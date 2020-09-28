Tsuruha : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. (3391) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

Explanation of consolidated financial results

In the first three months of the current fiscal year (May 16, 2020 to August 15, 2020), the Japanese economy witnessed a notable decline in consumer sentiment, largely reflecting the government's declaration of a state of emergency in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While economic activity showed gradual signs of restarting once the state of emergency was lifted, concerns of a resurgence of the virus linger, leaving the economic future shrouded in extreme uncertainty.

In the drugstore sector, with competition to open stores and reduce prices continuing to intensify, the pace of consolidation and realignment grew more pronounced, including among major firms and listed companies.

Against this backdrop, the TSURUHA Group continued to offer a high level of customer service, mainly through advice- based sales, and worked to address the shrinking market caused by Japan's aging population and intensifying competition. Specifically, the Group pushed ahead with store renovations that included the introduction of meat and fresh produce, aimed at improving convenience for customers, while in private brands, the Group reinforced product development and sales structures and worked to renew and expand the private brand business by launching two new brands - Kurashi Rhythm and Kurashi Rhythm Medical. Targeting improvements in the operational efficiency of stores and enhancement of productivity, the Group also worked on introducing new support systems for staff allocation, inventory management and other functions. In terms of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while there was a decline in inbound demand, as well as lower demand particularly for cosmetics, demand for goods designed to prevent the spread of infection rose, as did demand for daily-use items, consumable goods and food, in line with stay-at-home requests following the state of emergency declaration.

In store openings, the Group targeted specific areas for multiple store openings as part of its area dominance store-opening strategy and implemented a scrap and build approach for existing stores. In the first three months of the fiscal year under review, the Group opened 29 new stores and closed 26 existing stores. In addition, 206 stores were added to the Group after JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD. became a subsidiary of TSURUHA Holdings, Inc. on May 28, 2020, resulting in a total of 2,359 directly managed stores as of the end of the first quarter.

TSURUHA Group store openings and closures (Number of stores) End of Store Became Store Net End of Of which previous current dispensing openings subsidiary closures change fiscal year period pharmacies Hokkaido 404 2 － 5 (3) 401 98 Tohoku 506 8 － 1 7 513 99 Kanto, 473 8 3 3 8 481 163 Koshinetsu Chubu, Kansai 233 3 － 5 (2) 231 113 Chugoku 300 3 1 － 4 304 93 Shikoku 211 5 － 5 0 211 55 Kyushu, 23 － 202 7 195 218 25 Okinawa Total 2,150 29 206 26 209 2,359 646

(The figure at the end of the current period excludes 21 overseas stores and four franchise stores.)

As a result of the above, in the first three months of the current fiscal year, TSURUHA Holdings reported net sales of ¥224,623 million (up 7.6% year on year), operating income of ¥15,162 million (up 20.1%), ordinary income of ¥15,328 million (up 19.1%), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥9,137 million (up 4.7%).

Explanation of consolidated financial position

As of the end of the first quarter, assets totaled ¥527,280 million, an increase of ¥113,278 million compared with the end of

the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases in cash and deposits and accounts receivable - trade, as the settlement date for the first quarter fell on a non-business day for financial institutions, and the purchase of shares of JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD.

Liabilities totaled ¥262,779 million, an increase of ¥99,711 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase in accounts payable - trade, as the settlement date for the first quarter fell on a non-business day for financial institutions, and the purchase of shares of JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD.

Net assets totaled ¥264,501 million, an increase of ¥13,566 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, the equity ratio was 46.1%, down 10.3 points from the previous fiscal year-end.