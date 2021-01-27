Log in
TT Electronics plc    TTG   GB0008711763

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

(TTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TT Electronics : AC/DC Encapsulated Power Modules

01/27/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Compact AC-DC Encapsulated Power Modules for Size Restrictive Industrial and Medical Applications

The PAA/PAAM series offers more power per cubic inch than competing devices; high efficiency eases thermal challenges, improving system reliability.

Announcing the launch of its PAA and PAAM series of AC-DC encapsulated power modules with industry leading power density, ideal for space constrained industrial and medical electronic equipment applications.

Available in power ratings ranging from 5 to 150 watts, the PAA encapsulated modules are PCB mountable in a compact footprint starting at 1.1' x 1.5' (8.05W/in³). 4kVac input to output isolation provides safety when interfacing with downstream SELV networks. The modules boast exceptional conversion efficiencies of up to 89%, and are free air convection cooled to improve end system reliability and reduce energy waste.

Worldwide approvals to IEC 62368-1 and IEC 60335-1 make the PAA series ideal for industrial and smart appliances for the home environment where safety is critical.

With footprint sizes starting at 1.1' x 2.1' (9.7W/in³), the the IEC 60601-1 approved medical-grade PAAM encapsulated power modules are available in 15 to 150 watt options. Power densities in some models - including the industry-first 150 watt (PAAM150) - exceed 11W/in³ and maintain conversion efficiencies as high as 93.5%.

'The PAA/PAAM series is an important addition to our already extensive medical power supply portfolio,' said Susan Cervenak, Director of Sales at TT Electronics. 'These ultra compact encapsulated power modules provide OEMs with industry leading power density for a range of applications where space is at a premium and high efficiency and safety / EMC compliance is critical.'

The PAA/PAAM series offer standard output voltages from 3.3VDC to 48VDC and operate across a wide range of ambient temperatures. They are also fully certified to all applicable safety and EMC standards, reducing compliance risk, simplifying design-in, and accelerating end system time to market. The PAA series is suitable for industrial applications including automation equipment, EV charging systems, and parcel locker stations while the PAAM series is ideal for portable medical devices, mobile clinical workstations, and wider medical equipment.

Some PAA and PAAM module options are available in chassis mount package styles.

View PAA encapsulated module series for industrial applications >

View PAAM encapsulated module series for medical applications >

Contact our power supplies team.

Disclaimer

TT Electronics plc published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 431 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2020 -1,30 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net Debt 2020 90,2 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 -187x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 351 M 480 M 480 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 703
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Duration : Period :
TT Electronics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 262,50 GBX
Last Close Price 202,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Tyson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren Gordon Tucker Chairman
Michael Robinson Executive VP-Operations & Supply Chain
Mark Hoad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jack Byron Boyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TT ELECTRONICS PLC-1.46%482
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.33.70%60 358
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.62%57 130
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.57%38 896
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.15.91%23 811
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED43.35%17 671
