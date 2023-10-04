WOKING, UK, 5 October 2023- TT Electronics, a leading provider of global manufacturing solutions and engineered technologies, announced today that its Global Manufacturing Solutions (GMS) business has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract for production of high-reliability electronics in a next generation military air platform.

"As a strategic manufacturing partner, our ethos is all about building long-term relationships that enable our customers to bring products to market faster than the competition or to keep up with market demand," said Michael Leahan, Chief Operating Officer at TT Electronics." "For over seven years, TT and Marotta teams have worked together tirelessly to deliver speed to market on a number of critical military platforms. As we enter into the new contract, we are committed to supporting Marotta for the long-term and building upon our partnership."

This award is the latest in a series of new contract signings for TT Electronics, driven by an increased demand for aerospace and defense platform production. Established in 1998, TT Electronics Cleveland is a 125,000 square-foot facility with over 260 employees dedicated to the manufacture of complex printed circuit board assemblies and vertically integrated production. TT delivers speed to market to global OEMs through new product development (NPI), prototyping, supply chain management and test solutions.

"TT is a true partner to Marotta. Having worked together already on several next generation programs, we trust their experienced team to support our product development process, solve technical challenges collaboratively and help us to meet the critical demands of our end customer", commented Steve Fox, Senior Vice President, Power and Actuation Systems at Marotta Controls.

The leadership team at TT say that its Cleveland facility is poised for growth, with operations centered on production of next generation electronics for aerospace and defense. Building upon a number of recent contract wins in the sector including the recent 12-year Honeywell Anthem Award, this new contract marks another significant milestone for TT Electronics.

For more information about the TT Cleveland facility, visit our website at www.ttelectronics.com.



-ends-



About TT Electronics plc

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered technologies for performance critical applications. TT solves electronics challenges for a sustainable world providing solutions that are cleaner, healthier and smarter for global OEMs in healthcare, aerospace, defence, electrification, and automation. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity, underpinned by manufacturing and R&D facilities in the UK, North America, and Asia.

www.ttelectronics.com.



About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey.

www.marotta.com