TT Electronics : Selected as Hardware Partner to Telenor IoT

TT Electronics has been selected as hardware partner to Telenor, a leading communications and IoT provider ranked among the top 10 IoT operators globally and the top three in Europe. The partnership agreement adds TT's connectivity devices and solutions to the Telenor IoT portfolio, and initially covers the Nordics region, with opportunity to expand into Europe, Southern Asia, and North America.

'This agreement is an important step in TT's connectivity strategy. Our partnership with Telenor began in 2020 when we selected their SIM solutions for our products, offering global cellular connectivity from a leading provider,' said Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director for Connectivity at TT Electronics. 'By expanding our relationship with Telenor, we are tapping into new synergies in our solutions approach for customers in our strategic markets. Working together to bring IoT roadmaps to life, we see substantial opportunity to do great things in IoT for our developer, system integrator and OEM customers.'

'For example, as different regions enter the era of 2G and 3G cellular sunset around the globe, millions of devices worldwide will need to be upgraded or replaced. Evolution is required, and IoT and M2M companies must implement hardware that supports modern cellular technologies like LTE-M and NB-IoT. TT's S-2CONNECT connectivity platforms help future-proof IoT solutions for a seamless transition.'

'To support our IOT strategy, we have chosen a small number of collaborative partners, but also considered how we can enable IOT faster in the market with the right partners that enable Telenor IOT Connectivity and our Managed IOT Cloud,' said Jon Petter Andersen, IoT Partner Manager, Managed IoT Cloud & Ecosystem at Telenor. 'Having worked with TT in our connectivity business for over 12 months, we are confident that TT's hardware, industry expertise, and culture of partnership will play an important part in Telenor's IoT Partner Ecosystem in the Nordics. Together we will enable IoT faster and more effectively for our mutual customers, today and in the future.'

Telenor's Nordic IoT portfolio and the Telenor Connexion portfolio were recently merged under the new Telenor IoT brand and operating model which leverages global competency, synchronises product development, accelerates the customer facing business, and improves technical support.

About Telenor IoT

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics and Asia with 187 million subscribers and annual sales of around USD 14 billion (2020). With over 17 million connected devices active in more than 190 countries, Telenor is a recognised world leading provider of IoT connectivity services. In 2019, Telenor was positioned as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Today, Telenor ranks among the top 10 IoT operators globally, and in the top 3 in Europe by volume, and is the clear market leader in the Nordics. The company was one of the early pioneers in the IoT area and has long standing international customers such as Volvo, Scania, Verisure, and Hitachi.