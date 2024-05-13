TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications. Its divisions include Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division develops and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices that enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. It collaborates with its customers to develop solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It manufactures complex integrated product assemblies for its customers and provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices.