Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TT Electronics plc    TTG   GB0008711763

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

(TTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TT Electronics : Facility Receives FDA Registration in USA

03/30/2021 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TT Electronics Facility Receives FDA Registration in USA

TT's Cleveland, Ohio site gains FDA registration status for medical device manufacturing

Woking, UK, 17 September 2020 - TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, today announced that the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed registration for its Cleveland, Ohio manufacturing facility. The registration allows the company to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices, like imaging and diagnostic systems, in the USA.

As an FDA registered establishment, the facility is now recognised under the stringent standards of the FDA, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive range of services to its global customers.

The registration follows TT's earlier announcement of its new, advanced manufacturing facility in Asia which allows the company to further broaden its capabilities in direct response to demand from life science customers.

'This is an important step in our healthcare industry growth strategy. Our FDA designation will provide a significant advantage in supporting our current customers, many of whom are global leaders in their fields,' said TT Electronics EVP, Michael Leahan. 'TT has been supporting medical and life science technology innovators for over a decade. Our customers can now leverage our expanded capabilities in the USA to manufacture and deliver finished, complex medical products - with the same world class service experience that they've come to expect from TT.'

Manufacturing facilities that are involved in the production and distribution of medical devices intended for use in the United States are required to register annually with the FDA. This registration provides the FDA with the location of medical device establishments and the devices manufactured at those establishments. Knowing where devices are made increases the nation's ability to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies.

About TT Electronics plc

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications.

TT solves electronics challenges for a sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, electrification and automation. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions. TT has design and manufacturing facilities in the UK, North America, Sweden and Asia.

Disclaimer

TT Electronics plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TT ELECTRONICS PLC
08:23aTT ELECTRONICS  : Facility Receives FDA Registration in USA
PU
03/26TT ELECTRONICS'  : COVID-19 Screening Device Registered For Use, Sale In Britain
MT
03/25TT ELECTRONICS  : Expands State Of The Art Facility in Bedlington, UK
PU
03/18TT ELECTRONICS  : Meeting the Demand of Industrial Automation with OPTEK's New O..
PU
03/10TT ELECTRONICS  : Earnings Flash (TTG.L) TT ELECTRONICS Reports FY20 EPS GBX0.80
MT
03/10TT ELECTRONICS  : Earnings Flash (TTG.L) TT ELECTRONICS Reports FY20 Revenue GBP..
MT
02/17TT ELECTRONICS  : Introduces New Inline Mechanical Splice for Harsh Environments
PU
01/27TT ELECTRONICS  : AC/DC Encapsulated Power Modules
PU
01/15TT ELECTRONICS  : and Thales join forces to enable future development of cyber s..
PU
2020TT ELECTRONICS  : rsquo; New State of the Art Electronics Manufacturing Facility..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 431 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2020 -1,22 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net Debt 2020 90,2 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 -210x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 394 M 543 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 703
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Duration : Period :
TT Electronics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TT ELECTRONICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 265,63 GBX
Last Close Price 227,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Tyson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Hoad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Warren Gordon Tucker Chairman
Michael Robinson Executive VP-Operations & Supply Chain
Jack Byron Boyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TT ELECTRONICS PLC10.73%543
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.37.50%59 346
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.78%41 115
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.26%39 454
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.55%20 213
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED5.91%12 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ