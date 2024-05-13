Real-time Estimate
Cboe Europe
05:23:14 2024-05-13 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
157.8
GBX
-0.79%
-7.04%
+0.88%
TT Electronics : 2024 AGM Proxy voting results
May 13, 2024 at 05:18 am EDT
Electronics plc - Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2024 Voting Results
Issued Share Capital at 8 May 2024: 177,619,178
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR (including
VOTES AGAINST
% of
VOTES
discretionary)
issued
WITHHELD*
share
NUMBER
%
NUMBER
%
capital
voted
1.
Receive Annual Report and
125,515,529
99.95%
68,523
0.05%
70.70
441,529
Accounts
2.
Remuneration Report
115,782,454
91.88%
10,227,700
8.12%
70.94
15,427
3.
Declare final dividend
126,021,195
100.00%
3,542
0.00%
70.95
844
4.
Elect Peter France
125,934,036
99.94%
74,808
0.06%
70.94
16,737
5.
Elect Warren Tucker
121,008,184
96.33%
4,613,658
3.67%
70.73
403,738
6.
Re-elect Mark Hoad
125,998,367
99.99%
8,977
0.01%
70.94
18,237
7.
Re-elect Alison Wood
115,504,072
91.66%
10,505,886
8.34%
70.94
15,623
8.
Re-elect Anne Thorburn
124,895,304
99.12%
1,108,654
0.88%
70.94
21,623
9.
Re-elect Michael Ord
124,808,552
99.07%
1,176,291
0.93%
70.93
40,738
10.
Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as
125,829,053
99.93%
94,396
0.07%
70.90
102,132
Auditor
11.
Auditor's remuneration
125,942,681
99.94%
74,113
0.06%
70.95
8,787
12.
Authority to make political
114,666,651
91.00%
11,338,435
9.00%
70.94
20,495
donations
13.
Authority to allot shares
116,529,139
92.47%
9,489,397
7.53%
70.95
7,045
14.
Approve rules of Long
116,129,642
92.17%
9,869,738
7.83%
70.94
26,201
Term Incentive Plan 2024
15.
Authority to disapply pre-
114,715,800
91.04%
11,295,083
8.96%
70.94
14,698
emption rights (1)**
16.
Authority to disapply pre-
114,721,400
91.04%
11,290,983
8.96%
70.95
13,198
emption rights (2)**
17.
Purchase of own shares**
125,559,742
99.64%
456,376
0.36%
70.95
9,463
18.
Notice of general
125,554,760
99.65%
442,423
0.35%
70.94
28,398
meetings**
A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
Special resolution. Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer TT Electronics plc published this content on
13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 May 2024 09:17:01 UTC.
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications. Its divisions include Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division develops and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices that enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. It collaborates with its customers to develop solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It manufactures complex integrated product assemblies for its customers and provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices.

Last Close Price
1.59
GBP
Average target price
2.472
GBP
Spread / Average Target
+55.49% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
