-at-home requests following the state of emergency declaration.
In store openings, the Group targeted specific areas for multiple store openings as part of its area dominance store-opening strategy and implemented a scrap and build approach for existing stores. In the first three months of the fiscal year under review, the Group opened 29 new stores and closed 26 existing stores. In addition, 206 stores were added to the Group after JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD. became a subsidiary of TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. on May 28, 2020, resulting in a total of 2,359 directly managed stores as of the end of the first quarter.
TSURUHA Group store openings and closures
(Number of stores)
End of
Store
Became
Store
Net
End of
Of which
previous
current
dispensing
openings
subsidiary
closures
change
fiscal year
period
pharmacies
Hokkaido
404
2
－
5
(3)
401
98
Tohoku
506
8
－
1
7
513
99
Kanto,
473
8
3
3
8
481
163
Koshinetsu
Chubu, Kansai
233
3
－
5
(2)
231
113
Chugoku
300
3
1
－
4
304
93
Shikoku
211
5
－
5
0
211
55
Kyushu,
23
－
202
7
195
218
25
Okinawa
Total
2,150
29
206
26
209
2,359
646
(The figure at the end of the current period excludes 21 overseas stores and four franchise stores.)
As a result of the above, in the first three months of the current fiscal year, TSURUHA Holdings reported net sales of ¥224,623 million (up 7.6% year on year), operating income of ¥15,162 million (up 20.1%), ordinary income of ¥15,328 million (up 19.1%), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥9,137 million (up 4.7%).
Explanation of consolidated financial position
As of the end of the first quarter, assets totaled ¥527,280 million, an increase of ¥113,278 million compared with the end of
the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases in cash and deposits and accounts receivable - trade, as the settlement date for the first quarter fell on a non-business day for financial institutions, and the purchase of shares of JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD.
Liabilities totaled ¥262,779 million, an increase of ¥99,711 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase in accounts payable - trade, as the settlement date for the first quarter fell on a non-business day for financial institutions, and the purchase of shares of JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD.
Net assets totaled ¥264,501 million, an increase of ¥13,566 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, the equity ratio was 46.1%, down 10.3 points from the previous fiscal year-end.
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
TSURUHA Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 04:19:05 UTC