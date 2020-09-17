Tsuruha : Presentation Materials with Script for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 15, 2021

Presentation

Yamazaki: Now, it is time for us to hold a financial results briefing for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 2021.

Let me introduce today's attendees. Murakami, Executive Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

Murakami: I am Murakami. Thank you.

Yamazaki: I am Takuya Yamazaki, Investor Relations Manager. I will also be today's moderator. Thank you in advance.

At today's briefing, we will explain our financial results briefing materials while sharing them on a screen. Please also refer to the Company's financial results briefing materials, supplementary materials, and earnings briefing on the Company's website.

For today's presentation, first, Yamazaki will explain the outline of our business performance, followed by a briefing from Murakami about our initiatives and policies for the fiscal year under review. Thereafter, we will move on to a question-and-answer session.

Then, we will move on to the financial results briefing. Thank you.

First, Yamazaki will explain the outline of our business performance. Please note that as stated on page one of the material and on the table of contents, the first quarter profit and loss does not include the figures of JR Kyushu Drug Eleven Co., Ltd.

Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com

2