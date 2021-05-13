Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TT Electronics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTG   GB0008711763

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

(TTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TT Electronics : AGM 2021 - Proxy Voting Results

05/13/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Electronics plc - Annual General Meeting held on 13 May 2021 Voting Results
    Issued Share Capital at 11 May 2021: 174,856,548

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR (including

VOTES AGAINST

% of

VOTES

discretionary)

issued

WITHHELD*

share

NUMBER

%

NUMBER

%

capital

voted

1.

Receive Annual

140,717,610

99.99%

19,221

0.01%

80.49

19,900

report and accounts

2.

Remuneration

report

101,152,644

77.46%

29,430,685

22.54%

74.68

10,173,399

3.

Declare dividend

140,751,383

100.00%

545

0.00%

80.50

4,800

4.

Re-elect Warren

Tucker

140,591,337

99.97%

45,937

0.03%

80.43

119,454

5.

Re-elect Richard

Tyson

140,715,865

99.99%

20,588

0.01%

80.49

20,275

6.

Re-elect Mark Hoad

140,719,875

99.99%

16,849

0.01%

80.49

20,004

7.

Re-elect Jack Boyer

140,722,596

99.99%

14,128

0.01%

80.49

20,004

8.

Re-elect Alison

Wood

128,032,769

95.08%

6,628,059

4.92%

77.01

6,095,900

9.

Re-elect Anne

Thorburn

140,714,571

99.99%

19,454

0.01%

80.49

22,703

10.

Re-appoint Deloitte

LLP as Auditor

140,232,302

99.98%

26,585

0.02%

80.21

497,841

11.

Auditors'

remuneration

140,734,298

99.99%

18,017

0.01%

80.50

4,413

12.

Authority to make

political donations

137,746,894

98.29%

2,393,079

1.71%

80.15

616,755

13.

Authority to allot

shares

139,098,844

98.94%

1,486,134

1.06%

80.40

10,450

14.

Authority to

disapply pre-

emption rights (1)**

140,281,951

99.80%

285,769

0.20%

80.39

27,708

15.

Authority to

disapply pre-

emption rights (2)**

138,624,121

98.62%

1,945,512

1.38%

80.39

25,795

16.

Purchase of own

shares**

140,124,250

99.67%

466,099

0.33%

80.40

5,079

17.

Notice of general

meetings**

140,196,001

99.75%

355,006

0.25%

80.38

44,421

18.

Adopt Articles of

Association**

140,512,487

99.98%

30,854

0.02%

80.38

52,087

  • A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  • Special resolution.

Disclaimer

TT Electronics plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TT ELECTRONICS PLC
02:38pTT ELECTRONICS  : AGM 2021 - Proxy Voting Results
PU
05/11TT ELECTRONICS  : expands variable resistor portfolio with space-saving potentio..
PU
05/07TODAY ON WALL STREET : Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
05/07TT ELECTRONICS  : Barclays Starts TT Electronics With Overweight Rating
MT
05/07TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financi..
05/05TT ELECTRONICS  : Eastleigh UK Facility Achieves AS9100D Certification
PU
04/29TT ELECTRONICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20TT ELECTRONICS  : introduces high voltage optoisolator capable of high speed dat..
PU
04/16TT ELECTRONICS  : Announces Move to State of the Art Facility Near Dallas
PU
04/01TT ELECTRONICS  : Proposed Articles of Association - Resolution 18
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 461 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2021 15,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2021 87,5 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 425 M 596 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 740
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Duration : Period :
TT Electronics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 275,56 GBX
Last Close Price 243,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Tyson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Hoad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Warren Gordon Tucker Chairman
Michael Robinson Executive VP-Operations & Supply Chain
Jack Byron Boyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TT ELECTRONICS PLC18.54%598
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.10.87%50 414
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.86%38 349
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.52%36 672
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.25%19 359
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-5.79%11 459