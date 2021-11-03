Log in
TT Electronics Launches S-2CONNECT® Press Connectivity Solution

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
The S-2CONNECT Press is a cellular-connected and battery-operated retrofit device that sends a pre-defined message when the push-button is activated. An E-ink display, easily configured by the online portal, communicates the desired messaging, and the command or notification can be sent to multiple receivers.

The S-2CONNECT series by TT Electronics is an end-to-end IoT framework that seamlessly delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure, and user experience solutions. The platform helps users streamline the secure connection of products and systems and enables data-led business decisions, delivering benefits like predictive and preventative maintenance, carbon footprint reduction, and other efficiency improvements.

This simple yet effective device provides an affordable solution for a wide range of applications to alert and communicate remotely. S-2CONNECT Press is ultra-discreet and can be used to deliver commands in endless applications from hospitals, care homes, hotel receptions, factory production lines, warehouses, restaurants, and more. S-2CONNECT Press can help improve business communications and enable employees to carry out tasks more efficiently.

"Embedded with an eSIM and powered by LTE-M / NB-IoT with 2G fall-back, S-2CONNECT Press is not reliant on local WiFi networks where coverage can be unreliable and subject to regular password updates," commented Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director at TT Electronics. "We designed a solution that is easy to use, quick to install, and delivers global coverage for almost any application imaginable."

The S-2CONNECT Press device streamlines inventory management and customer service processes, cutting the need for time-consuming admin or additional resources:

  • In medicine or healthcare consumables, doctor's offices, first aid centres, or pharmacies, S-2CONNECT Press can be used to initiate the replenishment of supplies
  • In hospitals or care homes, residents or healthcare providers can call for assistance
  • In hotels, guests can ask that housekeeping bring more towels to the hotel room
  • In restaurants, patrons can request service to their table
  • Service providers can inform their employer that an action is complete, for example, when a maintenance provider has serviced an area
  • In factories and offices, attaching S-2CONNECT Press to equipment provides a quick way to report an operational issue, request maintenance, order materials, or even signal arrival.

Messaging on the energy-saving display is configured in the online portal provided by TT Electronics and can deliver the command to multiple email addresses. After one press of the button, the confirmation message is displayed. Charged via a standard USB interface, the device is low power, and battery life can be up to 10 months.

For large-scale deployment, customisation - such as customer branding, push-button colour, and alternative cellular network provider - is available. Cellular connectivity is provided in association with Telenor Connexion.

View the S-2CONNECT series here.

Disclaimer

TT Electronics plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
