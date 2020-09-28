Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tsuruha Holdings Inc.    3391   JP3536150000

TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC.

(3391)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tsuruha : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

09/28/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021 [J-GAAP]

September 14, 2020

Name of listed company: TSURUHA Holdings, Inc.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

Securities code:

3391

URL: http://www.tsuruha-hd.co.jp

Representative:

Jun Tsuruha, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Makoto Murakami, Executive Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

TEL: +81-11-783-2755

Scheduled date of filing quarterly financial report:

September 29, 2020

Scheduled date to start dividends distribution:

Supplementary quarterly materials prepared:

Yes

Quarterly results information meeting held:

Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)

(Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended August 15, 2020 (May 16, 2020 - August 15, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentage figures show changes from the same period in the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable

to Owners of the Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended

224,623

7.6

15,162

20.1

15,328

19.1

9,137

4.7

August 15, 2020

Three months ended

208,805

9.3

12,623

11.8

12,868

10.5

8,727

20.8

August 15, 2019

Note: Comprehensive income:

Three months ended August 15, 2020: 14,554 million yen (30.2%)

Three months ended August 15, 2019: 11,178 million yen (50.7%)

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income

per Share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

188.75

187.84

August 15, 2020

Three months ended

180.50

179.90

August 15, 2019

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of August 15, 2020

527,280

264,501

46.1

5,018.45

As of May 15, 2020

414,002

250,934

56.4

4,821.26

Reference: Equity capital:As of August 15, 2020: 243,098 million yen As of May 15, 2020: 233,332 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends (Yen)

First Quarter-end

Second Quarter-end

Third Quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

Year ended May 15, 2020

74.00

93.00

167.00

Year ending May 15, 2021

Year ending May 15, 2021

83.50

83.50

167.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast during the period: None

3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending May 15, 2021 (May 16, 2020 - May 15, 2021)

(Percentage figures show changes from the same period in the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable

Net Income

to Owners of the Parent

per Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First six months

424,400

1.9

21,550

(9.3)

22,193

(9.2)

13,480

(13.3)

278.53

Full year

860,000

2.3

45,200

0.4

46,484

0.4

27,000

(3.2)

557.89

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecasts during the period: None

Notes

  1. Significant changes to subsidiaries during the period (Transfers of specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of the specific accounting methods for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement of revisions
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standard, etc.: None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1):

Yes

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatement of revisions:

None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)

  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock
  3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

As of August 15, 2020

49,327,268 shares

As of May 15, 2020

49,282,868 shares

As of August 15, 2020

886,255 shares

As of May 15, 2020

886,255 shares

Three months ended

48,409,879 shares

Three months ended

48,351,862 shares

August 15, 2020

August 15, 2019

  • This financial results report is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants or the independent auditor.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items

This document contains projections of performance based on information currently available. Actual performance may differ from these projections due to changes in the economic environment and other uncertainties. Please refer to page 2 of the supplementary materials for further details about the above financial forecasts.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. (3391) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

Contents

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results ......................................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of consolidated financial results..................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of consolidated financial position ...............................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation of consolidated financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements .................................................

2

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and related notes .........................................................................................

3

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets.............................................................................................................................

3

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...........

5

(Quarterly consolidated statements of income)...............................................................................................................

5

(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)......................................................................................

6

(3)

Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements .....................................................................................................

7

(Notes on premise of a going concern) ...........................................................................................................................

7

(Application of the specific accounting methods for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements)..................

7

(Change in accounting policy) ........................................................................................................................................

7

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)............................................................................

7

- 1 -

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. (3391) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

  1. Explanation of consolidated financial results

In the first three months of the current fiscal year (May 16, 2020 to August 15, 2020), the Japanese economy witnessed a notable decline in consumer sentiment, largely reflecting the government's declaration of a state of emergency in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While economic activity showed gradual signs of restarting once the state of emergency was lifted, concerns of a resurgence of the virus linger, leaving the economic future shrouded in extreme uncertainty.

In the drugstore sector, with competition to open stores and reduce prices continuing to intensify, the pace of consolidation and realignment grew more pronounced, including among major firms and listed companies.

Against this backdrop, the TSURUHA Group continued to offer a high level of customer service, mainly through advice- based sales, and worked to address the shrinking market caused by Japan's aging population and intensifying competition. Specifically, the Group pushed ahead with store renovations that included the introduction of meat and fresh produce, aimed at improving convenience for customers, while in private brands, the Group reinforced product development and sales structures and worked to renew and expand the private brand business by launching two new brands - Kurashi Rhythm and Kurashi Rhythm Medical. Targeting improvements in the operational efficiency of stores and enhancement of productivity, the Group also worked on introducing new support systems for staff allocation, inventory management and other functions. In terms of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while there was a decline in inbound demand, as well as lower demand particularly for cosmetics, demand for goods designed to prevent the spread of infection rose, as did demand for daily-use items, consumable goods and food, in line with stay-at-home requests following the state of emergency declaration.

In store openings, the Group targeted specific areas for multiple store openings as part of its area dominance store-opening strategy and implemented a scrap and build approach for existing stores. In the first three months of the fiscal year under review, the Group opened 29 new stores and closed 26 existing stores. In addition, 206 stores were added to the Group after JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD. became a subsidiary of TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. on May 28, 2020, resulting in a total of 2,359 directly managed stores as of the end of the first quarter.

TSURUHA Group store openings and closures

(Number of stores)

End of

Store

Became

Store

Net

End of

Of which

previous

current

dispensing

openings

subsidiary

closures

change

fiscal year

period

pharmacies

Hokkaido

404

2

5

(3)

401

98

Tohoku

506

8

1

7

513

99

Kanto,

473

8

3

3

8

481

163

Koshinetsu

Chubu, Kansai

233

3

5

(2)

231

113

Chugoku

300

3

1

4

304

93

Shikoku

211

5

5

0

211

55

Kyushu,

23

202

7

195

218

25

Okinawa

Total

2,150

29

206

26

209

2,359

646

(The figure at the end of the current period excludes 21 overseas stores and four franchise stores.)

As a result of the above, in the first three months of the current fiscal year, TSURUHA Holdings reported net sales of ¥224,623 million (up 7.6% year on year), operating income of ¥15,162 million (up 20.1%), ordinary income of ¥15,328 million (up 19.1%), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥9,137 million (up 4.7%).

  1. Explanation of consolidated financial position
    As of the end of the first quarter, assets totaled ¥527,280 million, an increase of ¥113,278 million compared with the end of

the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases in cash and deposits and accounts receivable - trade, as the settlement date for the first quarter fell on a non-business day for financial institutions, and the purchase of shares of JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD.

Liabilities totaled ¥262,779 million, an increase of ¥99,711 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase in accounts payable - trade, as the settlement date for the first quarter fell on a non-business day for financial institutions, and the purchase of shares of JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD.

Net assets totaled ¥264,501 million, an increase of ¥13,566 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, the equity ratio was 46.1%, down 10.3 points from the previous fiscal year-end.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TSURUHA Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 04:19:05 UTC
