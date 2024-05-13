  1. Electronics plc - Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2024 Voting Results
    Issued Share Capital at 8 May 2024: 177,619,178

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR (including

VOTES AGAINST

% of

VOTES

discretionary)

issued

WITHHELD*

share

NUMBER

%

NUMBER

%

capital

voted

1.

Receive Annual Report and

125,515,529

99.95%

68,523

0.05%

70.70

441,529

Accounts

2.

Remuneration Report

115,782,454

91.88%

10,227,700

8.12%

70.94

15,427

3.

Declare final dividend

126,021,195

100.00%

3,542

0.00%

70.95

844

4.

Elect Peter France

125,934,036

99.94%

74,808

0.06%

70.94

16,737

5.

Elect Warren Tucker

121,008,184

96.33%

4,613,658

3.67%

70.73

403,738

6.

Re-elect Mark Hoad

125,998,367

99.99%

8,977

0.01%

70.94

18,237

7.

Re-elect Alison Wood

115,504,072

91.66%

10,505,886

8.34%

70.94

15,623

8.

Re-elect Anne Thorburn

124,895,304

99.12%

1,108,654

0.88%

70.94

21,623

9.

Re-elect Michael Ord

124,808,552

99.07%

1,176,291

0.93%

70.93

40,738

10.

Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as

125,829,053

99.93%

94,396

0.07%

70.90

102,132

Auditor

11.

Auditor's remuneration

125,942,681

99.94%

74,113

0.06%

70.95

8,787

12.

Authority to make political

114,666,651

91.00%

11,338,435

9.00%

70.94

20,495

donations

13.

Authority to allot shares

116,529,139

92.47%

9,489,397

7.53%

70.95

7,045

14.

Approve rules of Long

116,129,642

92.17%

9,869,738

7.83%

70.94

26,201

Term Incentive Plan 2024

15.

Authority to disapply pre-

114,715,800

91.04%

11,295,083

8.96%

70.94

14,698

emption rights (1)**

16.

Authority to disapply pre-

114,721,400

91.04%

11,290,983

8.96%

70.95

13,198

emption rights (2)**

17.

Purchase of own shares**

125,559,742

99.64%

456,376

0.36%

70.95

9,463

18.

Notice of general

125,554,760

99.65%

442,423

0.35%

70.94

28,398

meetings**

  • A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  • Special resolution.

