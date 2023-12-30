TT International Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was SGD 6.67 million compared to SGD 6.22 million a year ago. Revenue was SGD 7 million compared to SGD 6.6 million a year ago. Net loss was SGD 1.04 million compared to SGD 3.45 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was SGD 12.91 million compared to SGD 15.16 million a year ago. Revenue was SGD 13.62 million compared to SGD 38.85 million a year ago. Net loss was SGD 2.24 million compared to net income of SGD 15.8 million a year ago.
TT International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
December 30, 2023 at 09:20 am EST
