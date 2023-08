TT Electronics plc is a provider of advanced electronics technologies for performance-critical applications in specialized markets. The Company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It also manufactures complex integrated product assemblies for its customers and provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices.