TT Electronics Appoints Company's First Sustainability Director

TT adds focus to sustainability agenda, appoints Emma Darke as Group Sustainability Director

Woking, UK, 3 August 2021 -TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, today announced the appointment of its first-ever Group Sustainability Director. Emma Darke, who has served as TT's Head of Investor Relations since 2016, has stepped away from her IR duties to take on this new and important role for TT Electronics.

'This new appointment highlights the importance of sustainability as a critical strategic priority at TT,' said Sarah Hamilton-Hanna, Chief People Officer, TT Electronics. 'Emma's deep understanding of our business, as well as our environmental, social, and governance initiatives, makes her the ideal individual to accelerate TT's commitment to achieving our sustainability goals.'

As Group Sustainability Director, Emma is tasked with working in partnership with TT's business leaders and Sustainability Council to develop the company's sustainability roadmap to zero emissions by 2035.

'TT Electronics has made great strides on the sustainability front. Now, with an even deeper commitment to the effort, TT is laser focused on improving upon our recent environmental accomplishments which include 20 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions, 88 per cent of company waste diverted from landfills, and zero waste achieved at three of our sites in 2020,' added Emma Darke, TT's new Group Sustainability Director. 'These accomplishments are certainly impressive and took a concerted effort but there is more to be done. With TT's emphasis on creating positive impacts to society, we are well on our way to achieving even greater results.'

TT solves technology challenges by providing solutions that are cleaner, smarter, and healthier, which help its customers reduce their environmental impacts. At the same time, TT also seeks to optimise its own operations to reduce impact on the environment. The company strives to do this by:

Building a cleaner future - Reducing humanity's impact on the planet by cutting back TT's own carbon footprint and creating innovative products that minimise resource needs.

future - Reducing humanity's impact on the planet by cutting back TT's own carbon footprint and creating innovative products that minimise resource needs. Building a smarter future - Working better together in an inclusive environment to create more efficient products. TT harnesses the power of collaboration amongst a diverse workforce to develop its electronic engineering expertise and drive innovation.

future - Working better together in an inclusive environment to create more efficient products. TT harnesses the power of collaboration amongst a diverse workforce to develop its electronic engineering expertise and drive innovation. Building a healthier future - Engaging colleagues and communities around meaningful work. Improving the quality of living by empowering its people to thrive in a safe space and creating products for medical technologies that improve health outcomes.

For additional information on TT's sustainability initiatives, click here.

For images to accompany this release, click here.