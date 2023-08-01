- Electronics plc - Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2023 Voting Results
Issued Share Capital at 7 May 2023: 176,533,568
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR (including
VOTES AGAINST
% of
VOTES
discretionary)
issued
WITHHELD*
share
NUMBER
%
NUMBER
%
capital
voted
1.
Receive Annual Report
145,180,779
99.93%
97,511
0.07%
82.29%
10,000
and Accounts
2.
Remuneration Report
134,470,777
92.64%
10,678,200
7.36%
82.22%
139,313
3.
Remuneration Policy
131,581,506
90.59%
13,666,522
9.41%
82.28%
40,262
4.
Declare final dividend
145,288,290
100.00%
0
0.00%
82.30%
0
5.
Elect Wendy McMillan
145,019,404
99.92%
109,822
0.08%
82.21%
159,064
6.
Elect Michael Ord
145,004,547
99.91%
125,239
0.09%
82.21%
158,504
7.
Re-elect Warren Tucker
142,025,453
97.79%
3,207,718
2.21%
82.27%
55,119
8.
Re-elect Richard Tyson
145,144,277
99.96%
55,779
0.04%
82.25%
88,234
9.
Re-elect Mark Hoad
145,207,950
99.98%
23,771
0.02%
82.27%
56,569
10.
Re-elect Jack Boyer
144,065,034
99.20%
1,167,687
0.80%
82.27%
55,569
11.
Re-elect Alison Wood
133,740,778
92.09%
11,492,393
7.91%
82.27%
55,119
12.
Re-elect Anne
144,066,322
99.20%
1,166,047
0.80%
82.27%
55,921
Thorburn
13.
Re-appoint Deloitte LLP
145,048,543
99.91%
134,952
0.09%
82.24%
104,795
as Auditor
14.
Auditor's remuneration
145,146,240
99.93%
103,676
0.07%
82.28%
38,374
15.
Authority to make
126,728,469
87.25%
18,511,451
12.75%
82.27%
48,370
political donations
16.
Authority to allot
134,659,510
92.70%
10,600,930
7.30%
82.28%
27,850
shares
17.
Authority to disapply
pre-emption rights
133,246,390
91.74%
11,993,326
8.26%
82.27%
48,574
(1)**
18.
Authority to disapply
pre-emption rights
133,249,145
91.75%
11,982,892
8.25%
82.27%
56,253
(2)**
19.
Purchase of own
145,184,680
99.93%
101,160
0.07%
82.30%
2,450
shares**
20.
Notice of general
144,826,423
99.68%
458,667
0.32%
82.30%
3,200
meetings**
- A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
- Special resolution.
