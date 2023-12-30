TT International Limited is engaged in trading in consumer electronics. The principal activities of the Company are those relating to retail, trading and distribution of a range of furniture and furnishings, electrical and electronics products and investment holdings. The Company's segments include Retail, Distribution and trading and Warehousing and logistics services. The Retail segment is focused on the retail of consumer products to the retail customers through its retail outlets. The Distribution and trading segment is engaged in the distribution and trading of consumer electronics, and furniture and furnishing products to the distributors and dealers. Its Warehousing and logistics services are engaged in the provision of warehousing and logistics services. Its geographical segments include ASEAN, East Asia and other countries and Africa and the Middle East. Its spectrum of consumer electronics covers a range of over 4,000 models.