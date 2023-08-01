  1. Electronics plc - Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2023 Voting Results
    Issued Share Capital at 7 May 2023: 176,533,568

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR (including

VOTES AGAINST

% of

VOTES

discretionary)

issued

WITHHELD*

share

NUMBER

%

NUMBER

%

capital

voted

1.

Receive Annual Report

145,180,779

99.93%

97,511

0.07%

82.29%

10,000

and Accounts

2.

Remuneration Report

134,470,777

92.64%

10,678,200

7.36%

82.22%

139,313

3.

Remuneration Policy

131,581,506

90.59%

13,666,522

9.41%

82.28%

40,262

4.

Declare final dividend

145,288,290

100.00%

0

0.00%

82.30%

0

5.

Elect Wendy McMillan

145,019,404

99.92%

109,822

0.08%

82.21%

159,064

6.

Elect Michael Ord

145,004,547

99.91%

125,239

0.09%

82.21%

158,504

7.

Re-elect Warren Tucker

142,025,453

97.79%

3,207,718

2.21%

82.27%

55,119

8.

Re-elect Richard Tyson

145,144,277

99.96%

55,779

0.04%

82.25%

88,234

9.

Re-elect Mark Hoad

145,207,950

99.98%

23,771

0.02%

82.27%

56,569

10.

Re-elect Jack Boyer

144,065,034

99.20%

1,167,687

0.80%

82.27%

55,569

11.

Re-elect Alison Wood

133,740,778

92.09%

11,492,393

7.91%

82.27%

55,119

12.

Re-elect Anne

144,066,322

99.20%

1,166,047

0.80%

82.27%

55,921

Thorburn

13.

Re-appoint Deloitte LLP

145,048,543

99.91%

134,952

0.09%

82.24%

104,795

as Auditor

14.

Auditor's remuneration

145,146,240

99.93%

103,676

0.07%

82.28%

38,374

15.

Authority to make

126,728,469

87.25%

18,511,451

12.75%

82.27%

48,370

political donations

16.

Authority to allot

134,659,510

92.70%

10,600,930

7.30%

82.28%

27,850

shares

17.

Authority to disapply

pre-emption rights

133,246,390

91.74%

11,993,326

8.26%

82.27%

48,574

(1)**

18.

Authority to disapply

pre-emption rights

133,249,145

91.75%

11,982,892

8.25%

82.27%

56,253

(2)**

19.

Purchase of own

145,184,680

99.93%

101,160

0.07%

82.30%

2,450

shares**

20.

Notice of general

144,826,423

99.68%

458,667

0.32%

82.30%

3,200

meetings**

  • A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  • Special resolution.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TT Electronics plc published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 17:33:08 UTC.