Cold chain connected: Building block solutions support longevity and 2G transition

Cold chain cargo lives and dies by access to active sensor data, transmitted and shared via connectivity solutions that are the backbone of supply chain success.

But significant connectivity evolution is underway, says Tim Clayton, sales director, electronic assemblies & connectivity, TTElectronics, and supply chain operators must take steps to understand options, challenges ahead, and how their decisions may create long-term impact on reliable and cost-efficient operations.

With more and more 2G (GSM) and 3G cellular networks facing the sunset of their operations, will 4G and 5G options become mandatory in cold chain cargo tracking? Doubtful more likely, emerging low power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies will rise to more widespread use.

Category M (Cat-M) or Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) options are poised to play a greater role integrated into building block platforms that can both ease 2G transition and prepare operators for longevity of connected performance.

Why LPWAN instead of 5G?

Cat-M and NB-IoT are designed for the kind of data transmission common to the supply chain that is, smaller data packets sent more frequently, sharing information on temperature, humidity, light, location, and more. This is in direct contrast to 5G, optimised for moving massive amounts of data very quickly, but delivers a better balance of price and performance across supply chain tracking applications.

Interoperability with 2G is also a critical factor, recognising that not every global region has calendared a 2G sunset.

For example, GSM's viability in supporting voice communications or legacy machine-to-machine connections has some European telecom operators signalling that 2G may endure longer than anticipated, especially as 3G is more often replaced by 4G LTE and 5G.

IoT building blocks create a time-to-market advantage

As system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) work to develop their own mobile Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and transition to low power, low bandwidth networks, it is realistic to expect a design cycle as long as 12 to 18 months, as well as significant approval and certification cost.

Building block solutions are an alternative, providing a flexible but end-to-end option that reduces that design cycle and accelerates time to market. These solutions are available as turnkey hardware platforms supported by connectivity, ideally including a data plan, SIM card, device management, and optional backend management portal.