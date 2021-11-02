Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TT Electronics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTG   GB0008711763

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

(TTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TT Electronics Adds Extra-High-Power Chip Resistors To Its WHPC Series

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New inverse format thick film chips offer two to three times the standard power rating in a smaller PCB footprint to provide advanced options for power circuit designs

Woking, UK, 1 November 2021 - TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered technologies for performance critical applications, today announced the WHPC0508X, WHPC0612X, and WHPC1020X, adding extra-high-power range options to its WHPC resistor series. Ideal for compact power supply and motion control applications, these resistors feature inverse geometry with the terminations on the long sides. This gives the new WHPC chip resistors very high thermal contact with the PCB and low thermal impedance. As a result, it is possible to support two to three times conventional power ratings for the same footprint without relying on excessive PCB copper heatsink areas. For example, the WHPC1020 with terminal heatsinking copper areas of 80mm2 runs at 2W continuous dissipation.

"Our expansion of the WHPC resistor series taps into TT's extensive expertise and ingenuity in high power density designs," said Barry Peters, VP Product Management and Engineering, TT Electronics. "By using a high-power density component, we've been able to reduce the required PCB footprint, giving designers greater flexibility and higher reliability for their own power conversion and motion control product designs."

The three new WHPC chip resistors are fully AEC-Q200 qualified and offer a wide range of values from 1R0 to 1M0 and tolerances down to 0.5%. Building on TT's expertise in specialist chip resistors for use in demanding conditions, the new products are available in 1W (WHPC0508), 1.5W (WHPC0612), and 2W (WHPC1020 chip) sizes. Such high power density components save PCB area and boost reliability by restricting the temperature rise in the component hotspot.

For more information, please visit the datasheet here.

Click here for images to support this news release.    

Disclaimer

TT Electronics plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TT ELECTRONICS PLC
05:29aTT Electronics Adds Extra-High-Power Chip Resistors To Its WHPC Series
PU
10/27TT Electronics to Spotlight its Radwave Technologies Collaboration at MD&M Minneapolis
PU
10/12TT ELECTRONICS : Secures Contract to support RBSL on Boxer Programme
PU
09/23TT ELECTRONICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20TT ELECTRONICS PLC(LSE : TTG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/17TT ELECTRONICS : Six degrees of Freedom can Boost Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques
PU
09/15TT ELECTRONICS : to Showcase Extensive Portfolio at Sensors Converge
PU
09/02TT ELECTRONICS : VCSELs Break New Ground In LiDAR Design
PU
08/17TT ELECTRONICS : Future Proofing the Cold Chain with Connectivity Strategies
PU
08/05TT ELECTRONICS : Half Year Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TT ELECTRONICS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 478 M 652 M 652 M
Net income 2021 15,3 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net Debt 2021 95,9 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 440 M 601 M 600 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 740
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Duration : Period :
TT Electronics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 251,50 GBX
Average target price 299,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Tyson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Hoad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Warren Gordon Tucker Chairman
Michael Robinson Executive VP-Operations & Supply Chain
Jack Byron Boyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TT ELECTRONICS PLC22.68%601
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.15.76%52 988
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.70%46 024
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.10%43 837
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.16%17 095
JABIL INC.40.98%8 870