TT Electronics : AGM 2021 - Proxy Voting Results
Electronics plc - Annual General Meeting held on 13 May 2021 Voting Results
Issued Share Capital at 11 May 2021: 174,856,548
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR (including
VOTES AGAINST
% of
VOTES
discretionary)
issued
WITHHELD*
share
NUMBER
%
NUMBER
%
capital
voted
1.
Receive Annual
140,717,610
99.99%
19,221
0.01%
80.49
19,900
report and accounts
2.
Remuneration
report
101,152,644
77.46%
29,430,685
22.54%
74.68
10,173,399
3.
Declare dividend
140,751,383
100.00%
545
0.00%
80.50
4,800
4.
Re-elect Warren
Tucker
140,591,337
99.97%
45,937
0.03%
80.43
119,454
5.
Re-elect Richard
Tyson
140,715,865
99.99%
20,588
0.01%
80.49
20,275
6.
Re-elect Mark Hoad
140,719,875
99.99%
16,849
0.01%
80.49
20,004
7.
Re-elect Jack Boyer
140,722,596
99.99%
14,128
0.01%
80.49
20,004
8.
Re-elect Alison
Wood
128,032,769
95.08%
6,628,059
4.92%
77.01
6,095,900
9.
Re-elect Anne
Thorburn
140,714,571
99.99%
19,454
0.01%
80.49
22,703
10.
Re-appoint Deloitte
LLP as Auditor
140,232,302
99.98%
26,585
0.02%
80.21
497,841
11.
Auditors'
remuneration
140,734,298
99.99%
18,017
0.01%
80.50
4,413
12.
Authority to make
political donations
137,746,894
98.29%
2,393,079
1.71%
80.15
616,755
13.
Authority to allot
shares
139,098,844
98.94%
1,486,134
1.06%
80.40
10,450
14.
Authority to
disapply pre-
emption rights (1)**
140,281,951
99.80%
285,769
0.20%
80.39
27,708
15.
Authority to
disapply pre-
emption rights (2)**
138,624,121
98.62%
1,945,512
1.38%
80.39
25,795
16.
Purchase of own
shares**
140,124,250
99.67%
466,099
0.33%
80.40
5,079
17.
Notice of general
meetings**
140,196,001
99.75%
355,006
0.25%
80.38
44,421
18.
Adopt Articles of
Association**
140,512,487
99.98%
30,854
0.02%
80.38
52,087
A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
Special resolution.
Disclaimer
TT Electronics plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:37:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
